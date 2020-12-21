 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 512,699 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,058 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 512,699 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 39,502 hospitalized for treatment, and 9,453 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Dec. 18 as the state of Georgia reported 500,265 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 3,121 new cases have been confirmed today, Dec. 21.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 78,739 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 8,058 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 196 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,129 total cases today, Dec. 21. There were 3,762 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,130 total cases in Harris County, as of the Dec. 21 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett45864496053937
Fulton45851503971847
Cobb32951587853120
DeKalb31787235646934
Non-GA Resident19930215724582
Hall157366842069
Clayton1206994320910
Chatham120084972219
Richmond11631157821332
Cherokee1129326981214
Whitfield99186871083
Henry9771185014010
Bibb857853923420
Forsyth81631133740
Muscogee80585981967
Clarke79161473592
Columbia658720038311
Douglas61851219969
Floyd61547529913
Lowndes583318959735
Bartow575611251068
Houston5329136910510
Paulding52161950945
Carroll489120879119
Coweta46162634725
Glynn451034612010
Jackson44234345710
Newton42349701114
Barrow4210385630
Walton3846727844
Dougherty37995862007
Troup37628601216
Gordon3741640565
Bulloch35615713521
Walker3374219533
Fayette3345873654
Rockdale32673046410
Coffee3157546739
Habersham310090823
Catoosa2871120341
Baldwin2736213703
Unknown272367130
Tift27184277010
Laurens25246821128
Colquitt2437482448
Spalding23497738211
Murray2319225381
Effingham2305167331
Polk2295737412
Chattahoochee21294012
Thomas2115363785
Camden2046178183
Ware2032903729
Stephens195145482
Toombs1874116619
White175058313
Liberty1697102301
Wayne1667233454
Bryan1641114172
Lumpkin162842191
Decatur1533326426
Gilmer1477141304
Franklin1466116214
Dawson144283120
Chattooga1403193403
Madison1398222157
Oconee1388472372
Appling1369163411
Emanuel1343259447
Pickens1342186144
Union126834401
Sumter1217346703
Fannin120264347
Tattnall11621742213
Butts1149330461
Haralson11305562315
Harris1130133290
Ben Hill1127197365
Monroe1120243592
Burke1105346143
Washington10961762416
Peach1091249291
Elbert10883882410
Jefferson1074122382
Putnam1063144310
Upson1054787729
Banks104168171
Mitchell1035175493
Grady1003165275
Hart9933122011
Lee967337321
Cook930189202
McDuffie912262213
Jones90894231
Jeff Davis904215304
Crisp8933392710
Rabun88961150
Pierce815604275
Greene811142262
Charlton793148127
Dodge7914564317
Worth782179373
Meriwether755214190
Bacon733166214
Brooks729172264
Berrien7202381911
Lamar716263255
Morgan71132071
Early67591391
Towns671492411
Dade6525271
Oglethorpe644115131
Brantley618318181
Bleckley609235303
Stewart60059170
Candler59445288
Atkinson58711190
Pike575498125
Evans5674985
Telfair562168314
Hancock54628461
Seminole54191120
Johnson52697293
Clinch51350140
Jenkins50718340
Screven50143114
Irwin50070115
Dooly498109204
Wilkinson48469180
Montgomery4474791
Turner439128241
Terrell426103331
Wilkes42613682
McIntosh4214372
Pulaski419115255
Long3984150
Miller3948221
Heard38814490
Wheeler37966181
Lanier3779373
Jasper36534352
Treutlen36366141
Randolph34939301
Macon33874151
Wilcox333170258
Taylor321157130
Crawford3134571
Lincoln3138092
Twiggs31029154
Echols3043321
Calhoun29939110
Marion24144100
Talbot2264090
Warren2094862
Schley1486320
Clay1382830
Baker1242560
Glascock787030
Webster552020
Quitman484410
Taliaferro45400

Trending Stories