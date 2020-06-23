UPDATE: Georgia reports 67,678 cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 1,341 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 67,678 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 10,123 hospitalized for treatment and 2,688 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 65,928 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus on June 19.
The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.
Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 8,090 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.
In Columbus, 1,341 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 39 have died, according to the latest DPH report.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 540 cases. Currently, there are 1,158 positive cases in Troup County and 269 reported in Harris County.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.
As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Gwinnett
|6636
|163
|Fulton
|5885
|302
|DeKalb
|5042
|166
|Cobb
|4134
|234
|Non-Georgia Resident
|3097
|41
|Hall
|2982
|58
|Dougherty
|1865
|153
|Clayton
|1687
|77
|Unknown
|1406
|2
|Muscogee
|1341
|39
|Troup
|1158
|29
|Cherokee
|1126
|41
|Henry
|1013
|31
|Lowndes
|975
|6
|Chatham
|872
|35
|Whitfield
|819
|10
|Douglas
|778
|35
|Richmond
|776
|48
|Colquitt
|764
|18
|Forsyth
|694
|14
|Carroll
|646
|39
|Habersham
|644
|35
|Bibb
|627
|37
|Bartow
|625
|39
|Coweta
|569
|15
|Tift
|569
|25
|Sumter
|540
|50
|Houston
|519
|20
|Newton
|516
|11
|Paulding
|493
|13
|Baldwin
|457
|32
|Coffee
|444
|15
|Mitchell
|441
|38
|Floyd
|433
|15
|Barrow
|432
|25
|Glynn
|411
|3
|Clarke
|408
|15
|Rockdale
|390
|10
|Thomas
|388
|33
|Lee
|385
|22
|Columbia
|359
|8
|Spalding
|353
|32
|Walton
|352
|26
|Ware
|352
|15
|Upson
|328
|43
|Gordon
|318
|18
|Chattahoochee
|317
|0
|Jackson
|314
|7
|Fayette
|299
|16
|Walker
|294
|5
|Worth
|291
|21
|Catoosa
|283
|6
|Harris
|269
|8
|Crisp
|261
|12
|Early
|255
|31
|Butts
|249
|33
|Decatur
|245
|8
|Appling
|223
|13
|Terrell
|219
|27
|Hancock
|208
|32
|Bacon
|207
|4
|Randolph
|197
|25
|Dooly
|194
|12
|Polk
|188
|1
|Bulloch
|183
|3
|Stephens
|182
|6
|Echols
|177
|0
|Gilmer
|176
|2
|Murray
|172
|1
|Turner
|171
|16
|Toombs
|170
|5
|Grady
|165
|4
|Calhoun
|162
|5
|Franklin
|160
|1
|Meriwether
|160
|2
|Pierce
|143
|4
|Monroe
|138
|16
|Oconee
|136
|10
|Laurens
|135
|1
|Burke
|134
|6
|White
|132
|4
|Ben Hill
|125
|1
|Dawson
|125
|3
|Putnam
|123
|11
|Wilcox
|122
|15
|Brooks
|121
|11
|Lumpkin
|121
|3
|Banks
|116
|0
|Lanier
|116
|3
|Macon
|112
|9
|Effingham
|111
|1
|Liberty
|110
|1
|Bryan
|107
|5
|Cook
|104
|1
|Camden
|102
|1
|Atkinson
|99
|2
|Berrien
|99
|0
|Lamar
|95
|6
|Peach
|95
|9
|Elbert
|94
|0
|Stewart
|93
|3
|Tattnall
|92
|0
|Greene
|90
|9
|Clinch
|87
|2
|Oglethorpe
|85
|7
|Screven
|85
|5
|Pike
|84
|3
|Pickens
|83
|5
|Fannin
|82
|1
|Johnson
|81
|2
|McDuffie
|81
|5
|Washington
|81
|1
|Brantley
|78
|2
|Jenkins
|78
|9
|Madison
|78
|4
|Marion
|78
|3
|Jeff Davis
|76
|2
|Wilkinson
|74
|8
|Jefferson
|73
|1
|Emanuel
|72
|3
|Dodge
|70
|2
|Haralson
|66
|4
|Jasper
|65
|1
|Telfair
|65
|2
|Talbot
|64
|2
|Union
|60
|3
|Dade
|59
|1
|Clay
|56
|2
|Bleckley
|54
|1
|Jones
|51
|0
|Chattooga
|50
|2
|Hart
|50
|0
|Wayne
|49
|0
|Wilkes
|49
|1
|Pulaski
|48
|2
|Seminole
|48
|2
|Heard
|47
|3
|Irwin
|46
|1
|Miller
|45
|0
|Morgan
|45
|0
|Charlton
|43
|2
|Georgia
|41
|0
|Wheeler
|41
|0
|Crawford
|37
|0
|Baker
|36
|3
|Rabun
|36
|3
|Towns
|36
|1
|Long
|35
|1
|Montgomery
|28
|0
|McIntosh
|27
|1
|Taylor
|26
|2
|Lincoln
|25
|1
|Ga
|24
|0
|Twiggs
|24
|1
|Candler
|22
|0
|Schley
|22
|1
|Treutlen
|19
|1
|Warren
|19
|0
|Webster
|18
|1
|Evans
|16
|0
|Quitman
|15
|1
|Glascock
|3
|0
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|Taliaferro
|2
|0
|Dekalb G
|1
|0
|Delkab
|1
|0
|Griffin
|1
|0
|Gwinett
|1
|0
|Lanett
|1
|0
|Merriwether
|1
|0
|Muskogee
|1
|0
|United States
|1
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.