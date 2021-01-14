UPDATE: Georgia reports 660,720 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 10,365 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 660,720 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 45,893 hospitalized for treatment, and 10,721 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 13, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 654,356 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 6,407 new cases were confirmed on Jan. 14, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 130,604 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 10,365 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 210 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,195 total cases today, Jan. 14. There were 4,587 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,573 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 14 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTY CONFIRMED CASES ANTIGEN+ CONFIRMED DEATHS PROBABLE DEATHS Gwinnett 62014 7709 600 42 Fulton 59767 7280 790 53 Cobb 44017 9661 597 30 DeKalb 41204 3459 524 38 Non-GA Resident 24066 3601 281 95 Hall 20124 1149 259 14 Cherokee 15439 5103 149 5 Clayton 15411 1442 239 11 Richmond 14751 2916 241 43 Chatham 14437 1178 259 11 Henry 13244 2872 159 14 Whitfield 12352 1344 146 5 Forsyth 11755 1893 90 1 Bibb 10628 1208 252 24 Muscogee 10365 1179 210 8 Clarke 9886 1766 71 3 Columbia 8460 3822 99 18 Douglas 8219 1736 107 14 Bartow 7730 1895 135 10 Floyd 7650 1160 119 20 Houston 7502 2785 125 24 Paulding 7338 3300 121 13 Lowndes 6518 3133 103 41 Jackson 6274 691 76 10 Coweta 6201 3635 87 6 Barrow 6050 600 76 1 Carroll 5795 2711 101 40 Walton 5752 1257 96 5 Newton 5445 1587 133 9 Glynn 5243 698 126 12 Gordon 4620 984 68 6 Troup 4587 1198 129 11 Walker 4522 433 57 4 Dougherty 4517 1223 208 9 Fayette 4445 1319 80 7 Rockdale 4335 522 80 11 Bulloch 4173 865 40 24 Habersham 4018 144 101 4 Catoosa 3911 251 43 3 Coffee 3777 866 90 15 Unknown 3304 704 11 0 Baldwin 3186 421 74 3 Tift 3107 989 76 12 Laurens 3091 1409 116 9 Murray 3091 458 42 3 Polk 3030 1096 50 2 Spalding 2949 1443 97 14 Thomas 2823 610 84 5 Colquitt 2739 848 46 10 Effingham 2714 315 36 1 Camden 2497 367 20 3 Ware 2495 1370 82 9 Toombs 2457 302 65 10 Stephens 2439 71 57 2 White 2411 116 42 5 Lumpkin 2232 74 27 1 Chattahoochee 2195 70 1 2 Oconee 2178 687 42 2 Wayne 2084 499 48 4 Dawson 2030 133 19 0 Liberty 1996 198 33 1 Madison 1996 332 21 7 Bryan 1954 346 19 3 Franklin 1903 188 25 5 Gilmer 1872 282 35 5 Pickens 1848 499 21 5 Decatur 1782 495 46 9 Chattooga 1761 363 46 3 Union 1601 77 46 1 Appling 1576 269 43 2 Harris 1573 236 32 0 Emanuel 1567 565 46 14 Butts 1555 504 51 2 Fannin 1523 114 38 7 Sumter 1501 477 74 3 Tattnall 1483 281 25 14 Monroe 1441 433 62 8 Upson 1419 1291 74 11 Peach 1393 484 32 1 Hart 1373 466 23 13 Haralson 1359 718 25 23 Burke 1352 518 18 8 Putnam 1348 231 34 0 Washington 1342 278 29 18 Ben Hill 1325 443 42 11 Banks 1316 101 22 1 Jefferson 1295 222 39 2 Mitchell 1280 332 56 3 Grady 1279 374 32 6 Elbert 1277 595 26 9 Lee 1275 699 35 1 Jones 1224 220 23 2 Rabun 1209 123 25 2 McDuffie 1196 511 25 3 Greene 1142 218 26 3 Crisp 1088 472 31 15 Jeff Davis 1066 354 32 5 Cook 1052 395 28 3 Meriwether 1044 328 22 1 Worth 1029 402 39 3 Pierce 1010 941 28 7 Lamar 988 484 30 7 Dodge 967 807 47 28 Morgan 921 461 8 2 Bacon 916 279 21 4 Charlton 912 230 13 7 Oglethorpe 909 204 15 1 Berrien 895 451 21 9 Dade 855 113 8 1 Brooks 826 261 29 4 Towns 825 82 26 11 Early 780 127 40 3 Pike 767 824 15 9 Brantley 721 461 21 3 Hancock 708 57 48 1 Atkinson 704 169 11 0 Bleckley 692 507 30 7 Candler 666 134 28 9 Johnson 634 271 31 3 Evans 631 129 9 6 Telfair 630 354 33 6 Stewart 627 82 17 0 Montgomery 625 122 13 1 Seminole 621 149 12 1 Screven 618 71 11 4 Dooly 615 169 24 4 Clinch 611 154 15 0 Irwin 600 165 12 8 Wilkinson 600 131 18 0 Jenkins 596 67 34 0 Wilkes 520 232 8 4 Turner 519 282 25 1 Miller 509 126 2 1 Treutlen 498 140 14 2 McIntosh 497 79 8 2 Jasper 495 539 7 8 Long 494 79 6 1 Pulaski 485 222 25 7 Terrell 481 160 34 1 Heard 474 178 12 1 Macon 444 135 15 1 Lanier 434 173 7 3 Twiggs 425 88 18 4 Wheeler 418 125 19 1 Crawford 412 79 9 1 Wilcox 408 263 25 14 Taylor 399 222 15 1 Randolph 384 100 30 1 Calhoun 383 78 11 0 Lincoln 377 153 13 2 Echols 334 67 2 2 Marion 298 94 10 0 Talbot 298 72 10 0 Warren 272 99 7 2 Schley 169 86 2 0 Clay 160 43 3 0 Baker 138 48 6 0 Glascock 106 93 4 4 Webster 76 31 2 0 Taliaferro 75 9 0 0 Quitman 59 62 1 0