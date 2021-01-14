 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 660,720 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 10,365 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 660,720 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 45,893 hospitalized for treatment, and 10,721 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 13, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 654,356 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 6,407 new cases were confirmed on Jan. 14, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 130,604 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 10,365 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 210 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,195 total cases today, Jan. 14. There were 4,587 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,573 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 14 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett62014770960042
Fulton59767728079053
Cobb44017966159730
DeKalb41204345952438
Non-GA Resident24066360128195
Hall20124114925914
Cherokee1543951031495
Clayton15411144223911
Richmond14751291624143
Chatham14437117825911
Henry13244287215914
Whitfield1235213441465
Forsyth117551893901
Bibb10628120825224
Muscogee1036511792108
Clarke98861766713
Columbia846038229918
Douglas8219173610714
Bartow7730189513510
Floyd7650116011920
Houston7502278512524
Paulding7338330012113
Lowndes6518313310341
Jackson62746917610
Coweta62013635876
Barrow6050600761
Carroll5795271110140
Walton57521257965
Newton544515871339
Glynn524369812612
Gordon4620984686
Troup4587119812911
Walker4522433574
Dougherty451712232089
Fayette44451319807
Rockdale43355228011
Bulloch41738654024
Habersham40181441014
Catoosa3911251433
Coffee37778669015
Unknown3304704110
Baldwin3186421743
Tift31079897612
Laurens309114091169
Murray3091458423
Polk30301096502
Spalding294914439714
Thomas2823610845
Colquitt27398484610
Effingham2714315361
Camden2497367203
Ware24951370829
Toombs24573026510
Stephens243971572
White2411116425
Lumpkin223274271
Chattahoochee21957012
Oconee2178687422
Wayne2084499484
Dawson2030133190
Liberty1996198331
Madison1996332217
Bryan1954346193
Franklin1903188255
Gilmer1872282355
Pickens1848499215
Decatur1782495469
Chattooga1761363463
Union160177461
Appling1576269432
Harris1573236320
Emanuel15675654614
Butts1555504512
Fannin1523114387
Sumter1501477743
Tattnall14832812514
Monroe1441433628
Upson141912917411
Peach1393484321
Hart13734662313
Haralson13597182523
Burke1352518188
Putnam1348231340
Washington13422782918
Ben Hill13254434211
Banks1316101221
Jefferson1295222392
Mitchell1280332563
Grady1279374326
Elbert1277595269
Lee1275699351
Jones1224220232
Rabun1209123252
McDuffie1196511253
Greene1142218263
Crisp10884723115
Jeff Davis1066354325
Cook1052395283
Meriwether1044328221
Worth1029402393
Pierce1010941287
Lamar988484307
Dodge9678074728
Morgan92146182
Bacon916279214
Charlton912230137
Oglethorpe909204151
Berrien895451219
Dade85511381
Brooks826261294
Towns825822611
Early780127403
Pike767824159
Brantley721461213
Hancock70857481
Atkinson704169110
Bleckley692507307
Candler666134289
Johnson634271313
Evans63112996
Telfair630354336
Stewart62782170
Montgomery625122131
Seminole621149121
Screven61871114
Dooly615169244
Clinch611154150
Irwin600165128
Wilkinson600131180
Jenkins59667340
Wilkes52023284
Turner519282251
Miller50912621
Treutlen498140142
McIntosh4977982
Jasper49553978
Long4947961
Pulaski485222257
Terrell481160341
Heard474178121
Macon444135151
Lanier43417373
Twiggs42588184
Wheeler418125191
Crawford4127991
Wilcox4082632514
Taylor399222151
Randolph384100301
Calhoun38378110
Lincoln377153132
Echols3346722
Marion29894100
Talbot29872100
Warren2729972
Schley1698620
Clay1604330
Baker1384860
Glascock1069344
Webster763120
Taliaferro75900
Quitman596210
  • Demographics

