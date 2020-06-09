UPDATE: Georgia reports 53,249 positive COVID-19 cases, with 868 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 53,249 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 8,872 hospitalized for treatment and 2,285 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 52,497 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 6,207 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 868 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 22 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 498 cases. Currently, there are 476 positive cases in Troup County and 143 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 4925 272 Gwinnett 4692 143 DeKalb 4120 135 Cobb 3337 203 Hall 2664 51 Non-Georgia Resident 2480 35 Dougherty 1818 149 Clayton 1362 54 Unknown 1291 1 Cherokee 978 35 Muscogee 868 22 Henry 779 22 Richmond 652 34 Douglas 612 27 Colquitt 589 16 Carroll 587 33 Forsyth 575 12 Habersham 568 26 Chatham 556 29 Bartow 527 39 Bibb 511 31 Whitfield 509 9 Sumter 498 48 Troup 476 11 Coweta 474 10 Lowndes 474 4 Mitchell 425 36 Houston 406 20 Newton 396 11 Baldwin 393 29 Paulding 371 13 Lee 368 22 Thomas 357 33 Barrow 356 20 Floyd 335 15 Clarke 328 15 Tift 327 22 Rockdale 320 8 Coffee 307 14 Walton 307 20 Spalding 301 22 Upson 290 36 Columbia 288 8 Fayette 254 15 Butts 253 25 Early 252 31 Ware 252 14 Worth 243 21 Crisp 239 8 Jackson 237 7 Decatur 218 6 Terrell 217 26 Gordon 209 16 Walker 203 0 Hancock 200 29 Appling 197 13 Dooly 193 12 Randolph 187 20 Chattahoochee 180 0 Catoosa 164 0 Glynn 164 2 Gilmer 161 1 Bacon 152 3 Polk 152 1 Stephens 147 3 Echols 146 0 Harris 143 6 Turner 141 13 Calhoun 140 6 Franklin 134 1 Grady 127 4 Oconee 127 9 Burke 125 6 Monroe 124 12 Pierce 121 4 White 117 3 Wilcox 117 14 Laurens 116 1 Dawson 114 1 Murray 114 1 Meriwether 110 2 Macon 106 7 Lumpkin 103 1 Putnam 103 10 Banks 99 1 Ben Hill 93 1 Liberty 86 1 Brooks 84 8 Bulloch 84 3 Greene 83 7 Johnson 83 2 Elbert 82 0 Effingham 81 1 Bryan 80 5 Peach 80 7 Toombs 77 4 Lamar 76 4 Washington 75 1 McDuffie 73 5 Clinch 72 2 Wilkinson 72 7 Camden 70 1 Oglethorpe 70 7 Madison 66 2 Pike 64 3 Brantley 63 2 Atkinson 62 2 Berrien 59 0 Marion 59 2 Screven 59 3 Stewart 58 1 Cook 57 1 Fannin 57 1 Haralson 54 4 Bleckley 53 0 Dodge 53 2 Pickens 53 4 Jefferson 52 1 Jasper 51 1 Union 50 1 Clay 49 2 Jones 49 0 Jeff Davis 48 1 Seminole 47 2 Pulaski 46 2 Miller 43 0 Talbot 43 2 Dade 41 1 Morgan 40 0 Hart 39 0 Telfair 39 1 Baker 37 3 Heard 37 3 Charlton 36 1 Irwin 34 1 Lanier 34 2 Tattnall 34 0 Wilkes 34 1 Emanuel 33 2 Jenkins 33 2 Crawford 31 0 Towns 30 1 Wayne 30 0 Chattooga 27 2 Rabun 27 1 Taylor 23 2 Twiggs 19 1 Schley 18 1 Warren 18 0 Long 17 1 Lincoln 16 1 Candler 15 0 McIntosh 15 1 Montgomery 14 0 Quitman 14 1 Treutlen 14 0 Webster 14 1 Wheeler 14 0 Evans 6 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.