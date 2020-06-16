UPDATE: Georgia reports 59,078 positive COVID-19 cases, with 1,078 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 59,078 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 9,454 hospitalized for treatment and 2,529 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 58,414 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 6,897 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,078 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 29 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 523 cases. Currently, there are 805 positive cases in Troup County and 210 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Gwinnett5451156
Fulton5148295
DeKalb4411152
Cobb3679218
Hall278756
Non-Georgia Resident277637
Dougherty1841151
Unknown14702
Clayton146173
Muscogee107829
Cherokee105238
Henry85631
Troup80523
Colquitt69717
Lowndes6894
Richmond68738
Douglas66932
Chatham65130
Whitfield63710
Carroll61939
Forsyth60313
Habersham60031
Bartow56239
Bibb56035
Sumter52350
Coweta51912
Houston45620
Mitchell43338
Tift43322
Baldwin43032
Newton42511
Paulding41513
Barrow39523
Floyd37515
Lee37422
Thomas36533
Coffee35914
Clarke35315
Rockdale3479
Walton33123
Spalding32625
Columbia3058
Upson30042
Ware29015
Chattahoochee2720
Fayette27016
Jackson2667
Worth26521
Gordon26018
Early25531
Catoosa2493
Butts24632
Crisp24611
Decatur2368
Walker2363
Terrell21827
Harris2106
Appling20713
Hancock20330
Glynn1963
Dooly19312
Randolph19123
Bacon1813
Gilmer1722
Polk1671
Echols1620
Stephens1586
Turner15514
Calhoun1496
Murray1481
Grady1474
Franklin1421
Meriwether1333
Monroe13314
Pierce1324
Oconee1309
Burke1266
Toombs1265
White1244
Dawson1213
Wilcox11914
Laurens1181
Macon1128
Putnam11111
Banks1101
Bulloch1103
Lumpkin1091
Ben Hill1041
Brooks9911
Lanier982
Liberty961
Peach918
Bryan875
Elbert870
Effingham861
Greene868
Clinch802
Lamar795
Cook781
Johnson782
Atkinson772
Berrien770
Oglethorpe777
Washington761
Camden751
McDuffie755
Madison742
Wilkinson747
Pickens714
Pike714
Brantley702
Fannin691
Stewart681
Screven654
Marion632
Jeff Davis622
Dodge592
Haralson584
Jefferson581
Tattnall580
Jasper561
Union553
Telfair542
Clay532
Bleckley521
Dade511
Jones510
Talbot502
Seminole482
Emanuel472
Jenkins477
Pulaski462
Heard453
Miller450
Hart440
Chattooga412
Morgan410
Wilkes411
Wayne390
Irwin381
Charlton372
Baker363
Towns351
Rabun333
Crawford320
Wheeler300
Taylor262
Long251
Montgomery220
Twiggs221
Schley201
Warren200
McIntosh191
Lincoln181
Candler170
Treutlen170
Webster151
Quitman141
Evans100
Taliaferro20
Glascock10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

