UPDATE: Georgia reports 60,912 positive COVID-19 cases, with 1,113 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 60,912 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 9,663 hospitalized for treatment and 2,605 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 60,030 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 6,982 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,113 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 33 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 529 cases. Currently, there are 863 positive cases in Troup County and 232 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: