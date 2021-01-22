 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 707,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 11,012 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 707,750 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 47,950 hospitalized for treatment, and 11,670 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 21, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 701,308 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 6,515 new cases were confirmed on Jan. 22, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 145,423 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Jan. 21, 2021, the state reports that 591,438 vaccines have been administered.

On Jan. 22, in Columbus, 11,012 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 227 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,200 total cases today, Jan. 22. There were 4,941 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,668 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 22 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett68603862364345
Fulton64340816985054
Cobb475511079865137
DeKalb44126390256340
Non-GA Resident23991399130899
Hall21601125628115
Cherokee1682556941788
Clayton16603161426315
Richmond15974329326746
Chatham15447153427112
Henry14395325617814
Forsyth132182136982
Whitfield1299814451567
Bibb11274141227727
Muscogee1101212892278
Clarke104551850813
Columbia9117416010523
Douglas8929192711818
Bartow8384205914510
Houston8207302013834
Floyd8161127312922
Paulding8013366912514
Jackson68667768610
Lowndes6727353510845
Barrow6689673861
Coweta662038921007
Walton628414351158
Carroll6133290310548
Newton584218281459
Glynn546887613113
Troup4941126213814
Gordon49131049737
Walker4796471614
Fayette47921452958
Dougherty473814072368
Rockdale46236688711
Bulloch434410134225
Habersham42221541084
Catoosa4203286453
Coffee38459039918
Unknown3337757140
Murray3315494453
Baldwin3308465813
Polk32781240573
Laurens324815121229
Tift319310978312
Spalding3119156710216
Thomas3035668885
Effingham2911410431
Colquitt28339695113
Camden2668436213
Ware262214869510
Stephens256772632
Toombs25543496810
White2554118516
Lumpkin241879361
Oconee2333765453
Dawson2246146210
Wayne2204573545
Chattahoochee220017012
Liberty2186282371
Madison2169362248
Bryan2049456223
Franklin2021206265
Gilmer2009310395
Pickens1962568275
Chattooga1880385494
Decatur1860539479
Fannin1699135407
Union169693471
Harris1668270350
Butts1665540542
Appling1641292463
Sumter1602517763
Emanuel15986314716
Tattnall15563022814
Monroe1535482708
Upson152413537713
Peach1498526342
Hart14724972613
Burke1455580239
Haralson14357512527
Putnam1431253380
Washington14113163018
Banks1396103251
Jefferson1395253452
Ben Hill13844974512
Lee1367816362
Grady1344430376
Elbert13426483010
Mitchell1330382643
McDuffie1304586293
Jones1298246232
Rabun1286126313
Greene1210226283
Crisp11704983316
Meriwether1150347261
Jeff Davis1110399326
Cook1075450303
Worth1063445444
Lamar1061532327
Pierce10601022338
Dodge10038795132
Morgan96752583
Oglethorpe966230151
Bacon949301236
Charlton947244158
Berrien9215182411
Dade90912281
Towns873842811
Early848134403
Brooks845289314
Pike8238871610
Brantley761518223
Hancock73865501
Atkinson725186120
Bleckley725547338
Candler686161289
Johnson675284323
Seminole664170141
Screven66182134
Dooly654189246
Stewart65286170
Evans650145106
Telfair645406386
Montgomery644133141
Wilkinson641151200
Jenkins63881340
Clinch633168160
Irwin620188139
Wilkes565292124
Turner549317262
Miller54613642
Treutlen539172152
Jasper5365671010
Long52511381
McIntosh51896102
Pulaski516244267
Heard504182121
Terrell498170361
Macon479155161
Twiggs452103214
Lanier44419873
Crawford4349891
Taylor427236171
Wheeler426128192
Lincoln419190142
Wilcox4192752515
Calhoun41494120
Randolph395119301
Echols3398024
Marion311108100
Talbot30878110
Warren30511472
Schley1779120
Clay1664630
Baker1475560
Glascock1169844
Taliaferro841300
Webster823330
Quitman677110

Trending Stories