UPDATE: Georgia reports 60,912 positive COVID-19 cases, with 1,113 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 60,912 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 9,663 hospitalized for treatment and 2,605 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 60,030 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 6,982 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,113 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 33 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 529 cases. Currently, there are 863 positive cases in Troup County and 232 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KTOTAL DEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Gwinnett5753592.39159822
Fulton5325484.45301978
DeKalb4541572.52158780
Cobb3751474.46224790
Hall28741392.7958398
Non-Georgia Resident2872040163
Dougherty18362042.16151451
Clayton1518497.9775208
Unknown11470130
Muscogee1113580.8233171
Cherokee1064399.0739165
Henry905377.2931100
Troup8631225.6124103
Lowndes813689.7470
Colquitt7131570.731761
Richmond711351.5641191
Douglas698459.4934156
Whitfield692661.111040
Chatham685234.4531147
Forsyth627248.311480
Habersham6241362.453386
Carroll621516.9940111
Bibb583383.1737157
Bartow573517.2839148
Coweta538353.951454
Sumter5291799.3849143
Houston479305.0220111
Tift4621131.522383
Newton452402.31176
Paulding437253.271486
Baldwin433974.613374
Mitchell4321958.653996
Barrow409473.472598
Floyd387387.331549
Coffee380882.861582
Lee3741247.872266
Thomas366823.753366
Clarke363279.711554
Rockdale353371.74983
Walton340354.852555
Spalding336486.183160
Columbia329207.4840
Upson3091175.934244
Chattahoochee3052837.4717
Ware301839.541559
Jackson283378.85740
Gordon273470.291837
Fayette271230.551640
Worth2701340.482151
Walker269386.44514
Catoosa256372.25622
Crisp2551144.061141
Early2522483.743124
Butts248985.143228
Decatur239907.99825
Harris232668.36831
Terrell2172562.892752
Glynn214248.7320
Appling2081120.631336
Hancock2032477.723037
Dooly1941447.761241
Randolph1932857.572336
Bacon1861631.01315
Gilmer175557.02222
Polk175402.47115
Echols1654157.2206
Turner1611993.561534
Stephens160607.72533
Murray155384.99114
Calhoun1542437.87622
Grady153623.47432
Franklin146625.83113
Meriwether139661.27319
Toombs137507.73513
Monroe135486.891526
Pierce132675.36424
Oconee131313.871023
Burke128572.91631
Laurens125264.29117
White125393.6426
Dawson123455.2320
Wilcox1201365.191520
Bulloch119149.75315
Lumpkin116343.17126
Ben Hill113678.88110
Macon112862.33836
Putnam112511.771118
Banks111555.5018
Lanier1081043.3829
Brooks1066741111
Liberty98158.31115
Peach92336.07925
Effingham91142.13113
Bryan90229.96518
Elbert88464.507
Greene87464.82819
Cook86493.2110
Lamar85439.34512
Atkinson83996.4213
Berrien83430.5904
Clinch831247210
Johnson78807.37214
Oglethorpe77505.25715
Washington77379.2719
Camden76140.9418
McDuffie76351.9520
Pike76402.97310
Madison75248.53213
Pickens75223.68416
Wilkinson74829.69723
Fannin73277.3616
Brantley72374.9626
Screven71510.79419
Stewart711158.43114
Tattnall69271.5404
Marion68819.97312
Jeff Davis66435.725
Jefferson63411.42110
Dodge62304.1528
Haralson62201.81416
Jenkins62722.95917
Jasper61429.6118
Telfair61389.93210
Union56221.04316
Clay551926.4425
Dade54334.1213
Bleckley53412.8414
Talbot53860.67213
Emanuel52229.4428
Jones51178.3804
Seminole48589.6828
Chattooga46185.7423
Hart46176.202
Pulaski46422.2927
Heard45363.7838
Miller45780.7103
Wayne44146.7906
Irwin42445.2518
Morgan42219.4605
Wilkes42419.4117
Baker361155.33312
Charlton36271.6826
Towns35290.84110
Rabun33194.28415
Wheeler33417.2501
Crawford32261.6904
Long27135.5812
Taylor27339.28210
Montgomery24260.1902
Twiggs22272.0817
McIntosh20137.312
Schley20379.1517
Candler19175.3304
Warren19364.6809
Lincoln18221.5416
Treutlen17248.9412
Webster17666.6715
Quitman15653.8815
Evans12112.2900
Glascock266.1200
Taliaferro2122.5500

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories