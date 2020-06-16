UPDATE: Georgia reports 59,078 positive COVID-19 cases, with 1,078 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 59,078 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 9,454 hospitalized for treatment and 2,529 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 58,414 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 6,897 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,078 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 29 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 523 cases. Currently, there are 805 positive cases in Troup County and 210 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Gwinnett 5451 156 Fulton 5148 295 DeKalb 4411 152 Cobb 3679 218 Hall 2787 56 Non-Georgia Resident 2776 37 Dougherty 1841 151 Unknown 1470 2 Clayton 1461 73 Muscogee 1078 29 Cherokee 1052 38 Henry 856 31 Troup 805 23 Colquitt 697 17 Lowndes 689 4 Richmond 687 38 Douglas 669 32 Chatham 651 30 Whitfield 637 10 Carroll 619 39 Forsyth 603 13 Habersham 600 31 Bartow 562 39 Bibb 560 35 Sumter 523 50 Coweta 519 12 Houston 456 20 Mitchell 433 38 Tift 433 22 Baldwin 430 32 Newton 425 11 Paulding 415 13 Barrow 395 23 Floyd 375 15 Lee 374 22 Thomas 365 33 Coffee 359 14 Clarke 353 15 Rockdale 347 9 Walton 331 23 Spalding 326 25 Columbia 305 8 Upson 300 42 Ware 290 15 Chattahoochee 272 0 Fayette 270 16 Jackson 266 7 Worth 265 21 Gordon 260 18 Early 255 31 Catoosa 249 3 Butts 246 32 Crisp 246 11 Decatur 236 8 Walker 236 3 Terrell 218 27 Harris 210 6 Appling 207 13 Hancock 203 30 Glynn 196 3 Dooly 193 12 Randolph 191 23 Bacon 181 3 Gilmer 172 2 Polk 167 1 Echols 162 0 Stephens 158 6 Turner 155 14 Calhoun 149 6 Murray 148 1 Grady 147 4 Franklin 142 1 Meriwether 133 3 Monroe 133 14 Pierce 132 4 Oconee 130 9 Burke 126 6 Toombs 126 5 White 124 4 Dawson 121 3 Wilcox 119 14 Laurens 118 1 Macon 112 8 Putnam 111 11 Banks 110 1 Bulloch 110 3 Lumpkin 109 1 Ben Hill 104 1 Brooks 99 11 Lanier 98 2 Liberty 96 1 Peach 91 8 Bryan 87 5 Elbert 87 0 Effingham 86 1 Greene 86 8 Clinch 80 2 Lamar 79 5 Cook 78 1 Johnson 78 2 Atkinson 77 2 Berrien 77 0 Oglethorpe 77 7 Washington 76 1 Camden 75 1 McDuffie 75 5 Madison 74 2 Wilkinson 74 7 Pickens 71 4 Pike 71 4 Brantley 70 2 Fannin 69 1 Stewart 68 1 Screven 65 4 Marion 63 2 Jeff Davis 62 2 Dodge 59 2 Haralson 58 4 Jefferson 58 1 Tattnall 58 0 Jasper 56 1 Union 55 3 Telfair 54 2 Clay 53 2 Bleckley 52 1 Dade 51 1 Jones 51 0 Talbot 50 2 Seminole 48 2 Emanuel 47 2 Jenkins 47 7 Pulaski 46 2 Heard 45 3 Miller 45 0 Hart 44 0 Chattooga 41 2 Morgan 41 0 Wilkes 41 1 Wayne 39 0 Irwin 38 1 Charlton 37 2 Baker 36 3 Towns 35 1 Rabun 33 3 Crawford 32 0 Wheeler 30 0 Taylor 26 2 Long 25 1 Montgomery 22 0 Twiggs 22 1 Schley 20 1 Warren 20 0 McIntosh 19 1 Lincoln 18 1 Candler 17 0 Treutlen 17 0 Webster 15 1 Quitman 14 1 Evans 10 0 Taliaferro 2 0 Glascock 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.