 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 684,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 10,727 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 684,763 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 46,741 hospitalized for treatment, and 11,095 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 15, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 668,068 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 4,428 new cases were confirmed on Jan. 18, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 136,189 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 10,727 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 219 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,197 total cases today, Jan. 18. There were 4,765 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,629 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 18 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett64769802761642
Fulton62363764781653
Cobb459811011761531
DeKalb42894361853938
Non-GA Resident24164374129895
Hall20693117826314
Cherokee1612253501605
Clayton16103149325013
Richmond15419309025443
Chatham14867130826411
Henry13840304416714
Whitfield1264513811555
Forsyth124401974911
Bibb10894130425823
Muscogee1072712252198
Clarke101651782773
Columbia8794400210218
Douglas8622179411215
Bartow803619691369
Houston7872287712824
Floyd7855119512220
Paulding7700342612413
Lowndes6603330110641
Jackson65457097810
Coweta64643707936
Barrow6324617771
Walton609713261045
Carroll5965281210240
Newton568717051369
Glynn534876512713
Troup4765121713311
Gordon47321011716
Walker4671457594
Dougherty462712752258
Fayette46211371847
Rockdale45215978211
Bulloch42339164125
Habersham41121481044
Catoosa4055271443
Coffee38178709518
Unknown3541728140
Baldwin3252432763
Murray3214463443
Polk31741162532
Laurens316514401198
Tift315510287912
Spalding302414879915
Thomas2929626875
Effingham2815351371
Colquitt27839024610
Camden2579384213
Ware25471399879
Toombs25043146810
White2487115465
Stephens247772602
Lumpkin231076311
Oconee2278710422
Chattahoochee21979412
Wayne2151524494
Dawson2109141200
Madison2100344227
Liberty2070242331
Bryan2001380193
Franklin1959194255
Gilmer1951290365
Pickens1900522225
Chattooga1826366463
Decatur1824504469
Union165380471
Harris1629244340
Butts1620515512
Appling1618278442
Fannin1606117397
Emanuel15815824714
Sumter1565491743
Tattnall15142792614
Monroe1479456678
Upson147913177612
Peach1440497332
Hart14254742413
Burke1403538198
Haralson13967342523
Putnam1396237350
Washington13703092918
Banks1359102221
Ben Hill13544604411
Jefferson1347235422
Grady1321389356
Lee1317732361
Elbert1308613279
Mitchell1307356603
McDuffie1258570253
Jones1256231232
Rabun1253124262
Greene1178220273
Crisp11304813115
Meriwether1101332221
Jeff Davis1086366325
Cook1062423283
Worth1052415423
Lamar1035498317
Pierce1032962307
Dodge9888364828
Morgan94447582
Oglethorpe941212151
Bacon933285224
Charlton931240157
Berrien9064742310
Dade88111781
Towns844822611
Brooks834272294
Early815129403
Pike793834169
Brantley730475213
Hancock72158491
Atkinson715174120
Bleckley708515328
Candler677141289
Johnson666273313
Stewart64682170
Seminole644150121
Evans63913796
Telfair637380336
Screven63574114
Dooly633174244
Montgomery630130131
Wilkinson626142200
Jenkins62468340
Clinch617156160
Irwin614182139
Wilkes54425684
Miller52912931
Turner529296251
Jasper51754998
Treutlen517154142
Long5169171
McIntosh5028282
Pulaski499230257
Heard492181121
Terrell487162351
Macon463141151
Lanier43818473
Twiggs43799204
Crawford4258691
Wheeler423126191
Taylor415222171
Wilcox4142702514
Calhoun40579120
Lincoln396180142
Randolph386102301
Echols3357022
Marion308101100
Talbot30374110
Warren29211172
Schley1758720
Clay1634330
Baker1434960
Glascock1129744
Taliaferro821200
Webster783220
Quitman626310

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

53° / 31°
Fair
Fair 0% 53° 31°

Tuesday

62° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 62° 43°

Wednesday

62° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 62° 43°

Thursday

60° / 52°
Showers
Showers 56% 60° 52°

Friday

59° / 44°
Rain
Rain 67% 59° 44°

Saturday

60° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 60° 43°

Sunday

60° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 60° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

50°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
50°

46°

8 PM
Clear
1%
46°

42°

9 PM
Clear
1%
42°

40°

10 PM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

11 PM
Clear
1%
39°

38°

12 AM
Clear
1%
38°

38°

1 AM
Clear
4%
38°

36°

2 AM
Clear
4%
36°

35°

3 AM
Clear
4%
35°

35°

4 AM
Clear
5%
35°

34°

5 AM
Clear
5%
34°

33°

6 AM
Clear
5%
33°

33°

7 AM
Clear
5%
33°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
32°

37°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
37°

44°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
44°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

59°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

61°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

61°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

60°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories