 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 524,055 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,210 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 524,055 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 40,139 hospitalized for treatment, and 9,554 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Dec. 22 as the state of Georgia reported 518,902 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 5,221 new cases have been confirmed today, Dec. 23.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 43,568 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 8,210 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 197 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,140 total cases today, Dec. 23. There were 3,815 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,155 total cases in Harris County, as of the Dec. 23 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesAntigen Positive CasesConfirmed DeathsProbable Deaths
Gwinnett47115527254637
Fulton47032528972447
Cobb33621624853721
DeKalb32530247647434
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State20443232524482
Hall1619375021010
Clayton1228798721311
Chatham122095702249
Richmond11865171421332
Cherokee1157529491224
Whitfield101057691094
Henry10019200014110
Bibb870858423420
Forsyth84321225760
Muscogee82106951977
Clarke80301508592
Columbia671921378312
Douglas63101274969
Floyd627482310114
Bartow594611711088
Lowndes588820309835
Houston5443149911011
Paulding53882075955
Carroll496821479221
Coweta47632734735
Glynn458337112010
Jackson45754595810
Barrow4337414630
Newton432410451175
Walton3959791844
Dougherty38346062028
Gordon3820682565
Troup38158881216
Bulloch35945803621
Walker3477246543
Fayette3458920654
Rockdale33223186910
Habersham3211110853
Coffee3210608759
Catoosa2977138341
Unknown282564231
Baldwin2764225703
Tift27564837010
Laurens25497841138
Colquitt2454511448
Spalding23938748412
Murray2365251391
Polk2346762412
Effingham2328181331
Chattahoochee21404212
Thomas2136394785
Camden2072192193
Ware2061976729
Stephens201550482
Toombs1920134619
White181869332
Liberty1732117301
Lumpkin169943201
Wayne1697260454
Bryan1660138172
Decatur1543351436
Franklin1505126215
Gilmer1505163314
Dawson149889130
Oconee1450511382
Madison1439226157
Chattooga1430207433
Pickens1373218154
Appling1366175421
Emanuel1356299457
Union129039411
Sumter1235357703
Fannin120965357
Tattnall11901822213
Butts1173358461
Harris1155145290
Haralson11515742315
Ben Hill1146223366
Monroe1145269592
Burke1119361143
Washington11171782616
Peach1109269291
Elbert11033902410
Jefferson1086129382
Upson1079834729
Putnam1078150310
Banks107071171
Mitchell1047183493
Hart10173312011
Grady1011184275
Lee981365321
Cook946200202
McDuffie933274213
Jones925101231
Jeff Davis916230304
Rabun91579160
Crisp9103742611
Greene845145262
Pierce831678276
Worth805192373
Dodge8024904417
Charlton797163127
Meriwether768229190
Bacon754181214
Brooks737174264
Berrien7292551911
Lamar727292255
Morgan72532581
Towns690602411
Early68195392
Dade6656171
Oglethorpe656122131
Brantley629337181
Bleckley612267304
Stewart60266170
Atkinson60011690
Candler59651288
Pike585539136
Evans5695485
Telfair563175324
Hancock55531461
Seminole54597120
Clinch51968140
Irwin51980115
Johnson519119293
Jenkins50725340
Screven50746114
Dooly506120203
Wilkinson49075180
Montgomery4635491
Turner441151241
Wilkes43914082
Terrell433108331
McIntosh4284482
Pulaski422122255
Long4065450
Miller4059421
Heard39214890
Lanier37810373
Wheeler37872181
Jasper37436552
Treutlen37179141
Wilcox354184259
Randolph35047301
Macon34382151
Crawford3244871
Taylor323169130
Twiggs32236154
Lincoln3168392
Echols3064021
Calhoun30042110
Marion24549100
Talbot2274190
Warren2125462
Schley1526520
Clay1402930
Baker1242760
Glascock827230
Webster582220
Quitman484410
Taliaferro44400

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

