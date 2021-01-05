 

 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 597,208 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 9,414 in Columbus

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 597,208 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 43,018 hospitalized for treatment, and 9,966 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Georgia has also recorded its first case of the new strain of the virus, COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 4, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 591,106 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 6,153 new cases have been confirmed today, Jan. 5, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 108,946 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 9,414 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 204 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,171 total cases today, Jan. 5. There were 4,165 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,388 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 5.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett54733640556639
Fulton53675632474451
Cobb39208811756523
DeKalb37141291450037
Non-GA Resident22935301225691
Hall1827097823013
Clayton13919120122411
Cherokee1364941421284
Richmond13322237422138
Chatham1330882523010
Henry11779250814614
Whitfield1125810391275
Forsyth100311584830
Bibb977893924021
Muscogee94149612047
Clarke89081638643
Columbia763530978717
Douglas7314152610011
Floyd7083101310919
Bartow690415261229
Houston6603225411416
Paulding643828061047
Lowndes621826749939
Coweta55723222806
Jackson54845756510
Carroll541024819833
Barrow5224512671
Walton50151063884
Glynn493351412412
Newton491613241207
Gordon4240865615
Troup416510941227
Dougherty41558592058
Fayette39861124716
Walker3976325555
Bulloch38547443622
Rockdale38374247011
Habersham3692135904
Coffee35706948013
Catoosa3407180382
Unknown306866060
Baldwin3007325723
Tift29688237111
Laurens285711981148
Murray2820366412
Polk2697936442
Spalding268512398812
Colquitt2601682449
Effingham2538241351
Thomas2473510805
Camden2330276193
Ware22931153768
Stephens227566482
Toombs2220242629
Chattahoochee21715012
White2128103343
Lumpkin197957221
Wayne1894355454
Oconee1887626412
Liberty1849138301
Dawson1799110180
Bryan1792217183
Madison1733268177
Franklin1715166215
Gilmer1699239335
Decatur1659425448
Pickens1636352164
Chattooga1608281443
Appling1520231431
Emanuel1487446458
Union147554421
Harris1388185290
Butts1379452481
Sumter1373430713
Fannin136484367
Monroe1344368615
Tattnall13412312214
Upson130010637210
Peach1274399321
Haralson12646702316
Ben Hill1257310368
Hart12464032112
Washington12352092719
Putnam1227201320
Burke1217440166
Banks120690201
Elbert1194488249
Jefferson1191184382
Mitchell1189254503
Lee1159491321
Grady1123277284
Jones1111162231
Rabun1093118181
McDuffie1042394233
Greene1023193262
Cook1016324232
Crisp10134292812
Jeff Davis1006295314
Worth935319373
Pierce931825277
Meriwether918266200
Dodge8956494422
Lamar877406275
Charlton869193137
Bacon854218214
Morgan82739682
Berrien819372219
Oglethorpe813168141
Brooks785225274
Towns763752611
Dade7479471
Early720104392
Brantley688405183
Pike686722148
Atkinson66714090
Bleckley658384306
Hancock65544471
Candler631103289
Stewart61575170
Evans6039985
Telfair595255336
Clinch58091140
Seminole577126120
Irwin575127116
Montgomery5729791
Johnson571211313
Wilkinson565104180
Screven56367114
Dooly550148224
Jenkins54545340
Turner488219241
Miller47411521
Wilkes47118783
Long4696350
McIntosh4666282
Pulaski456185255
Terrell456136341
Treutlen436118142
Heard435169101
Jasper43047365
Lanier40813273
Macon406108151
Wheeler403100181
Twiggs39062154
Crawford3866871
Wilcox3832242511
Taylor369193141
Randolph36470301
Lincoln34811092
Calhoun33151110
Echols3176022
Marion26759100
Talbot2625390
Warren2257372
Schley1628020
Clay1523830
Baker1353860
Glascock968931
Webster672920
Taliaferro58600
Quitman525210

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

53° / 33°
Fair
Fair 0% 53° 33°

Wednesday

58° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 58° 39°

Thursday

54° / 43°
PM Rain
PM Rain 74% 54° 43°

Friday

50° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 22% 50° 35°

Saturday

51° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 51° 31°

Sunday

53° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 53° 35°

Monday

53° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 31% 53° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
53°

50°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
50°

47°

9 PM
Clear
2%
47°

44°

10 PM
Clear
2%
44°

43°

11 PM
Clear
2%
43°

42°

12 AM
Clear
2%
42°

40°

1 AM
Clear
2%
40°

39°

2 AM
Clear
5%
39°

38°

3 AM
Clear
5%
38°

37°

4 AM
Clear
5%
37°

36°

5 AM
Clear
5%
36°

35°

6 AM
Clear
5%
35°

35°

7 AM
Clear
5%
35°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
34°

38°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
38°

42°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
42°

47°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

50°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

53°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

53°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories