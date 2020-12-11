 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 466,904 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,467 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 466,904 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 37,321 hospitalized for treatment, and 9,175 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Dec. 10 as the state of Georgia reported 462,175 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 4,775 new cases have been confirmed today, Dec. 11.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 64,689 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 7,467 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 193 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,096 total cases today, Dec. 11. There were 3,501 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,027 total cases in Harris County, as of the Dec. 11 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton41647425570441
Gwinnett41335415452337
Cobb29543465551319
DeKalb29019204246031
Non-GA Resident18513184822568
Hall140755142009
Chatham113143942128
Clayton1099481420210
Richmond10621122020330
Cherokee1021220721154
Whitfield8789469962
Henry8668149013610
Bibb799444322819
Muscogee74675271937
Clarke73511387571
Forsyth7180948670
Columbia60191563818
Floyd5669674909
Douglas55891013957
Lowndes555715169734
Bartow51658791047
Houston47519161048
Paulding46311527864
Carroll455418719013
Glynn431124011810
Coweta40562336725
Newton37867361084
Jackson3751350547
Barrow3704336600
Dougherty35795142006
Troup35017591197
Bulloch34305003521
Gordon3418540555
Walton3360577814
Fayette3037782623
Walker2983158533
Rockdale2930243587
Coffee2913436729
Habersham268959822
Baldwin2631182713
Tift25543556910
Catoosa245688341
Unknown243550120
Colquitt2368418438
Laurens23625211128
Effingham2180134331
Polk2142615361
Spalding21135987910
Chattahoochee20963312
Murray2072169301
Ware1956785729
Camden1917139183
Thomas1900283785
Toombs173777619
Stephens172732462
Liberty159990291
Wayne1552214454
Bryan153088162
White152432280
Decatur1451267416
Lumpkin144439191
Gilmer1347113294
Franklin131298214
Emanuel1311203435
Dawson129360110
Appling1283123411
Chattooga1268170353
Madison1208185156
Union118226391
Oconee1181411352
Pickens1180155144
Sumter1120294693
Fannin111051317
Tattnall10891492112
Burke1050305133
Washington10431632416
Ben Hill1033144355
Harris1027115280
Haralson1017509219
Peach1014214290
Jefferson101284382
Elbert1000348229
Monroe997197593
Butts988272461
Upson978687719
Putnam966110301
Mitchell960136493
Grady956137274
Banks90047121
Lee888267321
Jeff Davis868174304
McDuffie860217212
Cook853153191
Hart8452042010
Jones81574231
Crisp7842832610
Pierce767523274
Dodge7473984016
Charlton746124118
Rabun74521130
Greene701113262
Worth701155363
Bacon682123204
Meriwether680195190
Brooks674140264
Early64387371
Berrien6391851811
Morgan62727571
Lamar621204245
Towns618332311
Dade5903871
Candler58639278
Stewart58650170
Brantley583289181
Bleckley575185303
Atkinson5568390
Oglethorpe55380131
Telfair536149283
Evans5304385
Hancock52819460
Pike516420125
Clinch50347140
Seminole50180120
Jenkins49217340
Johnson48074293
Screven47735114
Dooly46490201
Irwin45045114
Wilkinson44851180
Montgomery4103991
Turner40499241
McIntosh3993172
Pulaski39796254
Wilkes39611582
Terrell39192331
Wheeler37457181
Miller3707021
Heard35413480
Lanier3527073
Randolph34726301
Long3442550
Treutlen33857141
Macon32162151
Jasper32028252
Wilcox312119253
Calhoun30637110
Taylor297143130
Lincoln2966492
Echols2922721
Twiggs27115154
Crawford2613171
Marion22336100
Talbot2163380
Warren1963962
Schley1374920
Clay1322530
Baker1142460
Glascock682120
Quitman464210
Webster462020
Taliaferro40400

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

