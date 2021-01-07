UPDATE: Georgia reports 602,796 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 9,541 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 602,796 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 43,629 hospitalized for treatment, and 10,035 Georgians who have died to the virus.

The GaDPH announced that due to a high volume of data to process, the Jan. 6 update for the state’s COVID-19 numbers would be delayed several hours. The data came online at 6:29 p.m. on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 5, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 597,208 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 5,671 new cases were confirmed on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 47,855 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 9,541 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 204 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,175 total cases today, Jan. 5. There were 4,187 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,409 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 6 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: