UPDATE: Georgia reports 52,497 COVID-19 cases, with 808 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 52,497 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 8,746 hospitalized for treatment and 2,208 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 50,621 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus as of Friday afternoon.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 6,203 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 808 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 22 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 496 cases. Currently, there are 446 positive cases in Troup County and 130 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 4887 256 Gwinnett 4598 139 DeKalb 4054 125 Cobb 3298 196 Hall 2642 50 Non-Georgia Resident 2502 32 Dougherty 1806 149 Clayton 1343 52 Unknown 1322 2 Cherokee 975 35 Muscogee 808 22 Henry 767 22 Richmond 645 32 Douglas 601 25 Carroll 585 28 Colquitt 569 15 Habersham 562 26 Forsyth 556 12 Chatham 552 28 Bartow 523 39 Bibb 509 31 Whitfield 504 9 Sumter 496 46 Coweta 468 9 Lowndes 461 4 Troup 446 11 Mitchell 419 34 Houston 402 19 Newton 395 10 Baldwin 388 29 Lee 367 22 Thomas 357 33 Paulding 354 13 Barrow 353 20 Floyd 326 15 Clarke 325 15 Tift 320 20 Rockdale 314 8 Walton 303 16 Coffee 300 14 Spalding 296 21 Upson 290 35 Columbia 278 8 Early 249 31 Ware 249 14 Fayette 247 15 Butts 244 24 Worth 240 21 Crisp 239 8 Jackson 232 7 Terrell 217 26 Decatur 214 6 Gordon 203 16 Hancock 199 26 Walker 195 0 Dooly 191 12 Appling 189 13 Randolph 183 19 Chattahoochee 173 0 Catoosa 164 0 Gilmer 160 1 Glynn 157 2 Bacon 146 3 Echols 146 0 Polk 145 1 Stephens 145 3 Turner 140 13 Calhoun 138 6 Franklin 134 1 Harris 130 6 Burke 125 6 Oconee 125 9 Monroe 123 11 Grady 120 4 Pierce 119 4 Wilcox 117 14 Dawson 114 1 White 114 3 Laurens 112 1 Murray 110 1 Meriwether 109 2 Macon 106 7 Lumpkin 103 1 Putnam 100 9 Ben Hill 93 1 Banks 92 1 Liberty 87 1 Brooks 83 8 Bulloch 83 3 Johnson 83 2 Elbert 82 0 Greene 80 7 Bryan 78 5 Effingham 78 1 Peach 78 6 Lamar 76 3 Washington 75 1 McDuffie 72 5 Wilkinson 71 7 Clinch 70 2 Camden 69 1 Toombs 68 4 Oglethorpe 67 7 Madison 65 1 Brantley 63 2 Pike 62 3 Atkinson 60 2 Berrien 59 1 Marion 59 2 Screven 58 3 Stewart 57 1 Cook 56 1 Fannin 55 1 Dodge 53 2 Haralson 52 4 Pickens 52 4 Bleckley 51 0 Jefferson 51 1 Clay 49 2 Jasper 49 1 Jones 49 0 Union 49 1 Jeff Davis 46 1 Seminole 46 2 Pulaski 45 2 Miller 42 0 Dade 41 1 Talbot 41 2 Hart 40 0 Morgan 39 0 Telfair 38 1 Baker 37 3 Heard 36 3 Charlton 34 1 Irwin 34 1 Wilkes 34 1 Lanier 32 2 Tattnall 32 0 Emanuel 31 2 Towns 30 1 Crawford 29 0 Jenkins 29 2 Rabun 26 1 Wayne 26 0 Chattooga 25 2 Taylor 23 2 Twiggs 19 1 Schley 18 1 Warren 18 0 Long 17 1 Lincoln 16 1 Candler 15 0 McIntosh 15 1 Quitman 14 1 Treutlen 14 0 Webster 14 1 Wheeler 14 0 Montgomery 13 0 Evans 6 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.