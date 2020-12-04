 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 438,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,105 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 438,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 35,783 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,922 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Dec. 3 as the state of Georgia reported 433,353 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 5,023 new cases have been confirmed today, Dec. 4.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 56,054 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 7,105 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 190 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,009 total cases today, Dec. 4. There were 3,363 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 984 total cases in Harris County, as of the Dec. 4 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton39001371867740
Gwinnett38434358251037
Cobb27602408850218
DeKalb27145179844526
Non-GA Resident17848161922062
Hall129674171998
Chatham108683452038
Clayton1021374019710
Richmond9897104419725
Cherokee960417751144
Whitfield8044327872
Henry8031124213010
Bibb756235522319
Muscogee71054711906
Clarke69381338551
Forsyth6593807641
Columbia55931339737
Lowndes537413019533
Floyd5293588819
Douglas5193856867
Bartow47087811027
Houston44496721045
Paulding42721310815
Carroll424516698413
Glynn419820511310
Coweta37791970704
Newton35185981064
Dougherty34893911996
Barrow3382291580
Jackson3367294537
Troup33636861187
Bulloch33434753521
Gordon3196456555
Walton3039499784
Fayette2838665621
Coffee2736384729
Rockdale2690218556
Walker2683124513
Baldwin2556173693
Habersham245246822
Tift2413303689
Laurens22854431088
Colquitt2276387426
Unknown226456510
Catoosa216865291
Effingham2129124321
Polk2046510341
Chattahoochee20093012
Spalding1986548759
Ware19217337210
Murray1892130231
Camden1810109182
Thomas1792219775
Toombs167868618
Stephens160728452
Liberty152486291
Wayne1493211454
Bryan147285162
Decatur1406237415
White137321280
Lumpkin133226191
Emanuel1285171435
Gilmer125586294
Appling1251109401
Franklin123382194
Dawson118948110
Chattooga1164139323
Union111816371
Oconee1095373350
Madison1094159136
Pickens1085132144
Sumter1064256692
Tattnall1038134218
Fannin103044317
Burke1024253133
Washington9981472015
Harris98498280
Peach976156280
Jefferson97359382
Ben Hill970107355
Upson955631718
Elbert953306208
Monroe943162593
Putnam930103301
Grady929118274
Haralson922475207
Butts921221451
Mitchell914109482
Jeff Davis848145304
Lee840198321
Cook813144191
Banks81137121
McDuffie809164211
Hart783150209
Jones77359201
Pierce746489264
Crisp7332372610
Dodge7223653815
Charlton707117117
Greene668105262
Bacon667103204
Worth663121353
Meriwether652171190
Brooks64498264
Rabun63710120
Early61987371
Berrien6111601811
Morgan60126171
Stewart58250170
Towns582212111
Candler58137278
Lamar579176234
Bleckley557172303
Brantley557268181
Dade5433171
Atkinson5367790
Evans5243685
Oglethorpe52268131
Telfair521142264
Hancock51917470
Clinch49546130
Seminole49168120
Jenkins48814340
Pike481372125
Screven47133114
Johnson46866283
Dooly43173181
Wilkinson42836180
Irwin42635113
Montgomery4013691
Pulaski38875243
Turner38587241
Wilkes3839982
McIntosh3732982
Wheeler37056181
Miller3586521
Terrell35860321
Lanier3486773
Randolph34723300
Treutlen33455141
Long3262250
Heard31311380
Macon30253151
Jasper29823552
Wilcox297105253
Calhoun29230110
Taylor286128130
Lincoln2855192
Echols2802321
Twiggs25811144
Crawford2373061
Marion22133100
Talbot2053180
Warren1893162
Schley1334320
Clay1262430
Baker1082060
Glascock642120
Webster461620
Quitman454010
Taliaferro38400

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

