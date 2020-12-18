 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 500,265 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,896 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 500,265 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 39,064 hospitalized for treatment, and 9,396 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Dec. 17 as the state of Georgia reported 494,173 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 6,149 new cases have been confirmed today, Dec. 18.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 76,272 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 7,896 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 196 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,129 total cases today, Dec. 18. There were 3,684 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,101 total cases in Harris County, as of the Dec. 18 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATH
Fulton44811490571747
Gwinnett44703483853537
Cobb32016556752719
DeKalb31046231546734
Non-GA Resident19445211224182
Hall153066572049
Chatham118444732199
Clayton1184192020710
Richmond11383152821032
Cherokee1098925731204
Whitfield95896761063
Henry9463178813910
Bibb840451423320
Muscogee78965891967
Forsyth78941089730
Clarke77601464582
Columbia639919488310
Floyd60517309812
Douglas59741184958
Lowndes575518179734
Bartow561610871057
Houston5152127210510
Paulding50681881935
Carroll481320539119
Glynn444532812010
Coweta44342602725
Jackson42054135610
Newton41099311114
Barrow4081382610
Dougherty37485832007
Walton3690715844
Troup36848521207
Gordon3654614555
Bulloch35115563521
Walker3293204533
Fayette3234862654
Rockdale31702896210
Coffee3067541739
Habersham301185813
Catoosa2769110341
Baldwin2707207703
Tift26874146910
Unknown265560430
Laurens24686591128
Colquitt2421469447
Spalding22917138110
Effingham2268159331
Murray2251219361
Polk2246700402
Chattahoochee21293912
Thomas2057346785
Camden2017175183
Ware2016884729
Stephens191544482
Toombs1828110619
White170852303
Liberty1673103301
Wayne1638231454
Bryan1613107172
Lumpkin159441191
Decatur1510321426
Gilmer1427134304
Franklin1424114214
Dawson141175120
Chattooga1371185383
Madison1349217157
Appling1336154411
Emanuel1329253437
Oconee1318463352
Pickens1278185144
Union123232401
Sumter1195341703
Fannin117465347
Tattnall11461682213
Butts1106316461
Ben Hill1105201365
Harris1101130280
Haralson10975522314
Burke1088342143
Monroe1086239592
Washington10821762416
Elbert10683872410
Peach1062238291
Jefferson1057116382
Putnam1044137300
Upson1032766729
Mitchell1013169493
Banks100365171
Grady990160275
Hart9493052011
Lee939335321
Cook908172202
McDuffie901257213
Jeff Davis896198304
Crisp8793312710
Jones87787231
Rabun83956150
Pierce802591275
Dodge7814434217
Charlton780140127
Greene778130262
Worth762179373
Meriwether732215190
Bacon712154214
Brooks712169264
Berrien7002301911
Morgan69031171
Lamar688253245
Early66291391
Towns647442411
Dade6305271
Oglethorpe619114131
Brantley608312181
Bleckley599229303
Stewart59859170
Candler59046288
Atkinson57111190
Pike557481125
Telfair556166314
Evans5534985
Hancock53826461
Seminole53290120
Johnson51692293
Clinch51149140
Jenkins50218340
Dooly491104204
Screven49137114
Irwin48469115
Wilkinson47265180
Turner433124241
Montgomery4324691
McIntosh4194272
Wilkes41813682
Pulaski415108255
Terrell415103331
Miller3877621
Heard37914090
Long3793950
Wheeler37864181
Lanier3718773
Treutlen35863151
Jasper35233452
Randolph34939301
Macon33372151
Wilcox332168256
Taylor318155130
Calhoun31339110
Lincoln3087892
Echols3023121
Crawford2994471
Twiggs29928154
Marion23844100
Talbot2233990
Warren2054662
Schley1466020
Clay1382830
Baker1172560
Glascock766230
Webster502020
Quitman484410
Taliaferro44400

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Friday

55° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 55° 30°

Saturday

57° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 57° 43°

Sunday

53° / 44°
Showers
Showers 51% 53° 44°

Monday

57° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 57° 39°

Tuesday

60° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 60° 36°

Wednesday

61° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 61° 49°

Thursday

54° / 33°
Rain
Rain 72% 54° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
54°

49°

6 PM
Clear
1%
49°

45°

7 PM
Clear
1%
45°

40°

8 PM
Clear
2%
40°

38°

9 PM
Clear
2%
38°

36°

10 PM
Clear
2%
36°

35°

11 PM
Clear
3%
35°

34°

12 AM
Clear
5%
34°

34°

1 AM
Clear
5%
34°

33°

2 AM
Clear
5%
33°

32°

3 AM
Clear
6%
32°

32°

4 AM
Clear
6%
32°

32°

5 AM
Clear
6%
32°

32°

6 AM
Clear
7%
32°

32°

7 AM
Clear
7%
32°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
32°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
36°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
3%
41°

46°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
46°

50°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

53°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories