UPDATE: Georgia reports 518,902 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,127 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 518,902 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 39,836 hospitalized for treatment, and 9,503 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Dec. 21 as the state of Georgia reported 512,699 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 6,242 new cases have been confirmed today, Dec. 22.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 81,615 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 8,127 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 196 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,135 total cases today, Dec. 22. There were 3,790 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,141 total cases in Harris County, as of the Dec. 22 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton46666519471847
Gwinnett46537514654337
Cobb33330607953720
DeKalb32217243847034
Non-GA Resident20252225824583
Hall1600872020910
Clayton1219196720910
Chatham120965262239
Richmond11777166021332
Cherokee1146928321214
Whitfield99937311094
Henry9895193414010
Bibb865157523420
Forsyth83221187760
Muscogee81276671967
Clarke79491494592
Columbia666420678312
Douglas62591246969
Floyd62057959914
Bartow585511501078
Lowndes585419449835
Houston5391142910710
Paulding53202027945
Carroll494621059221
Coweta46862689725
Glynn454536312010
Jackson44994505710
Newton428810121134
Barrow4283397630
Walton3906754844
Dougherty38175932028
Troup37908781216
Gordon3780662565
Bulloch35695753621
Walker3420240533
Fayette3410900654
Rockdale32983106810
Coffee3184574749
Habersham316798843
Catoosa2924131341
Baldwin2747226703
Unknown272369530
Tift27224537010
Laurens25357251128
Colquitt2443505448
Spalding23768188312
Murray2332233381
Polk2322744412
Effingham2318175331
Chattahoochee21354212
Thomas2133373785
Camden2058183193
Ware2049935729
Stephens197048482
Toombs1898129619
White178859333
Liberty1718111301
Wayne1680254454
Lumpkin167042201
Bryan1650124172
Decatur1541330436
Franklin1491119215
Gilmer1491151314
Dawson147584130
Oconee1422495382
Chattooga1420198403
Madison1417224157
Appling1359168421
Emanuel1352275447
Pickens1350200144
Union127435401
Sumter1224348703
Fannin120565347
Tattnall11681802213
Butts1164344461
Haralson11415652315
Harris1141142290
Ben Hill1132213366
Monroe1130262592
Burke1111353143
Peach1102258291
Washington11001772616
Elbert10933882410
Jefferson1080126382
Putnam1072145310
Upson1070807729
Banks105871171
Mitchell1039179493
Grady1008166275
Hart10043202011
Lee975346321
Cook935191202
McDuffie929266213
Jones91695231
Jeff Davis912222304
Crisp9043482711
Rabun90164150
Greene832142262
Pierce824640275
Dodge7984674317
Charlton794158127
Worth793184373
Meriwether761219190
Bacon739175214
Brooks735176264
Berrien7242411911
Lamar722274255
Morgan71532271
Early67991391
Towns678512411
Dade6635971
Oglethorpe649117131
Brantley626324181
Bleckley614245303
Stewart60063170
Candler59647288
Atkinson59311390
Pike581517126
Evans5685185
Telfair563173324
Hancock55130461
Seminole54392120
Johnson525104293
Clinch51765140
Jenkins50724340
Irwin50378115
Screven50345114
Dooly501113204
Wilkinson48572180
Montgomery4524991
Turner439143241
Wilkes43413982
Terrell430102331
McIntosh4244482
Pulaski419117255
Miller4038321
Long4024950
Heard39114690
Wheeler37869181
Lanier3779773
Jasper36934952
Treutlen36773141
Randolph35042301
Macon33977151
Wilcox335177259
Taylor322160130
Crawford3174671
Twiggs31632154
Lincoln3158292
Echols3063721
Calhoun30041110
Marion24446100
Talbot2264290
Warren2115162
Schley1506420
Clay1392830
Baker1242660
Glascock807130
Webster552220
Quitman484410
Taliaferro45400

