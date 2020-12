UPDATE: Georgia reports 484,152 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,683 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 484,152 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 38,111 hospitalized for treatment, and 9,250 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Dec. 14 as the state of Georgia reported 479,340 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. Since our last update on Dec. 14, a total of 12,436 cases have been confirmed. The state report says 4,860 new cases have been confirmed today, Dec. 15.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 69,843 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 7,683 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 195 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,111 total cases today, Dec. 14. There were 3,572 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,062 total cases in Harris County, as of the Dec. 15 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: