 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 462,175 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,403 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 462,175 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 37,017 hospitalized for treatment, and 9,123 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Dec. 8 as the state of Georgia reported 456,113 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 6,126 new cases have been confirmed today, Dec. 10.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 63,227 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 7,403 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 193 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,085 total cases today, Dec. 10. There were 3,485 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,022 total cases in Harris County, as of the Dec. 10 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton41284418769741
Gwinnett40947405552037
Cobb29175454451119
DeKalb28725201145731
Non-GA Resident18294178922468
Hall139075012009
Chatham112333892078
Clayton1087780020210
Richmond10507117220229
Cherokee1011020121154
Whitfield8641444952
Henry8585145313510
Bibb792942622519
Muscogee74035161937
Clarke72651381561
Forsyth7088915660
Columbia59361528808
Floyd5630656899
Lowndes553014689634
Douglas55091002947
Bartow51018651047
Houston46948891048
Paulding45601481854
Carroll451018379013
Glynn429723711710
Coweta40032278715
Newton37307131074
Jackson3679333537
Barrow3645330600
Dougherty35604931996
Troup34857511197
Bulloch34074943521
Gordon3377528555
Walton3321564784
Fayette3012771623
Walker2942150533
Rockdale2888239567
Coffee2878427729
Habersham265753822
Baldwin2620180703
Tift25343426910
Unknown242252110
Catoosa241086341
Colquitt2361415438
Laurens23545021118
Effingham2179134331
Polk2133591361
Spalding20925877810
Chattahoochee20853212
Murray2033166291
Ware1946782729
Camden1892138183
Thomas1891274785
Toombs171875619
Stephens171031462
Liberty158989291
Wayne1544213454
Bryan152288162
White149730280
Decatur1446265416
Lumpkin141237191
Gilmer1332104294
Emanuel1307195435
Franklin129391214
Dawson127357110
Appling1270121411
Chattooga1255166353
Madison1195179156
Union116825391
Oconee1165404352
Pickens1156151144
Sumter1115291693
Fannin109848317
Tattnall10801492112
Burke1050299133
Washington10361562415
Ben Hill1027142355
Harris1022111280
Peach1011214290
Jefferson100872382
Haralson1005506219
Elbert992341228
Monroe985195593
Butts976265461
Upson973680719
Grady956131274
Putnam956110301
Mitchell952127493
Banks88645121
Lee876257321
Jeff Davis866167304
McDuffie852211212
Cook842153191
Hart837189209
Jones80672231
Pierce764518274
Crisp7582712610
Dodge7463964016
Charlton734125118
Rabun72522120
Worth696144363
Greene694113262
Bacon678115204
Meriwether670189190
Brooks667133264
Early64087371
Berrien6351821811
Morgan62327371
Towns613272211
Lamar611199245
Stewart58650170
Candler58539278
Brantley583285181
Dade5793671
Bleckley568183303
Atkinson5508190
Oglethorpe54876131
Telfair531146283
Evans5304385
Hancock52519460
Pike512411125
Clinch50246130
Seminole50178120
Jenkins49116340
Johnson47672293
Screven47634114
Dooly45487201
Irwin44844114
Wilkinson44550180
Montgomery4073991
McIntosh4003172
Turner39993241
Wilkes39510982
Pulaski39494254
Terrell38393331
Wheeler37157181
Miller3676921
Lanier3526973
Randolph34725301
Heard34313380
Long3412550
Treutlen33757141
Macon32060151
Jasper31727652
Wilcox310120253
Calhoun30439110
Taylor296143130
Lincoln2936292
Echols2892821
Twiggs26714154
Crawford2583171
Marion22236100
Talbot2143480
Warren1953862
Schley1364720
Clay1322530
Baker1122160
Glascock672120
Quitman464110
Webster461920
Taliaferro39400

