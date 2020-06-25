UPDATE: Georgia reports 71,095 COVID-19 cases statewide, with 1,428 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 71,095 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 10,457 hospitalized for treatment and 2,745 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 69,381 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 8,185 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,428 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 40 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 542 cases. Currently, there are 1,233 positive cases in Troup County and 286 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTIESCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Gwinnett7223743.76167950
Fulton6163560.693091027
DeKalb5258662.92168845
Cobb4347549.84237830
Non-Georgia Resident3299041196
Hall30481477.1159427
Dougherty18702079.97154455
Clayton1781584.2479221
Muscogee1428745.240217
Unknown13410240
Troup12331751.0729131
Cherokee1177441.4644175
Henry107744931105
Lowndes1040882.27879
Chatham999341.9236167
Whitfield890850.281049
Douglas821540.4735174
Colquitt80317691867
Richmond802396.5648202
Forsyth737291.871584
Bibb664436.4138172
Carroll651541.9639114
Habersham6481414.853590
Tift6421572.372594
Bartow639576.8740154
Coweta600394.731556
Houston545347.0523126
Sumter5421843.650145
Newton538478.841183
Paulding522302.541589
Coffee4841124.481789
Glynn471547.38326
Floyd466466.391553
Baldwin4651046.643375
Barrow452523.2525101
Mitchell4432008.523896
Clarke441339.811556
Rockdale415437.031089
Thomas399898.023370
Lee3861287.912267
Columbia377237.66946
Ware3721037.571561
Walton371387.212856
Spalding365528.143261
Chattahoochee3633377.0606
Upson3431305.324343
Jackson337451.14945
Gordon329566.761841
Fayette314267.131745
Walker302433.85916
Catoosa297431.87625
Worth2951464.62154
Harris286823.92935
Crisp2651188.931243
Butts2601032.813329
Early2582542.873126
Decatur248942.18827
Bulloch232291.95319
Appling2301239.161442
Terrell2222621.942754
Toombs212785.68514
Bacon2101841.46418
Hancock2092550.963237
Polk197453.06115
Randolph1972916.792536
Dooly1961462.691241
Stephens190721.67636
Murray183454.53217
Gilmer181576.12223
Echols1774459.5606
Grady174709.05432
Turner1722129.771634
Franklin170728.71114
Meriwether167794.48222
Calhoun1612548.68535
Pierce155793.04425
Laurens146308.69118
Monroe142512.141626
Oconee141337.831023
Ben Hill139835.09111
Burke138617.67632
White134421.94427
Dawson128473.71320
Putnam128584.881220
Lumpkin126372.76328
Banks124620.56022
Brooks124788.451115
Wilcox1231399.321520
Lanier1221178.63310
Effingham117182.74114
Cook114653.78114
Macon113870.03936
Liberty112180.93116
Bryan110281.06521
Atkinson1091308.52215
Berrien107555.0904
Lamar107553.06613
Camden106196.5719
Stewart1061729.48321
Tattnall103405.3408
Clinch981472.36310
Peach95347.03925
Elbert94496.1708
Fannin94357.1417
Jenkins941096.081123
Greene91486.19920
Washington90443.31111
Emanuel87383.8738
Oglethorpe87570.87717
Pike87461.29310
Screven87625.9520
Madison86284.99414
Pickens85253.5516
Johnson84869.48215
McDuffie84388.94621
Brantley82427.0426
Jefferson80522.43111
Dodge77377.7328
Jeff Davis77508.3226
Marion77928.49211
Telfair74473.02310
Wilkinson74829.69823
Haralson67218.08516
Talbot661071.78214
Jasper64450.7418
Dade62383.6213
Union62244.72318
Clay561961.4725
Bleckley55428.4215
Chattooga5321424
Hart52199.1805
Jones52181.8804
Wayne52173.4806
Wilkes52519.2719
Seminole49601.9728
Irwin48508.8518
Heard47379.9537
Pulaski47431.4727
Morgan46240.3606
Miller45780.7103
Wheeler42531.0402
Charlton41309.4126
Rabun40235.49314
Crawford39318.9404
Baker371187.42312
Towns37307.46110
Long33165.712
Lincoln30369.2318
McIntosh29199.0812
Montgomery28303.5603
Taylor27339.28210
Candler25230.6904
Schley23436.0217
Twiggs23284.4417
Treutlen20292.8713
Webster20784.3115
Warren19364.6809
Evans17159.0700
Quitman15653.8815
Glascock399.1700
Taliaferro2122.5500

