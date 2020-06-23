UPDATE: Georgia reports 67,678 cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 1,341 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 67,678 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 10,123 hospitalized for treatment and 2,688 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 65,928 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus on June 19.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 8,090 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,341 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 39 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 540 cases. Currently, there are 1,158 positive cases in Troup County and 269 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Gwinnett 6636 163 Fulton 5885 302 DeKalb 5042 166 Cobb 4134 234 Non-Georgia Resident 3097 41 Hall 2982 58 Dougherty 1865 153 Clayton 1687 77 Unknown 1406 2 Muscogee 1341 39 Troup 1158 29 Cherokee 1126 41 Henry 1013 31 Lowndes 975 6 Chatham 872 35 Whitfield 819 10 Douglas 778 35 Richmond 776 48 Colquitt 764 18 Forsyth 694 14 Carroll 646 39 Habersham 644 35 Bibb 627 37 Bartow 625 39 Coweta 569 15 Tift 569 25 Sumter 540 50 Houston 519 20 Newton 516 11 Paulding 493 13 Baldwin 457 32 Coffee 444 15 Mitchell 441 38 Floyd 433 15 Barrow 432 25 Glynn 411 3 Clarke 408 15 Rockdale 390 10 Thomas 388 33 Lee 385 22 Columbia 359 8 Spalding 353 32 Walton 352 26 Ware 352 15 Upson 328 43 Gordon 318 18 Chattahoochee 317 0 Jackson 314 7 Fayette 299 16 Walker 294 5 Worth 291 21 Catoosa 283 6 Harris 269 8 Crisp 261 12 Early 255 31 Butts 249 33 Decatur 245 8 Appling 223 13 Terrell 219 27 Hancock 208 32 Bacon 207 4 Randolph 197 25 Dooly 194 12 Polk 188 1 Bulloch 183 3 Stephens 182 6 Echols 177 0 Gilmer 176 2 Murray 172 1 Turner 171 16 Toombs 170 5 Grady 165 4 Calhoun 162 5 Franklin 160 1 Meriwether 160 2 Pierce 143 4 Monroe 138 16 Oconee 136 10 Laurens 135 1 Burke 134 6 White 132 4 Ben Hill 125 1 Dawson 125 3 Putnam 123 11 Wilcox 122 15 Brooks 121 11 Lumpkin 121 3 Banks 116 0 Lanier 116 3 Macon 112 9 Effingham 111 1 Liberty 110 1 Bryan 107 5 Cook 104 1 Camden 102 1 Atkinson 99 2 Berrien 99 0 Lamar 95 6 Peach 95 9 Elbert 94 0 Stewart 93 3 Tattnall 92 0 Greene 90 9 Clinch 87 2 Oglethorpe 85 7 Screven 85 5 Pike 84 3 Pickens 83 5 Fannin 82 1 Johnson 81 2 McDuffie 81 5 Washington 81 1 Brantley 78 2 Jenkins 78 9 Madison 78 4 Marion 78 3 Jeff Davis 76 2 Wilkinson 74 8 Jefferson 73 1 Emanuel 72 3 Dodge 70 2 Haralson 66 4 Jasper 65 1 Telfair 65 2 Talbot 64 2 Union 60 3 Dade 59 1 Clay 56 2 Bleckley 54 1 Jones 51 0 Chattooga 50 2 Hart 50 0 Wayne 49 0 Wilkes 49 1 Pulaski 48 2 Seminole 48 2 Heard 47 3 Irwin 46 1 Miller 45 0 Morgan 45 0 Charlton 43 2 Georgia 41 0 Wheeler 41 0 Crawford 37 0 Baker 36 3 Rabun 36 3 Towns 36 1 Long 35 1 Montgomery 28 0 McIntosh 27 1 Taylor 26 2 Lincoln 25 1 Ga 24 0 Twiggs 24 1 Candler 22 0 Schley 22 1 Treutlen 19 1 Warren 19 0 Webster 18 1 Evans 16 0 Quitman 15 1 Glascock 3 0 Atlanta 2 0 Taliaferro 2 0 Dekalb G 1 0 Delkab 1 0 Griffin 1 0 Gwinett 1 0 Lanett 1 0 Merriwether 1 0 Muskogee 1 0 United States 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.