 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 591,106 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 9,322 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 591,106 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 42,595 hospitalized for treatment, and 9,900 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 1, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 575,395 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 4,045 new cases have been confirmed today, Jan. 4, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 104,597 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 9,322 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 202 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,169 total cases today, Jan. 4. There were 4,144 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,367 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 4.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett53884619056539
Fulton53080617574251
Cobb38817780055622
DeKalb36692280749737
Non-GA Residents22822293425692
Hall1808193722213
Clayton13808115522311
Cherokee1350739331274
Chatham131728002309
Richmond13155224621936
Henry11665240214514
Whitfield1118910171225
Forsyth98571522810
Bibb969788124021
Muscogee93229132027
Clarke88221610633
Columbia753529698614
Douglas721514739811
Floyd700899010919
Bartow683714781219
Houston6544211811416
Paulding634426831047
Lowndes620626369937
Coweta55333110786
Carroll539224459730
Jackson53785616410
Barrow5113489661
Walton49451017884
Glynn491150412412
Newton487112751207
Gordon4196838615
Troup414410391226
Dougherty41308112058
Fayette39511076716
Walker3924318554
Bulloch38387223621
Rockdale38024107011
Habersham3666130894
Coffee35336878013
Catoosa3380173372
Unknown312664960
Baldwin2984312723
Tift29487747110
Laurens282711351148
Murray2806353402
Polk2685907442
Spalding265711848612
Colquitt2588633449
Effingham2527236351
Thomas2443488805
Camden2310276193
Ware22731140758
Stephens224064482
Toombs2205225619
Chattahoochee21694512
White2108105343
Lumpkin194655221
Wayne1876351454
Oconee1853610412
Liberty1844131301
Bryan1792205183
Dawson1753108160
Franklin1703161215
Madison1697256177
Gilmer1689223335
Decatur1656409447
Pickens1608330164
Chattooga1600273443
Appling1514225431
Emanuel1484439458
Union146653411
Harris1367179290
Sumter1364407713
Butts1360434471
Fannin135680367
Monroe1334350613
Tattnall13312232214
Upson128510507210
Peach1265351321
Haralson12606632315
Ben Hill1255281368
Washington12202092719
Hart12103912112
Burke1203420164
Putnam1202191310
Banks118885191
Mitchell1188240493
Elbert1181488249
Jefferson1179176382
Lee1139465321
Grady1109246284
Jones1099153231
Rabun1084114170
McDuffie1022377233
Cook1016302232
Crisp10064212811
Jeff Davis995287314
Greene990186262
Pierce925804276
Worth915296373
Meriwether909257200
Dodge8756334419
Lamar870392275
Charlton865188127
Bacon846208214
Morgan82238382
Berrien8183592011
Oglethorpe801152131
Brooks785221274
Towns762742611
Dade7379171
Early721102392
Brantley682407182
Pike680700147
Atkinson66013490
Bleckley657375305
Hancock64841471
Candler62498289
Stewart61473170
Evans6018885
Telfair590246336
Seminole576117120
Clinch57588140
Irwin572118116
Montgomery5728791
Johnson565201313
Screven56466114
Wilkinson554100180
Dooly548144223
Jenkins54242340
Turner482205241
Miller47411221
Long4686150
Wilkes46518382
McIntosh4646082
Terrell454129341
Pulaski450170255
Heard434165101
Treutlen427111141
Jasper42645063
Lanier40713073
Wheeler40395181
Macon40198151
Twiggs38659154
Crawford3836371
Wilcox3802182510
Taylor368189131
Randolph36366301
Lincoln34610692
Calhoun33049110
Echols3166021
Marion26658100
Talbot2555290
Warren2246472
Schley1617920
Clay1513730
Baker1323760
Glascock958931
Webster662320
Taliaferro52600
Quitman515010

