UPDATE: Georgia reports 620,247 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 9,771 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 620,247 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 10,180 hospitalized for treatment, and 10,180 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 7, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 609,868 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 10,393 new cases were confirmed on Jan. 8, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 116,679 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 9,771 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 205 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,185 total cases today, Jan. 8. There were 4,324 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,482 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 8 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett57219678057440
Fulton56031666575951
Cobb41077863757726
DeKalb38429307550638
Non-GA Resident23488319526393
Hall18881103023812
Clayton14330126423011
Cherokee1430644841324
Richmond13765253422741
Chatham137279762369
Henry12280258214613
Whitfield1159312161315
Forsyth107711683831
Bibb10048103024422
Muscogee977110252057
Clarke92561685673
Columbia788633079217
Douglas7664160010211
Floyd7293104511019
Bartow7254166512310
Houston6915248411819
Paulding679129561098
Lowndes6322279010240
Coweta57623372816
Jackson57216086710
Carroll554925739733
Barrow5486539711
Walton52761155894
Newton508214171217
Glynn504660112412
Gordon4389925615
Troup432411331247
Dougherty432110222068
Walker4182373564
Fayette41511190736
Rockdale40144507211
Bulloch39727603823
Habersham3817145954
Coffee36417558513
Catoosa3596226383
Unknown336772370
Baldwin3071367733
Tift30298677311
Murray2907422422
Laurens290013021158
Polk2846975462
Spalding277212868912
Colquitt2659731459
Thomas2624551835
Effingham2597285361
Camden2390327193
Ware23641231788
Stephens234569502
Toombs2327269639
White2254115383
Chattahoochee21855312
Lumpkin207564231
Oconee1989653412
Wayne1987396484
Liberty1914158301
Dawson1883118180
Bryan1878280183
Madison1815291197
Franklin1797178235
Gilmer1750266345
Pickens1707429174
Decatur1693450468
Chattooga1661310463
Appling1540247432
Emanuel1519500458
Union151870431
Harris1482200300
Butts1438465481
Sumter1412438723
Tattnall14012492414
Fannin139695377
Monroe1375381616
Upson134011697310
Peach1320435321
Haralson13016812416
Hart12964252212
Ben Hill1283339409
Putnam1261214340
Washington12592542818
Burke1253464177
Banks124695201
Jefferson1225193392
Elbert1222504249
Mitchell1218291513
Grady1211324294
Lee1196562321
Jones1164189231
Rabun1134120211
McDuffie1080443243
Greene1062210263
Crisp10464422813
Jeff Davis1031320325
Cook1028346243
Worth966347383
Meriwether965292200
Pierce954860277
Dodge9177294424
Lamar915436286
Charlton885216137
Bacon875239214
Morgan86342582
Berrien851396219
Oglethorpe847185141
Brooks802232284
Dade79210871
Towns775852611
Early737110392
Pike725754158
Brantley700428193
Atkinson68115390
Hancock67353471
Bleckley668429307
Candler643109289
Stewart62179170
Evans61111095
Johnson610242313
Telfair605302336
Seminole592130120
Clinch590105140
Irwin590135126
Montgomery584105101
Screven58069114
Wilkinson576115180
Dooly574158223
Jenkins55656340
Turner506244251
Miller48911521
Wilkes48620383
McIntosh4817282
Long4756850
Pulaski475202255
Terrell461142341
Jasper45249965
Treutlen450132142
Heard449174101
Macon423122151
Lanier41914473
Wheeler408106191
Twiggs40182164
Crawford3937371
Wilcox3872412512
Taylor380202141
Randolph36676301
Calhoun35965110
Lincoln353120102
Echols3206322
Talbot2765990
Marion27263100
Warren2308572
Schley1638220
Clay1544130
Baker1364460
Glascock989132
Webster742920
Taliaferro65600
Quitman545910

