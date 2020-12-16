 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 488,338 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,746 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 488,338 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 38,418 hospitalized for treatment, and 9,302 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Dec. 15 as the state of Georgia reported 484,152 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 4,257 new cases have been confirmed today, Dec. 16.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 72,281 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 7,746 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 195 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,113 total cases today, Dec. 16. There were 3,601 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,071 total cases in Harris County, as of the Dec. 16 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton43693472170945
Gwinnett43671458653137
Cobb31149526152319
DeKalb30392224346534
Non-GA Resident19175199323382
Hall148486062029
Chatham116454432168
Clayton1157889620310
Richmond11144138020932
Cherokee1069323991184
Whitfield92625681023
Henry9190168313710
Bibb826649923020
Muscogee77465761957
Forsyth76571039710
Clarke76241433572
Columbia625217588310
Floyd58937109712
Douglas58631143958
Lowndes569417319734
Bartow543710331047
Houston498411331049
Paulding48951768874
Carroll472320039015
Glynn439328412010
Coweta43022541735
Jackson40313895610
Newton40058711104
Barrow3936369600
Dougherty36875622007
Troup36018351207
Walton3595653824
Gordon3553587555
Bulloch34865433521
Walker3176188533
Fayette3158834644
Rockdale30922705910
Coffee3013531739
Habersham289874823
Baldwin2680207713
Catoosa2631101341
Tift26304026910
Unknown258059330
Laurens24266131138
Colquitt2394449447
Effingham2240148331
Spalding22126708010
Polk2197676392
Murray2185183351
Chattahoochee21133412
Thomas1993319785
Ware1992849729
Camden1976168183
Stephens183636472
Toombs178691619
Liberty163996301
White163047283
Wayne1596231454
Bryan1586103172
Lumpkin152939191
Decatur1492301426
Gilmer1397126294
Franklin1375104214
Dawson136070110
Chattooga1331175373
Emanuel1321230447
Appling1307149411
Madison1306212157
Oconee1261436352
Pickens1241169144
Union121025391
Sumter1177337703
Fannin115563327
Tattnall11221612113
Ben Hill1091174355
Burke1074329143
Harris1071128280
Washington10711762416
Butts1063299461
Monroe1060229592
Haralson10565392211
Elbert10473692410
Peach1047235291
Jefferson1039110382
Putnam1014129301
Upson1003724729
Mitchell991156493
Grady967151275
Banks96558141
Lee917313321
Hart9062812011
Jeff Davis887195304
McDuffie885247213
Cook878166202
Crisp8573032610
Jones85482231
Rabun80334140
Pierce785563275
Charlton768136118
Dodge7684264117
Greene745119262
Worth742172373
Meriwether709205190
Bacon704148204
Brooks704163264
Berrien6752211911
Morgan66429871
Lamar657231245
Early65591381
Towns631412311
Dade6134771
Brantley598309181
Stewart59059170
Bleckley589215303
Candler58942278
Oglethorpe586102131
Atkinson56510190
Telfair548159314
Evans5464685
Hancock53426461
Pike532451125
Seminole51886120
Clinch50648140
Johnson49888293
Jenkins49717340
Screven48936114
Dooly484103204
Irwin47358115
Wilkinson46060180
Turner425121241
Montgomery4234691
McIntosh4133572
Terrell40796331
Pulaski406106255
Wilkes40612682
Miller3807621
Wheeler37760181
Heard37014080
Lanier3637973
Long3563050
Randolph34831301
Treutlen34561141
Jasper33932052
Macon33069151
Wilcox324128256
Taylor315149130
Calhoun31338110
Lincoln3027092
Echols2993021
Twiggs28819154
Crawford2794471
Marion23240100
Talbot2183980
Warren2034462
Schley1425920
Clay1372530
Baker1152560
Glascock736320
Webster482020
Quitman464410
Taliaferro42500

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

48° / 36°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 48° 36°

Thursday

48° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 48° 29°

Friday

56° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 56° 31°

Saturday

57° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 57° 43°

Sunday

61° / 40°
Showers
Showers 42% 61° 40°

Monday

61° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 61° 39°

Tuesday

64° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 64° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

5 PM
Cloudy
3%
49°

48°

6 PM
Cloudy
4%
48°

48°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
48°

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
4%
48°

48°

9 PM
Cloudy
4%
48°

47°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
47°

46°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
46°

45°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
45°

44°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
44°

42°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
42°

41°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
41°

40°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
40°

39°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
39°

38°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
38°

37°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
37°

37°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
37°

37°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
37°

39°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
39°

41°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
41°

43°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
43°

45°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

46°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

47°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
47°

48°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
48°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories