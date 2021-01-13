UPDATE: Georgia reports 654,356 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 10,283 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 654,356 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 45,533 hospitalized for treatment, and 10,444 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 12, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 648,694 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 5,685 new cases were confirmed on Jan. 13, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 127,932 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 10,283 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 208 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,192 total cases today, Jan. 13. There were 4,546 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,565 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 13 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: