UPDATE: Georgia reports 60,030 positive COVID-19 cases, with 1,099 in Columbus

Georgia reports 60,030 positive COVID-19 cases, with 1,099 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 60,030 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 9,543 hospitalized for treatment and 2,575 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 59,078 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 6,912 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,099 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 32 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 526 cases. Currently, there are 844 positive cases in Troup County and 226 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Gwinnett5658158
Fulton5292299
DeKalb4489155
Cobb3712222
Hall282258
Non-Georgia Resident281339
Dougherty1845151
Clayton149574
Unknown11542
Muscogee109932
Cherokee105839
Henry88631
Troup84425
Lowndes7584
Colquitt70817
Richmond70340
Chatham68431
Douglas68233
Whitfield66810
Carroll61940
Forsyth61613
Habersham61233
Bartow57039
Bibb57036
Coweta52613
Sumter52649
Houston47020
Tift44822
Newton44011
Mitchell43338
Baldwin43133
Paulding42513
Barrow40125
Floyd38015
Lee37222
Coffee36915
Thomas36533
Clarke36115
Rockdale3539
Walton33525
Spalding33229
Columbia3248
Upson30842
Chattahoochee3040
Ware29815
Jackson2767
Fayette27116
Worth26921
Gordon26718
Early25631
Catoosa2543
Walker2534
Crisp24911
Butts24732
Decatur2358
Harris2266
Terrell22027
Appling20813
Glynn2083
Hancock20330
Dooly19312
Randolph19123
Bacon1793
Gilmer1762
Polk1741
Echols1640
Stephens1616
Turner15715
Calhoun1526
Murray1521
Grady1464
Franklin1441
Meriwether1353
Monroe13515
Pierce1324
Oconee13110
Toombs1295
Burke1276
White1244
Dawson1213
Laurens1211
Wilcox11914
Bulloch1153
Macon1128
Putnam11211
Lumpkin1101
Ben Hill1091
Banks1080
Lanier1022
Brooks10011
Liberty971
Peach929
Bryan895
Effingham881
Elbert870
Greene878
Lamar845
Cook821
Atkinson802
Berrien800
Clinch802
Johnson782
Oglethorpe777
McDuffie765
Pike763
Washington761
Camden751
Madison752
Wilkinson747
Pickens734
Brantley712
Fannin701
Stewart701
Marion662
Screven664
Jeff Davis642
Dodge622
Haralson614
Jefferson611
Tattnall610
Jasper591
Telfair582
Union563
Clay532
Bleckley521
Dade521
Talbot522
Jones510
Jenkins497
Seminole482
Emanuel472
Pulaski462
Heard453
Miller450
Hart440
Chattooga432
Morgan420
Wilkes421
Irwin411
Wayne410
Baker374
Charlton362
Towns351
Rabun333
Crawford320
Wheeler280
Long271
Taylor262
Montgomery230
Twiggs221
Schley201
McIntosh191
Warren190
Candler180
Lincoln181
Treutlen170
Webster161
Quitman141
Evans110
Glascock20
Taliaferro20

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

