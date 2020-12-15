 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 484,152 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,683 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 484,152 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 38,111 hospitalized for treatment, and 9,250 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Dec. 14 as the state of Georgia reported 479,340 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. Since our last update on Dec. 14, a total of 12,436 cases have been confirmed. The state report says 4,860 new cases have been confirmed today, Dec. 15.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 69,843 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 7,683 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 195 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,111 total cases today, Dec. 14. There were 3,572 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,062 total cases in Harris County, as of the Dec. 15 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton43297460770745
Gwinnett43295443052837
Cobb30800507651819
DeKalb30141219046331
Non-GA Resident19211193122975
Hall146695672019
Chatham115614202148
Clayton1148086220210
Richmond11085132620732
Cherokee1060623121174
Whitfield9165531983
Henry9126162313610
Bibb819348023020
Muscogee76835601957
Forsyth75881011690
Clarke75531420572
Columbia622217088310
Floyd58406929412
Douglas57691123957
Lowndes566816559734
Bartow53789811047
Houston494910921059
Paulding48311698874
Carroll469819689015
Glynn436527512010
Coweta42432478725
Newton39738191084
Jackson39613805510
Barrow3891359600
Dougherty36575472007
Troup35728141197
Walton3554627814
Gordon3523576555
Bulloch34605343521
Fayette3137817624
Walker3107176533
Rockdale30762635910
Coffee3009477739
Habersham283570822
Baldwin2673194713
Tift26023886910
Catoosa259097341
Unknown251556630
Laurens24195731138
Colquitt2392440447
Effingham2223141331
Spalding22026448010
Polk2184650382
Murray2161175331
Chattahoochee21113312
Ware1981830729
Camden1965158183
Thomas1955305785
Stephens181732472
Toombs176886619
Liberty163394301
White160540282
Wayne1585222454
Bryan156898162
Lumpkin150240191
Decatur1490288426
Gilmer1388123294
Franklin136199214
Dawson134168110
Chattooga1326172373
Emanuel1315223447
Appling1295136411
Madison1290203157
Oconee1243434352
Pickens1234164144
Union120525381
Sumter1165309703
Fannin114558317
Tattnall11131542113
Burke1073326143
Ben Hill1071178355
Washington10651712416
Harris1062127280
Butts1052298461
Haralson10515292211
Monroe1049217592
Elbert10433682310
Peach1040231290
Jefferson1036102382
Putnam999121301
Upson999706719
Mitchell985151493
Grady962143275
Banks94855131
Lee912294321
Hart8952602011
Jeff Davis884185304
McDuffie880245212
Cook863160192
Jones85080231
Crisp8322992610
Rabun79532140
Pierce781549274
Dodge7694154017
Charlton764133118
Worth732170373
Greene731116262
Brooks701153264
Meriwether701201190
Bacon695139204
Berrien6622081911
Morgan65528571
Early65488381
Lamar654217245
Towns629412311
Dade6024171
Brantley595305181
Stewart59058170
Candler58941278
Bleckley586204303
Oglethorpe58290131
Atkinson5659590
Telfair547156304
Evans5414685
Hancock53222461
Pike527439125
Seminole51883120
Clinch50548140
Jenkins49617340
Johnson49584293
Screven48834114
Dooly47399204
Irwin45952115
Wilkinson45857180
Montgomery4204391
McIntosh4133572
Turner409121241
Pulaski406102255
Wilkes40512182
Terrell40494331
Miller3797321
Wheeler37659181
Heard36713980
Lanier3607473
Long3532750
Randolph34730301
Treutlen34257141
Jasper33830852
Macon33064151
Wilcox322125256
Taylor313147130
Calhoun31137110
Lincoln3016792
Echols2982921
Twiggs28518154
Crawford2764171
Marion22439100
Talbot2183980
Warren2024262
Schley1415320
Clay1372530
Baker1152560
Glascock713920
Quitman464410
Webster462020
Taliaferro42500

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending Stories