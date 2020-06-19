UPDATE: Georgia reports 62K positive COVID-19 cases, with 1,146 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 62,009 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 9,774 hospitalized for treatment and 2,636 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 60,912 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 7,848 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,146 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 34 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 531 cases. Currently, there are 922 positive cases in Troup County and 240 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KTOTAL DEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Gwinnett5958613.5161838
Fulton5400491.27304981
DeKalb4637584.63164796
Cobb3807481.54229800
Hall29011405.8758403
Non-Georgia Resident2892040164
Dougherty18442051.05151451
Clayton1550508.4776208
Muscogee1146598.0434175
Cherokee1079404.739170
Troup9221309.425109
Henry920383.5531100
Unknown8860228
Lowndes844715.99471
Chatham743254.332148
Richmond736363.9242192
Whitfield726693.61041
Colquitt7221590.551763
Douglas708466.0834161
Forsyth638252.671481
Habersham6301375.553487
Carroll627521.9840112
Bibb590387.7837158
Bartow583526.3139150
Coweta548360.521454
Sumter5311806.1849143
Tift4941209.892583
Houston481306.2920112
Newton466414.761178
Paulding453262.541486
Baldwin435979.113374
Mitchell4321958.653896
Barrow414479.262598
Coffee3999271583
Floyd399399.341549
Lee3771257.882266
Clarke374288.181555
Thomas368828.253366
Rockdale359378.05983
Walton343357.992555
Spalding338489.083160
Columbia335211.18840
Upson3121187.354344
Ware307856.271560
Chattahoochee3052837.4717
Jackson294393.57741
Gordon283487.521838
Fayette278236.511641
Worth2781380.22150
Walker276396.49514
Catoosa272395.52623
Crisp2571153.041142
Early2562523.163124
Glynn253294.03322
Butts250993.093228
Decatur242919.38827
Harris240691.4831
Terrell2172562.892752
Appling2141152.961336
Hancock2032477.723137
Bacon1941701.16317
Dooly1941447.761241
Randolph1942872.372336
Polk178409.36115
Gilmer177563.39222
Echols1684232.806
Turner1652043.091634
Murray163404.86115
Stephens163619.11533
Grady158643.85432
Calhoun1552453.7626
Franklin154660.12113
Meriwether144685.06219
Toombs141522.55514
Bulloch139174.92315
Monroe135486.891526
Pierce134685.6424
Burke132590.82631
Oconee131313.871023
Laurens129272.75117
White128403.05426
Dawson124458.9320
Wilcox1201365.191520
Ben Hill117702.91111
Lumpkin117346.13226
Banks113565.51018
Putnam113516.341118
Macon112862.33836
Lanier1111072.3629
Brooks109693.081111
Liberty100161.54115
Effingham95148.38113
Bryan94240.18518
Peach92336.07925
Atkinson891068.43213
Cook89510.41110
Elbert89469.7807
Greene88470.16919
Berrien86446.1504
Lamar86444.51512
Clinch851277.04210
Stewart821337.9114
Camden81150.2118
Pike81429.48310
Johnson80828.07214
Oglethorpe80524.93716
McDuffie78361.16520
Pickens78232.63516
Madison77255.16414
Tattnall77303.0204
Washington77379.2719
Fannin74281.1616
Screven74532.37419
Wilkinson74829.69723
Brantley73380.1726
Jenkins72839.55918
Jeff Davis71468.7125
Marion69832.03312
Jefferson66431.01110
Telfair63402.71210
Dodge62304.1528
Haralson62201.81416
Jasper61429.6117
Dade57352.6813
Clay561961.4725
Union56221.04316
Emanuel55242.6828
Bleckley54420.6315
Talbot53860.67213
Jones51178.3804
Chattooga49197.8523
Seminole48589.6828
Hart47180.0302
Pulaski46422.2927
Heard45363.7838
Irwin45477.0518
Miller45780.7103
Morgan44229.9105
Wayne44146.7906
Wilkes43429.418
Charlton38286.7726
Baker361155.33312
Towns35290.84110
Crawford34278.0504
Wheeler34429.8901
Rabun33194.28415
Long28140.612
Taylor27339.28210
Montgomery24260.1902
Twiggs23284.4417
McIntosh22151.0312
Schley21398.117
Candler20184.5504
Lincoln19233.8516
Warren19364.6809
Treutlen18263.5813
Webster17666.6715
Evans15140.3600
Quitman15653.8815
Glascock266.1200
Taliaferro2122.5500

