 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 642,712 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 10,137 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 642,712 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 44,742 hospitalized for treatment, and 10,299 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 8, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 620,247 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 6,360 new cases were confirmed on Jan. 11, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 121,787 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 10,137 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 205 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,190 total cases today, Jan. 11. There were 4,465 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,547 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 11 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett59776707358641
Fulton58111686376451
Cobb42746902958427
DeKalb39909315850838
Non-GA Resident24320336126795
Hall19455108324214
Cherokee1497947301325
Clayton14926132223211
Richmond14327267823741
Chatham14038104624110
Henry12869266914914
Whitfield1197312621325
Forsyth112831766831
Bibb10324108824622
Muscogee1013710432057
Clarke95741710673
Columbia820235499517
Douglas7984164710214
Bartow7489177712410
Floyd7462110711019
Houston7271259512022
Paulding7061309911010
Lowndes6422289010241
Coweta60363458826
Jackson60056376710
Carroll570826319736
Barrow5703565741
Walton55531197894
Newton527414861257
Glynn514464512612
Gordon4490961616
Troup446511481257
Dougherty441511042089
Walker4339395564
Fayette43301238736
Rockdale42104887211
Bulloch40818103823
Habersham3913140974
Catoosa3751239403
Coffee37237998715
Unknown358078280
Baldwin3111386733
Tift30549227311
Laurens302313291158
Murray2994440422
Polk29551032462
Spalding284913369112
Thomas2728571835
Colquitt26947804510
Effingham2652294361
Camden2446339193
Ware24301282808
Toombs2412274639
Stephens238070522
White2315114403
Chattahoochee21905212
Lumpkin212367231
Oconee2088659412
Wayne2040439484
Liberty1948166301
Dawson1940129180
Madison1914302197
Bryan1909289183
Franklin1848182245
Gilmer1828269345
Pickens1767448184
Decatur1747462468
Chattooga1728337463
Appling1581256432
Union156469451
Harris1547206310
Emanuel15455264511
Butts1498482491
Sumter1461453733
Fannin1455101377
Tattnall14392592414
Monroe1405399616
Upson139712157311
Peach1364451321
Haralson13366962520
Hart13354442313
Putnam1316223340
Ben Hill1313388419
Washington12982562818
Burke1292480185
Banks127997201
Jefferson1265211392
Mitchell1247293513
Elbert1243550259
Grady1243329294
Lee1240624341
Jones1188201231
Rabun1181121231
McDuffie1141482253
Greene1104215263
Crisp10594542914
Jeff Davis1055328325
Cook1035366263
Meriwether1015304200
Worth994360383
Pierce983883277
Lamar963447287
Dodge9497594424
Bacon907266214
Charlton899222137
Morgan89344282
Oglethorpe892182151
Berrien874420219
Dade82710871
Brooks815238284
Towns809812611
Early769112393
Pike749781158
Brantley713445203
Atkinson70015890
Hancock69356471
Bleckley686439307
Candler656115289
Johnson625246313
Stewart62579170
Evans62211795
Telfair616321336
Seminole609135120
Montgomery608110101
Screven60371114
Clinch599128140
Dooly595161233
Irwin593143128
Wilkinson589120180
Jenkins57857340
Turner513252251
Wilkes50322683
Miller50111721
McIntosh4897282
Long4876950
Pulaski482206255
Jasper47852268
Treutlen470135142
Terrell467147341
Heard466176111
Macon437125151
Lanier42315973
Twiggs41885164
Wheeler418114191
Crawford4037871
Wilcox3982472513
Taylor390205141
Randolph37582301
Lincoln365140112
Calhoun36268110
Echols3296622
Talbot29061100
Marion28865100
Warren2549472
Schley1648220
Clay1584130
Baker1364560
Glascock1039342
Webster743020
Taliaferro69700
Quitman575910

