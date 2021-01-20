 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 695,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 10,862 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 695,400 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 47,311 hospitalized for treatment, and 11,411 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 19, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 689,676 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 5,772 new cases were confirmed on Jan. 20, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 141,249 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 10,862 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 223 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,200 total cases today, Jan. 20. There were 4,879 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,652 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 20 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett66384840363244
Fulton63317796883053
Cobb467091049563734
DeKalb43456380055239
Non-GA Resident24175385230699
Hall21096121527115
Cherokee1649555391685
Clayton16304157426015
Richmond15632318626246
Chatham15141144926712
Henry14089316817014
Forsyth128242071952
Whitfield1277514231567
Bibb11084135027227
Muscogee1086212662238
Clarke103001820783
Columbia8928406110623
Douglas8730186711618
Bartow819420141419
Houston8023295213231
Floyd7970122712922
Paulding7849354212413
Jackson66647357910
Lowndes6651340910745
Coweta65273805977
Barrow6504649831
Walton619013901128
Carroll6046285910448
Newton576117681409
Glynn541281012913
Troup4879124213513
Gordon48091023726
Walker4728464604
Fayette47031411908
Dougherty468913252298
Rockdale45686308411
Bulloch42689724225
Habersham41731491054
Catoosa4125277453
Coffee38298879918
Unknown3537747150
Baldwin3279450783
Murray3266481443
Polk32191209562
Laurens318814811209
Tift316210868212
Spalding3060153110116
Thomas2979655875
Effingham2861386391
Colquitt27999265113
Camden2617420213
Ware258714559510
Stephens252172632
Toombs25203336810
White2518116496
Lumpkin237676351
Oconee2303746433
Chattahoochee220012612
Dawson2188143210
Wayne2175558535
Madison2138354227
Liberty2112269341
Bryan2035419203
Franklin1991197255
Gilmer1978299375
Pickens1933552235
Chattooga1850379493
Decatur1844523469
Union167793471
Harris1652262350
Butts1645529522
Fannin1641130397
Appling1619281442
Emanuel15916074716
Sumter1587500743
Tattnall15352932814
Monroe1506474708
Upson149313317713
Peach1473513342
Hart14504872413
Burke1426568229
Putnam1414244360
Haralson14137442527
Washington13913073018
Banks1380103231
Ben Hill13734914511
Jefferson1360240452
Lee1341776362
Elbert13316362710
Grady1329418366
Mitchell1322371613
Jones1276234232
McDuffie1276581263
Rabun1269125273
Greene1192222283
Crisp11514833316
Meriwether1119341231
Jeff Davis1104377326
Cook1066440303
Worth1058427434
Lamar1047514327
Pierce1043999317
Dodge9958544932
Morgan95749283
Oglethorpe951225151
Bacon945293226
Charlton940243157
Berrien9104972411
Dade89111981
Towns864842711
Brooks839279314
Early833131403
Pike8048601610
Brantley742493223
Hancock73164491
Atkinson718180120
Bleckley717527328
Candler683155289
Johnson665280313
Seminole653160131
Stewart65284170
Screven65081124
Evans644143106
Telfair643397356
Dooly639177246
Montgomery634133141
Wilkinson634149200
Jenkins63379340
Clinch628164160
Irwin616187139
Wilkes555295114
Miller53413442
Turner534308252
Treutlen532167162
Jasper5295571010
Long51310571
McIntosh5119182
Pulaski507235267
Heard500182121
Terrell492167361
Macon470148151
Twiggs447103204
Lanier44319073
Crawford4279191
Wheeler425127192
Wilcox4202722515
Taylor419234171
Calhoun40983120
Lincoln404185142
Randolph393105301
Echols3367224
Marion309102100
Talbot30675110
Warren30011372
Schley1768920
Clay1644530
Baker1455460
Glascock1149944
Taliaferro841300
Webster803230
Quitman626910

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

