 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 609,868 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 9,667 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 609,868 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 43,796 hospitalized for treatment, and 10,100 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 6, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 602,796 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 7,105 new cases were confirmed on Jan. 7, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 113,762 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 9,667 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 205 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,180 total cases today, Jan. 7. There were 4,221 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,446 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 7 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett55999661957139
Fulton54932649675251
Cobb40118835557524
DeKalb37870300650538
Non-GA ResidentS23254311225993
Hall18633101323612
Clayton14105123922711
Cherokee1404343081304
Chatham135839322339
Richmond13557246122440
Henry12048255814614
Whitfield1144311581305
Forsyth105221645831
Bibb993299724422
Muscogee96679962057
Clarke91171673673
Columbia777031888917
Douglas7492157310211
Floyd7205103311019
Bartow7121163712310
Houston6801242111719
Paulding662228981089
Lowndes6262275810140
Coweta56793308816
Jackson56055916510
Carroll547025459733
Barrow5341529691
Walton51391128894
Glynn500956312412
Newton499313811217
Gordon4350902615
Dougherty42449652058
Troup422111041237
Walker4121363564
Fayette40501169726
Bulloch39207563823
Rockdale39154427211
Habersham3758142934
Coffee36127278213
Catoosa3539214383
Unknown326671760
Baldwin3037366733
Tift30108677211
Laurens287912701158
Murray2873398422
Polk2771969452
Spalding273712678912
Colquitt2643703449
Effingham2571259361
Thomas2553533806
Camden2363322193
Ware23271215778
Stephens232567492
Toombs2286256639
White2201112373
Chattahoochee21805312
Lumpkin202960231
Oconee1950646412
Wayne1936374464
Liberty1885151301
Bryan1850273183
Dawson1848117180
Madison1784283177
Franklin1760175225
Gilmer1724252345
Pickens1680387164
Decatur1676442458
Chattooga1633305443
Appling1516244432
Union150659431
Emanuel1497484458
Harris1446194290
Butts1402462481
Sumter1395437723
Fannin138191377
Tattnall13702432414
Monroe1358374616
Upson132711307310
Peach1304422321
Hart12834142212
Haralson12796762316
Ben Hill1275332399
Washington12492502719
Putnam1244214330
Burke1229455177
Banks122792201
Elbert1211493249
Jefferson1211191382
Mitchell1198275513
Lee1184542321
Grady1164299284
Jones1133179231
Rabun1115120201
McDuffie1065426233
Greene1049205263
Crisp10354362813
Cook1027340243
Jeff Davis1017318324
Worth950341383
Meriwether937279200
Pierce933853277
Dodge9057114422
Lamar896425286
Charlton881211137
Bacon866225214
Morgan84841382
Oglethorpe840178141
Berrien838393219
Brooks791234274
Dade78210471
Towns770782611
Early727111392
Pike709741158
Brantley697422183
Atkinson67214890
Bleckley665415306
Hancock66554471
Candler639105289
Stewart61878170
Evans60610685
Telfair601285336
Johnson596231313
Irwin587130126
Seminole583129120
Clinch582101140
Montgomery582100101
Screven57269114
Wilkinson570114180
Dooly562153223
Jenkins55155340
Turner500238251
Wilkes48219783
Long4776750
Miller47711521
McIntosh4766782
Pulaski465200255
Terrell459138341
Treutlen439126142
Heard438173101
Jasper43749565
Macon415122151
Lanier41114073
Wheeler407105191
Twiggs39778164
Crawford3897171
Wilcox3862372512
Taylor374201141
Randolph36576301
Lincoln350116102
Calhoun34857110
Echols3186122
Talbot2725990
Marion26763100
Warren2268272
Schley1648220
Clay1514030
Baker1363960
Glascock989132
Webster712920
Taliaferro62600
Quitman545810

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

43° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 43° 42°

Friday

48° / 34°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 48° 34°

Saturday

49° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 49° 29°

Sunday

53° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 53° 34°

Monday

52° / 41°
Showers
Showers 37% 52° 41°

Tuesday

56° / 34°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 56° 34°

Wednesday

57° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 57° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

6 PM
Cloudy
19%
44°

45°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
45°

46°

8 PM
Few Showers
31%
46°

46°

9 PM
Few Showers
35%
46°

46°

10 PM
Showers
36%
46°

45°

11 PM
Showers
42%
45°

45°

12 AM
Showers
53%
45°

45°

1 AM
Showers
38%
45°

45°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
45°

44°

3 AM
Few Showers
31%
44°

44°

4 AM
Few Showers
32%
44°

44°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
44°

44°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
44°

44°

7 AM
Cloudy
23%
44°

43°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
43°

43°

9 AM
Cloudy
21%
43°

44°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

45°

11 AM
Cloudy
16%
45°

46°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
46°

47°

1 PM
Cloudy
13%
47°

48°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

3 PM
Cloudy
7%
48°

48°

4 PM
Cloudy
4%
48°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories