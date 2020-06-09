UPDATE: Georgia reports 53,249 positive COVID-19 cases, with 868 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 53,249 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 8,872 hospitalized for treatment and 2,285 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 52,497 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 6,207 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 868 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 22 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 498 cases. Currently, there are 476 positive cases in Troup County and 143 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton4925272
Gwinnett4692143
DeKalb4120135
Cobb3337203
Hall266451
Non-Georgia Resident248035
Dougherty1818149
Clayton136254
Unknown12911
Cherokee97835
Muscogee86822
Henry77922
Richmond65234
Douglas61227
Colquitt58916
Carroll58733
Forsyth57512
Habersham56826
Chatham55629
Bartow52739
Bibb51131
Whitfield5099
Sumter49848
Troup47611
Coweta47410
Lowndes4744
Mitchell42536
Houston40620
Newton39611
Baldwin39329
Paulding37113
Lee36822
Thomas35733
Barrow35620
Floyd33515
Clarke32815
Tift32722
Rockdale3208
Coffee30714
Walton30720
Spalding30122
Upson29036
Columbia2888
Fayette25415
Butts25325
Early25231
Ware25214
Worth24321
Crisp2398
Jackson2377
Decatur2186
Terrell21726
Gordon20916
Walker2030
Hancock20029
Appling19713
Dooly19312
Randolph18720
Chattahoochee1800
Catoosa1640
Glynn1642
Gilmer1611
Bacon1523
Polk1521
Stephens1473
Echols1460
Harris1436
Turner14113
Calhoun1406
Franklin1341
Grady1274
Oconee1279
Burke1256
Monroe12412
Pierce1214
White1173
Wilcox11714
Laurens1161
Dawson1141
Murray1141
Meriwether1102
Macon1067
Lumpkin1031
Putnam10310
Banks991
Ben Hill931
Liberty861
Brooks848
Bulloch843
Greene837
Johnson832
Elbert820
Effingham811
Bryan805
Peach807
Toombs774
Lamar764
Washington751
McDuffie735
Clinch722
Wilkinson727
Camden701
Oglethorpe707
Madison662
Pike643
Brantley632
Atkinson622
Berrien590
Marion592
Screven593
Stewart581
Cook571
Fannin571
Haralson544
Bleckley530
Dodge532
Pickens534
Jefferson521
Jasper511
Union501
Clay492
Jones490
Jeff Davis481
Seminole472
Pulaski462
Miller430
Talbot432
Dade411
Morgan400
Hart390
Telfair391
Baker373
Heard373
Charlton361
Irwin341
Lanier342
Tattnall340
Wilkes341
Emanuel332
Jenkins332
Crawford310
Towns301
Wayne300
Chattooga272
Rabun271
Taylor232
Twiggs191
Schley181
Warren180
Long171
Lincoln161
Candler150
McIntosh151
Montgomery140
Quitman141
Treutlen140
Webster141
Wheeler140
Evans60
Glascock10
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

