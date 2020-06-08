UPDATE: Georgia reports 52,497 COVID-19 cases, with 808 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 52,497 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 8,746 hospitalized for treatment and 2,208 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 50,621 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus as of Friday afternoon.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 6,203 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 808 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 22 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 496 cases. Currently, there are 446 positive cases in Troup County and 130 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton4887256
Gwinnett4598139
DeKalb4054125
Cobb3298196
Hall264250
Non-Georgia Resident250232
Dougherty1806149
Clayton134352
Unknown13222
Cherokee97535
Muscogee80822
Henry76722
Richmond64532
Douglas60125
Carroll58528
Colquitt56915
Habersham56226
Forsyth55612
Chatham55228
Bartow52339
Bibb50931
Whitfield5049
Sumter49646
Coweta4689
Lowndes4614
Troup44611
Mitchell41934
Houston40219
Newton39510
Baldwin38829
Lee36722
Thomas35733
Paulding35413
Barrow35320
Floyd32615
Clarke32515
Tift32020
Rockdale3148
Walton30316
Coffee30014
Spalding29621
Upson29035
Columbia2788
Early24931
Ware24914
Fayette24715
Butts24424
Worth24021
Crisp2398
Jackson2327
Terrell21726
Decatur2146
Gordon20316
Hancock19926
Walker1950
Dooly19112
Appling18913
Randolph18319
Chattahoochee1730
Catoosa1640
Gilmer1601
Glynn1572
Bacon1463
Echols1460
Polk1451
Stephens1453
Turner14013
Calhoun1386
Franklin1341
Harris1306
Burke1256
Oconee1259
Monroe12311
Grady1204
Pierce1194
Wilcox11714
Dawson1141
White1143
Laurens1121
Murray1101
Meriwether1092
Macon1067
Lumpkin1031
Putnam1009
Ben Hill931
Banks921
Liberty871
Brooks838
Bulloch833
Johnson832
Elbert820
Greene807
Bryan785
Effingham781
Peach786
Lamar763
Washington751
McDuffie725
Wilkinson717
Clinch702
Camden691
Toombs684
Oglethorpe677
Madison651
Brantley632
Pike623
Atkinson602
Berrien591
Marion592
Screven583
Stewart571
Cook561
Fannin551
Dodge532
Haralson524
Pickens524
Bleckley510
Jefferson511
Clay492
Jasper491
Jones490
Union491
Jeff Davis461
Seminole462
Pulaski452
Miller420
Dade411
Talbot412
Hart400
Morgan390
Telfair381
Baker373
Heard363
Charlton341
Irwin341
Wilkes341
Lanier322
Tattnall320
Emanuel312
Towns301
Crawford290
Jenkins292
Rabun261
Wayne260
Chattooga252
Taylor232
Twiggs191
Schley181
Warren180
Long171
Lincoln161
Candler150
McIntosh151
Quitman141
Treutlen140
Webster141
Wheeler140
Montgomery130
Evans60
Glascock10
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

