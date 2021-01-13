 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 654,356 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 10,283 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 654,356 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 45,533 hospitalized for treatment, and 10,444 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 12, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 648,694 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 5,685 new cases were confirmed on Jan. 13, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 127,932 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 10,283 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 208 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,192 total cases today, Jan. 13. There were 4,546 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,565 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 13 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett61310753359742
Fulton59107715178052
Cobb43564948258929
DeKalb40756335051838
Non-GA Resident24026352927395
Hall19877114025114
Cherokee1529150141445
Clayton15206140323811
Richmond14543284923842
Chatham14320111525710
Henry13132284115714
Whitfield1222013171365
Forsyth115851861871
Bibb10529118225024
Muscogee1028311372088
Clarke97891753713
Columbia833637129917
Douglas8140171910614
Bartow7648184313310
Floyd7591114711820
Houston7425274612424
Paulding7256324312111
Lowndes6494303910341
Jackson61956767010
Coweta61363605866
Barrow5958582751
Carroll5762268110038
Walton57061241935
Newton539615511317
Glynn521168512612
Gordon4581977666
Troup4546118512910
Dougherty448711792089
Walker4479425574
Fayette44101289797
Rockdale42975197711
Bulloch41508423923
Habersham39761431004
Catoosa3877247423
Coffee37628338715
Unknown335573490
Baldwin3162405743
Tift30989677612
Laurens307313811158
Murray3059452423
Polk30111082482
Spalding291814259513
Thomas2787597845
Colquitt27238144610
Effingham2702304361
Camden2483363203
Ware24651315828
Toombs24382916410
Stephens242770562
White2380116425
Lumpkin219974231
Chattahoochee21926012
Oconee2150680422
Wayne2059474484
Dawson1993134190
Liberty1968186321
Madison1961325207
Bryan1944326183
Franklin1888184255
Gilmer1854282345
Pickens1809478215
Decatur1764486469
Chattooga1752357463
Union159573461
Appling1566264432
Harris1565228320
Emanuel15565474612
Butts1536502502
Fannin1507110377
Sumter1490462743
Tattnall14602772514
Monroe1434422627
Upson140712707411
Peach1385476321
Hart13654532313
Haralson13527062522
Putnam1342228340
Washington13312742918
Burke1330509188
Ben Hill13244144210
Banks1306100201
Jefferson1284222392
Mitchell1269305553
Lee1263670351
Grady1261365325
Elbert1260594269
Jones1210216231
Rabun1193124252
McDuffie1176499253
Greene1134218263
Crisp10784683015
Jeff Davis1061347325
Cook1049388263
Meriwether1034325221
Worth1016396393
Pierce994911287
Lamar981479297
Dodge9667934425
Morgan91345882
Bacon906278214
Charlton904227137
Oglethorpe904199151
Berrien892443219
Dade85310981
Towns825812611
Brooks823250294
Early779123403
Pike762819158
Brantley716457213
Atkinson703163100
Hancock70257471
Bleckley691498307
Candler659129289
Johnson631264313
Stewart62781170
Evans62612696
Telfair625335336
Montgomery618119111
Seminole618145121
Screven61370114
Clinch609140150
Dooly606170244
Irwin598157128
Wilkinson597126180
Jenkins58565340
Turner517272251
Wilkes51322883
Miller50812621
McIntosh4927782
Jasper48853678
Long4877850
Pulaski485217256
Treutlen481141142
Terrell475150341
Heard471178121
Macon443132151
Lanier43217173
Twiggs42286174
Wheeler417122191
Crawford4107991
Wilcox4062622514
Taylor395220141
Randolph38093301
Calhoun37372110
Lincoln369150122
Echols3336722
Marion29489100
Talbot29270100
Warren2689872
Schley1658520
Clay1594130
Baker1374760
Glascock1049343
Webster743020
Taliaferro73900
Quitman576110

