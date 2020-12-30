 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 558,177 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,717 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 558,177 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 41,779 hospitalized for treatment, and 9,808 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Dec. 23 as the state of Georgia reported 524,055 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 5,496 new cases have been confirmed today, Dec. 30.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 96,566 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 8,717 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 202 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,148 total cases today, Dec. 30. There were 3,981 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,243 total cases in Harris County, as of the Dec. 30 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett50631585455839
Fulton50176576373650
Cobb36240715154922
DeKalb34904268849136
Non-GA Resident21385268425489
Hall1723385021712
Clayton13010109121911
Chatham126917472299
Cherokee1258235051255
Richmond12463200521933
Henry10834223314512
Whitfield106908821174
Bibb925569323920
Forsyth91741393800
Muscogee87177932027
Clarke84081575632
Columbia714025548513
Douglas671213979711
Floyd667692310818
Bartow645413141168
Lowndes607525059937
Houston5994182511312
Paulding589024481037
Carroll520023089528
Coweta51132934786
Jackson50155226210
Glynn475046312411
Barrow4723474661
Newton458211761196
Walton4469936874
Gordon4022788605
Troup39819701216
Dougherty39756952048
Walker3743290543
Fayette37121006696
Bulloch37116663621
Rockdale35573776911
Habersham3455125874
Coffee33956597912
Catoosa3185158372
Baldwin2886289723
Tift28756607010
Unknown286662560
Laurens268410231138
Murray2603303401
Polk2538844432
Colquitt2532591449
Spalding253210888612
Effingham2409229341
Thomas2308461805
Camden2198245193
Ware21551082749
Chattahoochee21484212
Stephens213461482
Toombs2072202619
White1971103343
Lumpkin183853221
Liberty1790127301
Wayne1775300454
Bryan1741184173
Oconee1664592402
Dawson1651103150
Franklin1622152215
Decatur1599388437
Gilmer1590200325
Madison1557246167
Chattooga1513246443
Pickens1478296164
Appling1441207431
Emanuel1408383458
Union136445411
Sumter1305402713
Fannin126571357
Butts1252415471
Tattnall12522082214
Harris1243156290
Monroe1242319613
Haralson12146292315
Ben Hill1188273368
Peach1188309321
Putnam1173175310
Upson11699497210
Washington11572022719
Burke1156392163
Elbert11364762410
Mitchell1133217503
Jefferson1131156382
Banks112485191
Hart11143802012
Grady1069226274
Lee1063429321
Jones1014118231
Rabun100496170
Cook981250232
McDuffie978324223
Crisp9624042811
Jeff Davis948272314
Greene932174262
Pierce879761276
Worth862234373
Charlton837181127
Meriwether837244200
Dodge8135664418
Bacon802203214
Berrien7813252011
Lamar781361275
Morgan78035182
Brooks765214264
Oglethorpe721136131
Towns718682611
Dade7088371
Early701102392
Brantley661366182
Bleckley637339305
Atkinson63412690
Hancock63039461
Pike618639146
Stewart60772170
Candler60572288
Evans5847085
Telfair574204324
Seminole560110120
Clinch55086140
Irwin54696116
Johnson544173303
Dooly529136223
Wilkinson52390180
Screven52260114
Montgomery5218291
Jenkins51837340
Turner457185241
Wilkes45317682
Terrell445119341
McIntosh4445382
Miller43610421
Pulaski436149255
Long4315950
Heard416159101
Lanier39512973
Jasper39342152
Treutlen390101141
Wheeler38880181
Wilcox375209259
Macon36390151
Randolph35961301
Crawford3575871
Twiggs34949154
Taylor345182131
Lincoln3319192
Echols3145521
Calhoun31146110
Marion25054100
Talbot2404790
Warren2225972
Schley1537720
Clay1453130
Baker1283460
Glascock868731
Webster632320
Quitman494810
Taliaferro48700

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

