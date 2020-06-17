UPDATE: Georgia reports 60,030 positive COVID-19 cases, with 1,099 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 60,030 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 9,543 hospitalized for treatment and 2,575 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 59,078 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 6,912 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,099 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 32 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 526 cases. Currently, there are 844 positive cases in Troup County and 226 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Gwinnett 5658 158 Fulton 5292 299 DeKalb 4489 155 Cobb 3712 222 Hall 2822 58 Non-Georgia Resident 2813 39 Dougherty 1845 151 Clayton 1495 74 Unknown 1154 2 Muscogee 1099 32 Cherokee 1058 39 Henry 886 31 Troup 844 25 Lowndes 758 4 Colquitt 708 17 Richmond 703 40 Chatham 684 31 Douglas 682 33 Whitfield 668 10 Carroll 619 40 Forsyth 616 13 Habersham 612 33 Bartow 570 39 Bibb 570 36 Coweta 526 13 Sumter 526 49 Houston 470 20 Tift 448 22 Newton 440 11 Mitchell 433 38 Baldwin 431 33 Paulding 425 13 Barrow 401 25 Floyd 380 15 Lee 372 22 Coffee 369 15 Thomas 365 33 Clarke 361 15 Rockdale 353 9 Walton 335 25 Spalding 332 29 Columbia 324 8 Upson 308 42 Chattahoochee 304 0 Ware 298 15 Jackson 276 7 Fayette 271 16 Worth 269 21 Gordon 267 18 Early 256 31 Catoosa 254 3 Walker 253 4 Crisp 249 11 Butts 247 32 Decatur 235 8 Harris 226 6 Terrell 220 27 Appling 208 13 Glynn 208 3 Hancock 203 30 Dooly 193 12 Randolph 191 23 Bacon 179 3 Gilmer 176 2 Polk 174 1 Echols 164 0 Stephens 161 6 Turner 157 15 Calhoun 152 6 Murray 152 1 Grady 146 4 Franklin 144 1 Meriwether 135 3 Monroe 135 15 Pierce 132 4 Oconee 131 10 Toombs 129 5 Burke 127 6 White 124 4 Dawson 121 3 Laurens 121 1 Wilcox 119 14 Bulloch 115 3 Macon 112 8 Putnam 112 11 Lumpkin 110 1 Ben Hill 109 1 Banks 108 0 Lanier 102 2 Brooks 100 11 Liberty 97 1 Peach 92 9 Bryan 89 5 Effingham 88 1 Elbert 87 0 Greene 87 8 Lamar 84 5 Cook 82 1 Atkinson 80 2 Berrien 80 0 Clinch 80 2 Johnson 78 2 Oglethorpe 77 7 McDuffie 76 5 Pike 76 3 Washington 76 1 Camden 75 1 Madison 75 2 Wilkinson 74 7 Pickens 73 4 Brantley 71 2 Fannin 70 1 Stewart 70 1 Marion 66 2 Screven 66 4 Jeff Davis 64 2 Dodge 62 2 Haralson 61 4 Jefferson 61 1 Tattnall 61 0 Jasper 59 1 Telfair 58 2 Union 56 3 Clay 53 2 Bleckley 52 1 Dade 52 1 Talbot 52 2 Jones 51 0 Jenkins 49 7 Seminole 48 2 Emanuel 47 2 Pulaski 46 2 Heard 45 3 Miller 45 0 Hart 44 0 Chattooga 43 2 Morgan 42 0 Wilkes 42 1 Irwin 41 1 Wayne 41 0 Baker 37 4 Charlton 36 2 Towns 35 1 Rabun 33 3 Crawford 32 0 Wheeler 28 0 Long 27 1 Taylor 26 2 Montgomery 23 0 Twiggs 22 1 Schley 20 1 McIntosh 19 1 Warren 19 0 Candler 18 0 Lincoln 18 1 Treutlen 17 0 Webster 16 1 Quitman 14 1 Evans 11 0 Glascock 2 0 Taliaferro 2 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.