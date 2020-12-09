 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 456,113 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,325 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 456,113 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 36,740 hospitalized for treatment, and 9,073 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Dec. 8 as the state of Georgia reported 452,369 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 3,783 new cases have been confirmed today, Dec. 9.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 61,666 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 7,325 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 191 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,071 total cases today, Dec. 9. There were 3,445 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,010 total cases in Harris County, as of the Dec. 9 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton40826407569241
Gwinnett40322396551737
Cobb28790444050919
DeKalb28364198245231
Non-GA Resident18217174622368
Hall136144891999
Chatham111553802069
Clayton1066879020210
Richmond10377112420229
Cherokee999319541144
Whitfield8526402952
Henry8459140813310
Bibb785040522419
Muscogee73255071917
Clarke71901381561
Forsyth6970890661
Columbia58481475787
Floyd5524648879
Lowndes549514199634
Douglas5446975917
Bartow49678691037
Houston46428401048
Paulding44811443844
Carroll436918128913
Glynn426523211710
Coweta39502206715
Newton36766961074
Jackson3593329537
Barrow3582320600
Dougherty35374601996
Troup34457521197
Bulloch33954923521
Gordon3320521555
Walton3222557784
Fayette2971735623
Walker2867142533
Coffee2865409729
Rockdale2831237567
Baldwin2608179703
Habersham260553822
Tift25113286810
Unknown241255010
Catoosa236381341
Colquitt2340411438
Laurens23394891108
Effingham2162132321
Polk2098573341
Chattahoochee20713112
Spalding20635777810
Murray1998153281
Ware1935776729
Thomas1868253785
Camden1855134183
Toombs170775619
Stephens168031462
Liberty157589291
Wayne1529212454
Bryan150788162
White145728280
Decatur1438256415
Lumpkin137734191
Gilmer131595294
Emanuel1302191435
Franklin127193204
Appling1259119411
Dawson125456110
Chattooga1213163333
Madison1175176146
Union115623381
Oconee1151402352
Pickens1137144144
Sumter1097273693
Fannin108846317
Tattnall10671462110
Burke1047287133
Washington10281532315
Ben Hill1012132355
Harris1010108280
Peach1002198290
Jefferson99670382
Elbert971338228
Monroe970185593
Haralson969502218
Upson966664719
Butts964259461
Putnam954108301
Grady950124274
Mitchell946126493
Lee870242321
Banks86944121
Jeff Davis857162304
McDuffie842204212
Cook837151191
Hart825183209
Jones79671231
Pierce755513274
Crisp7502602610
Dodge7443944016
Charlton728123118
Rabun68822120
Greene686112262
Worth684135363
Bacon673106204
Meriwether666186190
Brooks661123264
Berrien6351741811
Early62690371
Morgan61427371
Towns604242211
Lamar601191234
Stewart58650170
Candler58338278
Dade5723671
Brantley568282181
Bleckley567181303
Atkinson5488190
Oglethorpe54276131
Evans5284285
Telfair527146273
Hancock52218460
Pike503406125
Clinch49846130
Seminole49775120
Jenkins49015340
Screven47433114
Johnson47272293
Dooly44884191
Irwin44142114
Wilkinson43849180
Montgomery4053991
Pulaski39390254
Turner39290241
Wilkes39110982
McIntosh3873072
Terrell37987331
Wheeler37056181
Miller3616721
Lanier3536773
Randolph34725301
Treutlen33656141
Long3332550
Heard32512880
Macon32054151
Jasper31227152
Wilcox308113253
Calhoun29933110
Taylor293139130
Lincoln2896092
Echols2862521
Twiggs26314154
Crawford2533161
Marion22236100
Talbot2133480
Warren1943762
Schley1364720
Clay1272430
Baker1092160
Glascock662120
Quitman464010
Webster461720
Taliaferro39400

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

