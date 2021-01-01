 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 575,395 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,983 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 575,395 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 42,362 hospitalized for treatment, and 9,889 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Dec. 31, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 566,676 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 8,769 new cases have been confirmed today, Jan. 1, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 46,536 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 8,983 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 202 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,163 total cases today, Jan. 1. There were 4,046 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,304 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 1.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesAntigen Positive CasesConfirmed DeathsProbable Deaths
Gwinnett52473609256539
Fulton51701602373951
Cobb37510751855522
DeKalb35976276149537
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State21990283625692
Hall1770891922213
Clayton13481114222311
Cherokee1307037991275
Chatham129397712309
Richmond12871217121934
Henry11318238114514
Whitfield109529951215
Forsyth95331473810
Bibb945679424021
Muscogee89839052027
Clarke85801604633
Columbia738128558614
Douglas698614399811
Floyd684798110919
Bartow666313991219
Houston6241197511416
Lowndes614626209937
Paulding612525871047
Coweta53703083786
Carroll528523909630
Jackson51885476310
Barrow4944489661
Glynn480749012411
Newton474812611207
Walton47211008884
Gordon4124819615
Dougherty40697602058
Troup404610051226
Fayette38581062716
Walker3852302554
Bulloch37556993621
Rockdale36693967011
Habersham3600129894
Coffee34566708013
Catoosa3303167372
Unknown303364360
Baldwin2940304723
Tift29217337110
Laurens272510891148
Murray2708350402
Spalding260511578612
Polk2599884442
Colquitt2546633449
Effingham2468233341
Thomas2363481805
Camden2249266193
Stephens220363482
Ware21921101758
Chattahoochee21634512
Toombs2148223619
White2068105343
Lumpkin192255221
Wayne1827319454
Liberty1820128301
Bryan1769194183
Oconee1763606402
Dawson1720109160
Franklin1671161215
Gilmer1629217335
Decatur1626403447
Madison1624254177
Chattooga1571258443
Pickens1558320164
Appling1470218431
Emanuel1454426458
Union141550411
Sumter1331406713
Harris1304178290
Tattnall13022182214
Butts1299433471
Fannin129878367
Monroe1288334613
Haralson12426422315
Peach1224330321
Ben Hill1216276368
Upson121010487210
Washington11872152719
Putnam1182192310
Burke1178410164
Elbert1167484249
Hart11603962112
Banks115986191
Jefferson1148171382
Mitchell1147233493
Lee1115452321
Grady1086247284
Jones1053132231
Rabun1044107170
Cook1012277232
McDuffie1000369233
Crisp9814142811
Jeff Davis973281314
Greene959185262
Pierce892780276
Worth880282373
Meriwether863256200
Charlton844184127
Dodge8446134419
Lamar812385275
Bacon811209214
Morgan80136982
Berrien8003452011
Brooks781219274
Oglethorpe750150131
Towns738752611
Dade7238871
Early711100392
Brantley671383182
Pike653698147
Atkinson64713190
Bleckley646370305
Hancock64139471
Candler61575289
Stewart61174170
Evans5897885
Telfair580239336
Clinch56587140
Seminole565118120
Irwin559107116
Johnson553191313
Wilkinson54496180
Dooly539141223
Montgomery5388891
Screven53164114
Jenkins52938340
Turner470199241
Wilkes45818182
McIntosh4575682
Long4546050
Terrell450126341
Miller44210921
Pulaski440160255
Heard427162101
Jasper40444163
Lanier40412873
Treutlen404106141
Wheeler40090181
Wilcox3782132510
Macon37495151
Twiggs37252154
Crawford3686171
Randolph36066301
Taylor356185131
Lincoln33610392
Calhoun32249110
Echols3166021
Marion26054100
Talbot2464990
Warren2236372
Schley1567920
Clay1473230
Baker1303660
Glascock908931
Webster662320
Quitman505010
Taliaferro49600

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

