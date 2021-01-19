 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 689,676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 10,782 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 689,676 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 47,006 hospitalized for treatment, and 11,265 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 18, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 684,763 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 4,943 new cases were confirmed on Jan. 19, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 138,768 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 10,782 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 221 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,198 total cases today, Jan. 19. There were 4,804 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,642 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 19 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett65424825362843
Fulton62813782982453
Cobb463631031762133
DeKalb43121371754338
Non-GA Resident23963380530598
Hall20896119827014
Cherokee1625654581685
Clayton16222154925515
Richmond15477314725746
Chatham15020134126412
Henry13950312116714
Whitfield1270713981566
Forsyth125612026931
Bibb11005133426925
Muscogee1078212452218
Clarke102311808783
Columbia8822403910421
Douglas8679184011316
Bartow811819871409
Houston7944291713128
Floyd7906120212321
Paulding7777349912613
Lowndes6615334610744
Jackson66147227910
Coweta65063763946
Barrow6428628821
Walton614613551085
Carroll6018283810342
Newton572617461399
Glynn549979412813
Troup4804123213311
Gordon47711018716
Walker4698460594
Fayette46771397858
Dougherty465112952278
Rockdale45436158411
Bulloch42419414125
Habersham41411481054
Catoosa4082273443
Coffee38268789818
Unknown3608762150
Baldwin3273434773
Murray3251470443
Polk31941175552
Laurens317414651199
Tift315910608012
Spalding3035151310015
Thomas2942633875
Effingham2838358391
Colquitt27939064810
Camden2594415213
Ware257714219510
Toombs25123246810
White2504115475
Stephens250372622
Lumpkin234376321
Oconee2293730423
Chattahoochee21989412
Wayne2158546525
Dawson2131142200
Madison2121348227
Liberty2091249331
Bryan2018401193
Franklin1975196255
Gilmer1966292375
Pickens1915541225
Decatur1840510469
Chattooga1835373473
Union167280471
Harris1642255340
Butts1631524522
Fannin1629122397
Appling1613277442
Emanuel15895944715
Sumter1578494743
Tattnall15192882714
Monroe1498465688
Upson148413207712
Peach1457506332
Hart14354792413
Burke1421560218
Putnam1408238360
Haralson14017372525
Washington13853052918
Banks1368102231
Ben Hill13664714411
Jefferson1353238442
Lee1326748362
Grady1324394356
Elbert1322622279
Mitchell1311357613
McDuffie1268580263
Jones1267229232
Rabun1262123263
Greene1186221283
Crisp11474813215
Meriwether1106336221
Jeff Davis1093370326
Cook1063430283
Worth1054423433
Lamar1040501327
Pierce1039987307
Dodge9908414830
Morgan95148383
Oglethorpe950218151
Bacon939286225
Charlton934242157
Berrien9104792411
Dade88811881
Towns859822711
Brooks838275314
Early817129403
Pike7998441610
Brantley734483223
Hancock72859491
Atkinson718175120
Bleckley711520328
Candler679143289
Johnson667276313
Stewart65082170
Screven64578114
Seminole645150121
Evans64014296
Telfair638382346
Dooly636174246
Montgomery632131141
Wilkinson631142200
Jenkins63077340
Clinch623159160
Irwin615184139
Wilkes55428794
Turner531305252
Miller53013041
Treutlen527163162
Jasper52155499
Long5109671
McIntosh5078682
Pulaski503231257
Heard492183121
Terrell491166351
Macon464144151
Twiggs442100204
Lanier44018673
Crawford4278991
Wheeler423126191
Wilcox4192712515
Taylor418228171
Calhoun40680120
Lincoln398186142
Randolph390103301
Echols3357123
Marion309101100
Talbot30474110
Warren29611172
Schley1768820
Clay1644330
Baker1454960
Glascock1139844
Taliaferro831300
Webster783220
Quitman626310

