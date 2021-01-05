UPDATE: Georgia reports 597,208 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 9,414 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 597,208 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 43,018 hospitalized for treatment, and 9,966 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Georgia has also recorded its first case of the new strain of the virus, COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 4, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 591,106 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 6,153 new cases have been confirmed today, Jan. 5, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 108,946 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 9,414 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 204 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,171 total cases today, Jan. 5. There were 4,165 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,388 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 5.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

