UPDATE: Georgia reports 602,796 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 9,541 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 602,796 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 43,629 hospitalized for treatment, and 10,035 Georgians who have died to the virus.

The GaDPH announced that due to a high volume of data to process, the Jan. 6 update for the state’s COVID-19 numbers would be delayed several hours. The data came online at 6:29 p.m. on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 5, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 597,208 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 5,671 new cases were confirmed on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 47,855 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 9,541 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 204 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,175 total cases today, Jan. 5. There were 4,187 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,409 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 6 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesAntigen Positive CasesConfirmed DeathsHospitalizations
Gwinnett5515264265703943
Fulton5390763407483378
Cobb3955681515742416
DeKalb3748029225033188
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State232083037258944
Hall184799942321726
Clayton139771204224932
Cherokee137844140129854
Chatham134768902311089
Richmond134242434223923
Henry118632510146388
Whitfield113681129130555
Forsyth10233160183642
Bibb98709802401196
Muscogee9541973204814
Clarke9035164366329
Columbia7699316388297
Douglas73611531102597
Floyd71321020109578
Bartow69791575123511
Houston67322379115512
Paulding65132823107225
Lowndes6237269699266
Coweta5619322181224
Jackson553557965331
Carroll5428250298260
Barrow528251469412
Walton5074108488334
Glynn4953535124385
Newton49501335121425
Gordon429887561214
Dougherty4193930205780
Troup41871094123403
Walker407935155177
Fayette4004112871181
Bulloch389575237169
Rockdale387042770519
Habersham372513992370
Coffee359870980511
Catoosa351019638164
Unknown3216762653
Baldwin302634473231
Tift299084871330
Laurens28681265114265
Murray285238641164
Polk270495044249
Spalding2699124488306
Colquitt263270144185
Effingham255725136172
Thomas254051780234
Camden23363141999
Ware2305120077249
Stephens22936649194
Toombs225825763143
Chattahoochee217552119
White217010735211
Lumpkin20115823192
Oconee19206334194
Wayne191737046177
Liberty187214630153
Bryan183124818125
Dawson182911218167
Madison17532711799
Franklin172716822110
Gilmer171324033146
Decatur167042444119
Pickens165337416113
Chattooga161628644111
Appling151723943132
Emanuel149446645108
Union14825442145
Harris140918529111
Butts13864564881
Sumter138143772228
Fannin13748937116
Tattnall13592362393
Monroe135137361128
Upson1322111372124
Peach129241232142
Haralson12696742353
Ben Hill126533038125
Hart125840421102
Washington12402392785
Putnam12382123297
Burke122344717114
Banks12209120141
Jefferson120318838119
Elbert11974892494
Mitchell119625851187
Lee116951632122
Grady115628228127
Jones11261742379
Rabun110811819115
McDuffie104939923112
Greene10371972685
Crisp102643528119
Cook10233302388
Jeff Davis10113013182
Worth94133238132
Pierce93184927108
Meriwether9302722095
Dodge9007014487
Lamar8834142765
Charlton8782061345
Bacon8642242164
Morgan842402855
Berrien8313842145
Oglethorpe8231721456
Brooks7862252764
Dade77399740
Towns766752691
Early7221073959
Pike6957341454
Brantley6944181855
Atkinson668144994
Bleckley6594073041
Hancock659514781
Candler6351032850
Stewart6187517114
Evans604102858
Telfair5982773359
Irwin5831261162
Clinch580941452
Montgomery5771011031
Seminole5771251247
Johnson5752293180
Screven567691151
Wilkinson5671121896
Dooly5581542265
Jenkins547493475
Turner4942382463
Long47567532
Miller474116225
Wilkes474188853
McIntosh47163845
Pulaski4631972543
Terrell4591373491
Treutlen4391261439
Heard4361691028
Jasper436483629
Macon4101181560
Lanier409135721
Wheeler4041041829
Twiggs391751570
Crawford38770747
Wilcox3852332563
Taylor3701991449
Randolph365723063
Lincoln3481121039
Calhoun342541158
Echols31859210
Talbot27157931
Marion267621027
Warren22574733
Schley16381218
Clay1513839
Baker13638627
Glascock9790310
Webster7029211
Taliaferro61602
Quitman545217

