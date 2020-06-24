UPDATE: Georgia reports 69,381 COVID-19 cases statewide, with 1,392 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 69,381 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 10,313 hospitalized for treatment and 2,698 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 67,678 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 8,106 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,392 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 39 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 540 cases. Currently, there are 1,209 positive cases in Troup County and 281 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Gwinnett 7036 164 Fulton 6052 302 DeKalb 5158 166 Cobb 4269 236 Non-Georgia Resident 3091 40 Hall 3032 58 Dougherty 1866 153 Clayton 1726 78 Muscogee 1392 39 Unknown 1249 2 Troup 1209 29 Cherokee 1156 42 Henry 1062 31 Lowndes 1017 7 Chatham 935 35 Whitfield 846 10 Douglas 793 35 Colquitt 785 18 Richmond 785 48 Forsyth 721 14 Carroll 650 39 Habersham 647 35 Bibb 644 38 Bartow 633 39 Tift 600 25 Coweta 599 15 Sumter 540 50 Houston 533 20 Newton 525 11 Paulding 505 15 Coffee 474 15 Baldwin 463 32 Floyd 457 15 Barrow 446 25 Mitchell 442 38 Clarke 419 15 Glynn 404 3 Rockdale 401 10 Thomas 394 33 Lee 386 22 Columbia 367 9 Ware 365 15 Spalding 361 32 Walton 361 26 Chattahoochee 345 0 Upson 341 43 Jackson 329 7 Gordon 325 18 Fayette 305 16 Walker 298 6 Worth 294 21 Catoosa 291 6 Harris 281 9 Crisp 261 12 Early 257 31 Butts 254 33 Decatur 246 8 Appling 227 13 Bulloch 219 3 Terrell 219 27 Bacon 210 4 Hancock 209 32 Toombs 207 5 Randolph 198 25 Dooly 195 12 Polk 192 1 Stephens 184 6 Gilmer 180 2 Murray 178 1 Echols 177 0 Turner 172 16 Franklin 168 1 Grady 168 4 Meriwether 165 2 Calhoun 161 5 Pierce 148 4 Laurens 140 0 Monroe 139 16 Oconee 138 10 Burke 136 6 White 134 4 Ben Hill 132 1 Dawson 127 3 Putnam 127 11 Brooks 123 11 Lumpkin 123 3 Wilcox 123 15 Banks 122 0 Lanier 118 3 Effingham 114 1 Liberty 112 1 Macon 112 9 Cook 110 1 Atkinson 108 2 Bryan 108 5 Camden 104 1 Berrien 102 0 Lamar 102 6 Tattnall 100 0 Clinch 97 3 Peach 95 9 Elbert 94 0 Fannin 92 1 Greene 91 9 Stewart 91 3 Jenkins 87 9 Oglethorpe 86 7 Pike 86 3 Screven 86 5 McDuffie 84 5 Pickens 84 5 Madison 83 4 Washington 83 1 Johnson 82 2 Brantley 79 2 Emanuel 78 3 Marion 77 2 Jeff Davis 76 2 Jefferson 74 1 Wilkinson 74 8 Dodge 71 2 Haralson 67 4 Talbot 66 2 Jasper 65 1 Telfair 65 2 Union 62 3 Dade 60 1 Clay 56 2 Bleckley 55 1 Chattooga 52 2 Hart 52 0 Jones 52 0 Wayne 51 0 Wilkes 50 1 Seminole 48 2 Heard 47 3 Irwin 47 1 Pulaski 47 2 Miller 45 0 Morgan 45 0 Charlton 43 2 Wheeler 41 0 Rabun 40 3 Crawford 39 0 Baker 37 3 Towns 37 1 Long 33 1 Lincoln 30 1 Montgomery 28 0 McIntosh 27 1 Candler 26 0 Taylor 26 2 Twiggs 23 1 Schley 22 1 Treutlen 19 1 Warren 19 0 Webster 18 1 Evans 17 0 Quitman 15 1 Glascock 3 0 Taliaferro 2 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.