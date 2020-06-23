UPDATE: Georgia reports 67,678 cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 1,341 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 67,678 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 10,123 hospitalized for treatment and 2,688 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 65,928 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus on June 19.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 8,090 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,341 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 39 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 540 cases. Currently, there are 1,158 positive cases in Troup County and 269 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Gwinnett6636163
Fulton5885302
DeKalb5042166
Cobb4134234
Non-Georgia Resident309741
Hall298258
Dougherty1865153
Clayton168777
Unknown14062
Muscogee134139
Troup115829
Cherokee112641
Henry101331
Lowndes9756
Chatham87235
Whitfield81910
Douglas77835
Richmond77648
Colquitt76418
Forsyth69414
Carroll64639
Habersham64435
Bibb62737
Bartow62539
Coweta56915
Tift56925
Sumter54050
Houston51920
Newton51611
Paulding49313
Baldwin45732
Coffee44415
Mitchell44138
Floyd43315
Barrow43225
Glynn4113
Clarke40815
Rockdale39010
Thomas38833
Lee38522
Columbia3598
Spalding35332
Walton35226
Ware35215
Upson32843
Gordon31818
Chattahoochee3170
Jackson3147
Fayette29916
Walker2945
Worth29121
Catoosa2836
Harris2698
Crisp26112
Early25531
Butts24933
Decatur2458
Appling22313
Terrell21927
Hancock20832
Bacon2074
Randolph19725
Dooly19412
Polk1881
Bulloch1833
Stephens1826
Echols1770
Gilmer1762
Murray1721
Turner17116
Toombs1705
Grady1654
Calhoun1625
Franklin1601
Meriwether1602
Pierce1434
Monroe13816
Oconee13610
Laurens1351
Burke1346
White1324
Ben Hill1251
Dawson1253
Putnam12311
Wilcox12215
Brooks12111
Lumpkin1213
Banks1160
Lanier1163
Macon1129
Effingham1111
Liberty1101
Bryan1075
Cook1041
Camden1021
Atkinson992
Berrien990
Lamar956
Peach959
Elbert940
Stewart933
Tattnall920
Greene909
Clinch872
Oglethorpe857
Screven855
Pike843
Pickens835
Fannin821
Johnson812
McDuffie815
Washington811
Brantley782
Jenkins789
Madison784
Marion783
Jeff Davis762
Wilkinson748
Jefferson731
Emanuel723
Dodge702
Haralson664
Jasper651
Telfair652
Talbot642
Union603
Dade591
Clay562
Bleckley541
Jones510
Chattooga502
Hart500
Wayne490
Wilkes491
Pulaski482
Seminole482
Heard473
Irwin461
Miller450
Morgan450
Charlton432
Georgia410
Wheeler410
Crawford370
Baker363
Rabun363
Towns361
Long351
Montgomery280
McIntosh271
Taylor262
Lincoln251
Ga240
Twiggs241
Candler220
Schley221
Treutlen191
Warren190
Webster181
Evans160
Quitman151
Glascock30
Atlanta20
Taliaferro20
Dekalb G10
Delkab10
Griffin10
Gwinett10
Lanett10
Merriwether10
Muskogee10
United States10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

