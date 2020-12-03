 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 433,353 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,049 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 433,353 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 35,571 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,879 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Dec. 2 as the state of Georgia reported 428,980 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 4,419 new cases have been confirmed today, Dec. 3.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 54,625 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 7,049 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 190 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,010 total cases today, Dec. 3. There were 3,354 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 977 total cases in Harris County, as of the Dec. 3 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton38494363667539
Gwinnett37875347450635
Cobb27232399050116
DeKalb26735177444425
Non-GA Resident17739157821556
Hall128024071968
Chatham108243302038
Clayton100527261979
Richmond978998119725
Cherokee947617331144
Henry7925122013010
Whitfield7885302852
Bibb751434822019
Muscogee70494631904
Clarke68691327551
Forsyth6497790631
Columbia55311260735
Lowndes534012679533
Floyd5221572808
Douglas5129838857
Bartow46417631017
Houston44276541044
Paulding41941283815
Glynn418819911110
Carroll418116488413
Coweta37401914694
Dougherty34773721996
Newton34525711064
Troup33546771187
Barrow3329284580
Bulloch33264753521
Jackson3293291526
Gordon3160447555
Walton2994485784
Fayette2804660621
Coffee2697363729
Walker2654114513
Rockdale2651212554
Baldwin2547175693
Habersham241944812
Tift2383292679
Colquitt2265382426
Laurens22624381088
Unknown220150910
Catoosa214462291
Effingham2124123321
Polk2045498341
Chattahoochee20103012
Spalding1979537757
Ware19217247210
Murray1861126231
Camden1807106182
Thomas1782215774
Toombs167267618
Stephens158027452
Liberty150985290
Wayne1481207454
Bryan146880162
Decatur1400230415
White135621280
Lumpkin131725191
Emanuel1285169434
Appling1242104401
Gilmer124080294
Franklin121377194
Dawson116744110
Chattooga1158138312
Union110716351
Oconee1083373350
Madison1068157136
Pickens1061122144
Sumter1052242692
Tattnall1031133208
Burke1016249123
Fannin101246317
Washington9951452015
Harris97796280
Jefferson96957382
Peach969152280
Ben Hill95997355
Upson951622718
Elbert949298198
Monroe932163592
Grady926114274
Putnam923101300
Butts915214451
Mitchell913108482
Haralson909473207
Jeff Davis842140294
Lee836189321
Cook804136191
McDuffie800160211
Banks79735121
Jones76857201
Hart760142209
Pierce746485263
Crisp7262312610
Dodge7183623815
Charlton704117117
Bacon66599204
Worth660116353
Greene656101262
Meriwether651168190
Brooks63696264
Rabun6198120
Early61886361
Berrien6091561811
Morgan59625771
Stewart58250170
Candler58136278
Towns575212110
Lamar567175233
Brantley556262182
Bleckley551168303
Atkinson5327590
Dade5282871
Evans5233685
Telfair521139254
Oglethorpe51968131
Hancock51717470
Clinch49546130
Jenkins48814340
Seminole48566120
Pike475365125
Screven47033114
Johnson46765283
Dooly42871181
Wilkinson42536180
Irwin42134112
Montgomery4003691
Pulaski38775243
Turner38381241
Wilkes3759672
Wheeler37056181
McIntosh3692781
Miller3586421
Terrell35855321
Randolph34723300
Lanier3466773
Treutlen33454141
Long3252250
Heard31011070
Macon30148151
Jasper29422652
Wilcox293101253
Taylor287123130
Lincoln2834782
Calhoun28128110
Echols2772121
Twiggs2579144
Crawford2362961
Marion22132100
Talbot2043080
Warren1873262
Schley1314320
Clay1262430
Baker1081960
Glascock642120
Webster461620
Quitman453910
Taliaferro38400

