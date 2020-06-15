UPDATE: Georgia reports 58,414 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, with more than 1K in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 58,414 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 9,322 hospitalized for treatment and 2,494 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 55,783 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 6,885 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,022 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 28 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 512 cases. Currently, there are 792 positive cases in Troup County and 203 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Gwinnett5308155
Fulton5157290
DeKalb4355148
Cobb3618217
Non-Georgia Resident290937
Hall275555
Dougherty1839150
Unknown15515
Clayton144072
Cherokee104038
Muscogee102228
Henry85230
Troup79223
Richmond68238
Colquitt67917
Douglas66028
Lowndes6514
Chatham63631
Whitfield61810
Carroll61437
Forsyth59813
Habersham59631
Bartow54839
Bibb54236
Coweta51512
Sumter51250
Houston44620
Mitchell43237
Baldwin42932
Tift42322
Newton42011
Paulding40813
Barrow38823
Lee37422
Floyd37115
Thomas36433
Clarke34815
Coffee34614
Rockdale3459
Walton32723
Spalding31724
Columbia3018
Upson29540
Ware28614
Jackson2627
Fayette26115
Worth26021
Gordon25618
Early25531
Chattahoochee2520
Butts24532
Crisp24210
Catoosa2340
Walker2252
Decatur2248
Terrell21826
Appling20413
Harris2036
Hancock20230
Dooly19112
Randolph19122
Glynn1903
Bacon1773
Gilmer1701
Polk1651
Echols1610
Stephens1535
Turner15314
Calhoun1486
Murray1431
Franklin1401
Grady1394
Monroe13114
Pierce1314
Oconee1309
Meriwether1273
Burke1266
White1244
Dawson1193
Laurens1181
Wilcox11814
Macon1168
Putnam11212
Banks1091
Bulloch1083
Toombs1084
Lumpkin1071
Ben Hill1051
Brooks9811
Lanier982
Liberty951
Peach918
Bryan865
Effingham861
Elbert860
Greene868
Clinch802
Lamar795
Johnson772
Atkinson762
Washington761
Camden751
Cook751
Oglethorpe757
McDuffie745
Berrien730
Madison732
Wilkinson737
Pike703
Brantley692
Pickens684
Fannin671
Screven634
Stewart631
Marion622
Haralson574
Dodge562
Jasper561
Jefferson561
Tattnall560
Jeff Davis552
Bleckley541
Telfair542
Union543
Emanuel532
Clay522
Jones510
Dade481
Seminole482
Talbot472
Pulaski462
Jenkins456
Miller450
Hart440
Heard433
Morgan400
Charlton391
Wayne390
Wilkes391
Irwin381
Baker373
Chattooga362
Towns351
Crawford320
Rabun323
Wheeler280
Taylor262
Long241
Twiggs221
Montgomery210
Warren200
McIntosh191
Schley191
Lincoln181
Candler170
Treutlen170
Webster151
Quitman141
Evans80
Taliaferro20
Glascock10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories