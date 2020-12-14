 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 479,340 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,629 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 479,340 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 37,737 hospitalized for treatment, and 9,218 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Dec. 11 as the state of Georgia reported 466,904 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. Since our last update on Dec. 11, a total of 12,436 cases have been confirmed. The state report says 3,302 new cases have been confirmed today, Dec. 14.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 40,214 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 7,629 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 195 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,100 total cases today, Dec. 14. There were 3,551 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,049 total cases in Harris County, as of the Dec. 14 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesAntigen Positive CasesConfirmed DeathsProbable Deaths
Fulton42706447670743
Gwinnett42662430052837
Cobb30557487051419
DeKalb29831210446231
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State19133190322873
Hall144145352009
Chatham114794102128
Clayton1138182820210
Richmond11003127120431
Cherokee1048621941164
Whitfield9112485982
Henry9030153013610
Bibb813945622919
Muscogee76295481957
Clarke74911401571
Forsyth7447982680
Columbia61881638819
Floyd57776909210
Douglas57351074957
Lowndes564715669734
Bartow53049391047
Houston488010411049
Paulding47591616874
Carroll464919239013
Glynn435125611810
Coweta42022397725
Newton39387821084
Jackson3912364549
Barrow3829345600
Dougherty36465392007
Troup35517901197
Walton3499590814
Gordon3482564555
Bulloch34595233521
Fayette3118795624
Walker3066171533
Rockdale3048251599
Coffee2983457729
Habersham276765822
Baldwin2658194713
Tift25923616910
Unknown252053420
Catoosa251391341
Laurens23975481138
Colquitt2387422448
Effingham2214137331
Polk2177638382
Spalding21776158010
Murray2131173311
Chattahoochee21003312
Ware1974804729
Camden1954144183
Thomas1943287785
Stephens178032472
Toombs175983619
Liberty163191301
White158334280
Wayne1580216454
Bryan156095162
Lumpkin148739191
Decatur1478274416
Gilmer1378115294
Franklin135198214
Dawson133166110
Emanuel1315216436
Chattooga1304173363
Appling1300128411
Madison1265196167
Oconee1219412352
Pickens1217156144
Union119525391
Sumter1153306693
Fannin112755317
Tattnall11071532113
Ben Hill1065150355
Burke1063316133
Washington10601652416
Harris1049121280
Monroe1039211592
Butts1037280461
Haralson10375172110
Peach1034224290
Jefferson102889382
Elbert1019349229
Putnam991119301
Upson991695719
Mitchell979140493
Grady961140275
Banks92950131
Lee902272321
Hart8832282010
McDuffie878230212
Jeff Davis876176304
Cook858157191
Jones84177231
Crisp8222912610
Rabun77928140
Pierce777537274
Dodge7614064017
Charlton760132118
Greene724115262
Worth722163373
Meriwether695197190
Bacon694133204
Brooks693140264
Berrien6581871911
Early65288381
Morgan65028271
Lamar643210245
Towns625352312
Dade6013971
Brantley592299181
Stewart58956170
Candler58740278
Bleckley578198303
Oglethorpe57482131
Atkinson5638990
Telfair540150303
Evans5374485
Hancock53021460
Pike522427125
Seminole51081120
Clinch50448140
Jenkins49617340
Johnson49178293
Screven48634114
Dooly47094204
Irwin45745114
Wilkinson45555180
Montgomery4174191
McIntosh4093272
Turner405102241
Pulaski403100255
Wilkes40212082
Terrell40191331
Miller3767121
Wheeler37558181
Heard36513680
Lanier3596973
Long3562650
Randolph34728301
Treutlen34057141
Jasper33428952
Macon32963151
Wilcox320122255
Taylor309145130
Calhoun30837110
Lincoln3006592
Echols2952821
Twiggs28215154
Crawford2713871
Marion22338100
Talbot2173980
Warren2014062
Schley1415220
Clay1322530
Baker1152560
Glascock693820
Quitman464310
Webster462020
Taliaferro43500

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

53° / 41°
Clear
Clear 0% 53° 41°

Tuesday

56° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 56° 44°

Wednesday

54° / 36°
AM Rain
AM Rain 66% 54° 36°

Thursday

51° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 51° 30°

Friday

56° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 56° 33°

Saturday

59° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 59° 43°

Sunday

61° / 42°
Showers
Showers 43% 61° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

6 PM
Clear
1%
53°

51°

7 PM
Clear
1%
51°

48°

8 PM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
47°

45°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
45°

44°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
44°

43°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
43°

42°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
42°

42°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
42°

42°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
42°

42°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
42°

42°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
42°

42°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
42°

42°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
42°

43°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
43°

45°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
45°

47°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
47°

49°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

51°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

53°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

54°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

55°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
54°

53°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories