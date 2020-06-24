UPDATE: Georgia reports 69,381 COVID-19 cases statewide, with 1,392 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 69,381 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 10,313 hospitalized for treatment and 2,698 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 67,678 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 8,106 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,392 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 39 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 540 cases. Currently, there are 1,209 positive cases in Troup County and 281 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Gwinnett7036164
Fulton6052302
DeKalb5158166
Cobb4269236
Non-Georgia Resident309140
Hall303258
Dougherty1866153
Clayton172678
Muscogee139239
Unknown12492
Troup120929
Cherokee115642
Henry106231
Lowndes10177
Chatham93535
Whitfield84610
Douglas79335
Colquitt78518
Richmond78548
Forsyth72114
Carroll65039
Habersham64735
Bibb64438
Bartow63339
Tift60025
Coweta59915
Sumter54050
Houston53320
Newton52511
Paulding50515
Coffee47415
Baldwin46332
Floyd45715
Barrow44625
Mitchell44238
Clarke41915
Glynn4043
Rockdale40110
Thomas39433
Lee38622
Columbia3679
Ware36515
Spalding36132
Walton36126
Chattahoochee3450
Upson34143
Jackson3297
Gordon32518
Fayette30516
Walker2986
Worth29421
Catoosa2916
Harris2819
Crisp26112
Early25731
Butts25433
Decatur2468
Appling22713
Bulloch2193
Terrell21927
Bacon2104
Hancock20932
Toombs2075
Randolph19825
Dooly19512
Polk1921
Stephens1846
Gilmer1802
Murray1781
Echols1770
Turner17216
Franklin1681
Grady1684
Meriwether1652
Calhoun1615
Pierce1484
Laurens1400
Monroe13916
Oconee13810
Burke1366
White1344
Ben Hill1321
Dawson1273
Putnam12711
Brooks12311
Lumpkin1233
Wilcox12315
Banks1220
Lanier1183
Effingham1141
Liberty1121
Macon1129
Cook1101
Atkinson1082
Bryan1085
Camden1041
Berrien1020
Lamar1026
Tattnall1000
Clinch973
Peach959
Elbert940
Fannin921
Greene919
Stewart913
Jenkins879
Oglethorpe867
Pike863
Screven865
McDuffie845
Pickens845
Madison834
Washington831
Johnson822
Brantley792
Emanuel783
Marion772
Jeff Davis762
Jefferson741
Wilkinson748
Dodge712
Haralson674
Talbot662
Jasper651
Telfair652
Union623
Dade601
Clay562
Bleckley551
Chattooga522
Hart520
Jones520
Wayne510
Wilkes501
Seminole482
Heard473
Irwin471
Pulaski472
Miller450
Morgan450
Charlton432
Wheeler410
Rabun403
Crawford390
Baker373
Towns371
Long331
Lincoln301
Montgomery280
McIntosh271
Candler260
Taylor262
Twiggs231
Schley221
Treutlen191
Warren190
Webster181
Evans170
Quitman151
Glascock30
Taliaferro20

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

