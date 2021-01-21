 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 701,308 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 10,919 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 701,308 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 47,680 hospitalized for treatment, and 11,511 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 20, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 695,400 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 5,969 new cases were confirmed on Jan. 21, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 143,491 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 10,919 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 225 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,200 total cases today, Jan. 21. There were 4,904 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,662 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 21 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett67465853063545
Fulton63795807283954
Cobb471061066863834
DeKalb43767385555640
Non-GA Resident24186393230699
Hall21398124127615
Cherokee1667356181715
Clayton16447160426015
Richmond15812323226546
Chatham15295149626812
Henry14236322217514
Forsyth130512111962
Whitfield1289814301567
Bibb11188138627427
Muscogee1091912792258
Clarke103761838783
Columbia9037411810523
Douglas8821190811618
Bartow825420431449
Houston8100299213433
Floyd8021126012922
Paulding7909360512514
Jackson67907608310
Lowndes6696348110745
Barrow6616665841
Coweta65703854987
Walton623714141148
Carroll6076288310548
Newton579117971419
Glynn543184813113
Troup4904125713613
Gordon48471041726
Fayette47551437918
Walker4755466614
Dougherty470713612308
Rockdale45876458411
Bulloch42859884225
Habersham41961481074
Catoosa4151281453
Coffee38368939918
Unknown3368712140
Baldwin3294456793
Murray3290482443
Polk32341228572
Laurens321114961219
Tift318110908312
Spalding3081154610216
Thomas3002664875
Effingham2887396411
Colquitt28119375113
Camden2637425213
Ware260914669510
Stephens254972632
White2533117506
Toombs25303416810
Lumpkin239977351
Oconee2313761453
Dawson2222145210
Chattahoochee220015112
Wayne2186566545
Madison2153362248
Liberty2138275361
Bryan2047441213
Franklin2003201255
Gilmer1994303375
Pickens1946562245
Chattooga1856385494
Decatur1852530479
Union168493471
Fannin1670135407
Harris1662265350
Butts1652536522
Appling1626285453
Emanuel15926244716
Sumter1591514763
Tattnall15412952814
Monroe1518481708
Upson151613457713
Peach1477518342
Hart14604902513
Burke1443577239
Haralson14237482527
Putnam1423251360
Washington13973153018
Banks1389103241
Jefferson1382253452
Ben Hill13774974512
Lee1348797362
Grady1335424366
Elbert13346362910
Mitchell1326376623
McDuffie1291582283
Jones1287245232
Rabun1275125293
Greene1199225283
Crisp11594913316
Meriwether1136346231
Jeff Davis1104387326
Cook1068447303
Worth1061438444
Lamar1053524327
Pierce10521009317
Dodge9988635032
Morgan96351783
Oglethorpe960227151
Bacon946296226
Charlton944243158
Berrien9155062411
Dade89812081
Towns867842711
Brooks842286314
Early837133403
Pike8088741610
Brantley753505223
Hancock73564501
Bleckley721536328
Atkinson720184120
Candler684156289
Johnson668283313
Screven65882134
Seminole658163141
Stewart65285170
Evans646143106
Dooly643182246
Telfair642400366
Wilkinson638150200
Montgomery637133141
Jenkins63581340
Clinch630166160
Irwin616188139
Wilkes559294114
Turner546309252
Miller54213442
Treutlen537169152
Jasper5345621010
Pulaski515244267
Long51410881
McIntosh5149382
Heard502183121
Terrell494171361
Macon474150151
Twiggs449103214
Lanier44319673
Crawford4309591
Wheeler425129192
Taylor422235171
Wilcox4222742515
Calhoun41391120
Lincoln413187142
Randolph395113301
Echols3397824
Marion310106100
Talbot30677110
Warren30311372
Schley1768920
Clay1664530
Baker1455560
Glascock1159944
Taliaferro841300
Webster823230
Quitman647110

