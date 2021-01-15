 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 668,068 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 10,497 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 668,068 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 46,208 hospitalized for treatment, and 10,878 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 14, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 660,720 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 7,394 new cases were confirmed on Jan. 15, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 51,947 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 10,497 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 216 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,196 total cases today, Jan. 15. There were 4,642 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,598 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 15 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesConfirmed DeathsProbable DeathsHospitalizations
Gwinnett62770606424189
Fulton60380808533565
Cobb44602608302471
DeKalb41597527383384
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State24260285961003
Hall20298262141894
Cherokee157141545918
Clayton15622243111004
Richmond1492324343985
Chatham14572260111166
Henry1341916114403
Whitfield124551485596
Forsyth11987901713
Bibb10709254241265
Muscogee104972168827
Clarke9989743352
Columbia854210018332
Douglas831110814608
Bartow780313510532
Floyd770512020618
Houston761712724541
Paulding744212313255
Lowndes654710441283
Jackson63767710360
Coweta6271906232
Barrow6139771439
Walton58631005353
Carroll585310140265
Newton55121349450
Glynn527512612393
Gordon4642696227
Troup464213111410
Walker4591584192
Dougherty45572199809
Fayette4504817186
Rockdale43868211561
Bulloch42014025173
Habersham40661014396
Catoosa3962443169
Coffee37899216551
Unknown334512058
Baldwin3209763239
Murray3134433178
Laurens31241169281
Tift31197612356
Polk3076512264
Spalding29719715322
Thomas2855845255
Effingham2745371183
Colquitt27444610187
Camden2520203101
Ware2520839266
Toombs24816610148
Stephens2450582209
White2443465226
Lumpkin2274301218
Oconee220942299
Chattahoochee21961220
Wayne2108484187
Dawson2065200182
Liberty2036331163
Madison2029227106
Bryan1968193132
Franklin1924255117
Gilmer1900355152
Pickens1874215127
Chattooga1793463127
Decatur1787469120
Union1610461154
Harris1598330116
Appling1592442136
Emanuel15764714111
Butts157051290
Fannin1560397129
Sumter1538743233
Tattnall1491251494
Monroe1446658134
Upson14317411131
Peach1405322154
Hart13952413105
Haralson1374252355
Burke1365198122
Putnam1360340105
Washington1352291889
Ben Hill13384211131
Banks1323221153
Jefferson1308392122
Grady1301346134
Lee1292361132
Elbert1288269100
Mitchell1286583193
Jones123723283
Rabun1230262127
McDuffie1213253117
Greene115626392
Crisp11113115126
Jeff Davis107532587
Cook105928391
Meriwether1055221101
Worth1038413133
Pierce1019297109
Lamar100230768
Dodge980472894
Bacon92621465
Morgan9248260
Oglethorpe91815158
Charlton91713748
Berrien89723952
Dade8648142
Towns8302611100
Brooks82929474
Early79340362
Pike77515957
Brantley72321356
Hancock71148184
Atkinson70811095
Bleckley69730842
Candler67028953
Johnson66231381
Evans6339661
Telfair63033661
Stewart629170114
Seminole62712152
Montgomery62613135
Screven62311453
Dooly62124471
Clinch61216054
Wilkinson60819099
Irwin60413863
Jenkins59834075
Wilkes5278455
Turner52325172
Miller5142126
Treutlen50914243
Long5036134
Jasper5028838
McIntosh4998246
Pulaski49325743
Terrell48435193
Heard47812131
Macon45415160
Lanier4347322
Twiggs42818475
Wheeler41919129
Crawford4169148
Wilcox408251465
Taylor40416154
Calhoun39012061
Randolph38430166
Lincoln38014242
Echols3352210
Marion30110027
Talbot29810032
Warren2757236
Schley1702018
Clay161309
Baker1386027
Glascock1104412
Taliaferro78005
Webster762011
Quitman59107

