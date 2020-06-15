UPDATE: Georgia reports 58,414 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, with more than 1K in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 58,414 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 9,322 hospitalized for treatment and 2,494 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 55,783 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 6,885 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,022 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 28 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 512 cases. Currently, there are 792 positive cases in Troup County and 203 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Gwinnett 5308 155 Fulton 5157 290 DeKalb 4355 148 Cobb 3618 217 Non-Georgia Resident 2909 37 Hall 2755 55 Dougherty 1839 150 Unknown 1551 5 Clayton 1440 72 Cherokee 1040 38 Muscogee 1022 28 Henry 852 30 Troup 792 23 Richmond 682 38 Colquitt 679 17 Douglas 660 28 Lowndes 651 4 Chatham 636 31 Whitfield 618 10 Carroll 614 37 Forsyth 598 13 Habersham 596 31 Bartow 548 39 Bibb 542 36 Coweta 515 12 Sumter 512 50 Houston 446 20 Mitchell 432 37 Baldwin 429 32 Tift 423 22 Newton 420 11 Paulding 408 13 Barrow 388 23 Lee 374 22 Floyd 371 15 Thomas 364 33 Clarke 348 15 Coffee 346 14 Rockdale 345 9 Walton 327 23 Spalding 317 24 Columbia 301 8 Upson 295 40 Ware 286 14 Jackson 262 7 Fayette 261 15 Worth 260 21 Gordon 256 18 Early 255 31 Chattahoochee 252 0 Butts 245 32 Crisp 242 10 Catoosa 234 0 Walker 225 2 Decatur 224 8 Terrell 218 26 Appling 204 13 Harris 203 6 Hancock 202 30 Dooly 191 12 Randolph 191 22 Glynn 190 3 Bacon 177 3 Gilmer 170 1 Polk 165 1 Echols 161 0 Stephens 153 5 Turner 153 14 Calhoun 148 6 Murray 143 1 Franklin 140 1 Grady 139 4 Monroe 131 14 Pierce 131 4 Oconee 130 9 Meriwether 127 3 Burke 126 6 White 124 4 Dawson 119 3 Laurens 118 1 Wilcox 118 14 Macon 116 8 Putnam 112 12 Banks 109 1 Bulloch 108 3 Toombs 108 4 Lumpkin 107 1 Ben Hill 105 1 Brooks 98 11 Lanier 98 2 Liberty 95 1 Peach 91 8 Bryan 86 5 Effingham 86 1 Elbert 86 0 Greene 86 8 Clinch 80 2 Lamar 79 5 Johnson 77 2 Atkinson 76 2 Washington 76 1 Camden 75 1 Cook 75 1 Oglethorpe 75 7 McDuffie 74 5 Berrien 73 0 Madison 73 2 Wilkinson 73 7 Pike 70 3 Brantley 69 2 Pickens 68 4 Fannin 67 1 Screven 63 4 Stewart 63 1 Marion 62 2 Haralson 57 4 Dodge 56 2 Jasper 56 1 Jefferson 56 1 Tattnall 56 0 Jeff Davis 55 2 Bleckley 54 1 Telfair 54 2 Union 54 3 Emanuel 53 2 Clay 52 2 Jones 51 0 Dade 48 1 Seminole 48 2 Talbot 47 2 Pulaski 46 2 Jenkins 45 6 Miller 45 0 Hart 44 0 Heard 43 3 Morgan 40 0 Charlton 39 1 Wayne 39 0 Wilkes 39 1 Irwin 38 1 Baker 37 3 Chattooga 36 2 Towns 35 1 Crawford 32 0 Rabun 32 3 Wheeler 28 0 Taylor 26 2 Long 24 1 Twiggs 22 1 Montgomery 21 0 Warren 20 0 McIntosh 19 1 Schley 19 1 Lincoln 18 1 Candler 17 0 Treutlen 17 0 Webster 15 1 Quitman 14 1 Evans 8 0 Taliaferro 2 0 Glascock 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.