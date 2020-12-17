 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 494,173 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,832 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 494,173 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 38,718 hospitalized for treatment, and 9,358 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Dec. 16 as the state of Georgia reported 488,338 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 5,890 new cases have been confirmed today, Dec. 17.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 74,223 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 7,832 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 195 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,128 total cases today, Dec. 17. There were 3,645 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,091 total cases in Harris County, as of the Dec. 17 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton44255481771446
Gwinnett44202473953337
Cobb31565542052519
DeKalb30716228146634
Non-GA Resident19344204123882
Hall150166252049
Chatham117184622179
Clayton1171590620510
Richmond11279145021032
Cherokee1082724841194
Whitfield94246241063
Henry9320171613810
Bibb833550123020
Muscogee78325811957
Forsyth77671062710
Clarke76861445582
Columbia633018178310
Floyd59727149712
Douglas59231164958
Lowndes571417829734
Bartow553010691057
Houston5073119410510
Paulding49801836935
Carroll475420188919
Glynn440732412010
Coweta43622575725
Jackson41244005610
Newton40449011104
Barrow4006376610
Dougherty37115792007
Troup36458451207
Walton3636691824
Gordon3599606555
Bulloch34965493521
Walker3233191533
Fayette3196850654
Rockdale31352786010
Coffee3038540739
Habersham295278823
Catoosa2705106341
Baldwin2691208703
Tift26624016910
Unknown262257330
Laurens24386301138
Colquitt2409460447
Spalding22736858110
Effingham2243151331
Polk2224692392
Murray2215203361
Chattahoochee21283512
Thomas2021336785
Ware2005877729
Camden1998172183
Stephens187137482
Toombs1817106619
White166846303
Liberty1648102301
Wayne1611232454
Bryan1599107172
Lumpkin157540191
Decatur1497308426
Gilmer1412128304
Franklin1404108214
Dawson138469120
Chattooga1357179383
Madison1337217157
Emanuel1323242437
Appling1322155411
Oconee1290445352
Pickens1268170144
Union121926391
Sumter1180335703
Fannin116264337
Tattnall11281652213
Butts1098306461
Ben Hill1095185365
Harris1091129280
Burke1081338143
Washington10741782416
Haralson10725392314
Monroe1071233592
Elbert10583732410
Jefferson1055111382
Peach1054234291
Putnam1030136300
Upson1013744729
Mitchell994172493
Banks98062161
Grady976155275
Lee929330321
Hart9262942011
Jeff Davis893198304
Cook891166202
McDuffie891251213
Crisp8753082610
Jones86383231
Rabun81833150
Pierce799581275
Dodge7764314117
Charlton769139118
Greene758129262
Worth747175373
Meriwether717214190
Bacon706151204
Brooks706166264
Berrien6852241911
Lamar676240245
Morgan67530971
Early65991391
Towns640412311
Dade6215071
Oglethorpe605106131
Brantley602312181
Stewart59760170
Bleckley592218303
Candler58944288
Atkinson56810990
Telfair552159314
Pike549459125
Evans5484885
Hancock53626461
Seminole52287120
Clinch51149140
Johnson50189293
Jenkins50019340
Screven48937114
Dooly488103204
Irwin47767115
Wilkinson46665180
Turner427125241
Montgomery4254591
McIntosh4164272
Pulaski412107255
Terrell410103331
Wilkes41012982
Miller3827521
Wheeler37860181
Heard37713990
Lanier3668473
Long3623850
Treutlen35361151
Randolph34936301
Jasper34632352
Macon33372151
Wilcox329156256
Taylor316154130
Calhoun31339110
Lincoln3037592
Echols2993021
Twiggs29421154
Crawford2824571
Marion23443100
Talbot2223990
Warren2034462
Schley1435920
Clay1372630
Baker1162560
Glascock766230
Webster492020
Quitman474410
Taliaferro43500

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

