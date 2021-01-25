 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 722,062 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 11,256 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 722,062 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 48,498 hospitalized for treatment, and 11,854 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 22, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 707,750 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 3,559 new cases were confirmed on Jan. 25, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 148,766 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Jan. 24, 2021, the state reports that 656,501 vaccines have been administered.

On Jan. 25, in Columbus, 11,256 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 234 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,247 total cases today, Jan. 25. There were 5,028 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,704 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 25 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett70657886165647
Fulton65779848685555
Cobb486281112365738
DeKalb45063403256940
Non-GA Resident241143873311102
Hall21916129129216
Cherokee1716758281838
Clayton16994167326616
Richmond16336335027249
Chatham15756158227413
Henry14742340118014
Forsyth135662191982
Whitfield1311714681597
Bibb11444145628227
Muscogee1125613112349
Clarke106821864813
Columbia9317426311025
Douglas9146196511819
Bartow8534209314711
Houston8387307313934
Floyd8285128513322
Paulding8207376212614
Jackson70368078710
Barrow6908696871
Coweta681739621027
Lowndes6783359411047
Walton644714731209
Carroll6256298410750
Newton599418871479
Glynn556390913314
Troup5028126713817
Gordon49831069747
Fayette49201491978
Walker4869476634
Dougherty481714582368
Rockdale47297249212
Bulloch442810504326
Catoosa4290292453
Habersham42511561094
Coffee387590610019
Murray3405503463
Unknown3369733140
Baldwin3354471853
Polk33261268593
Laurens3277155112311
Tift321711308313
Spalding3188160110320
Thomas3100684905
Effingham2946428441
Colquitt28689805214
Camden2717442213
Ware265415109811
Stephens259573632
White2589119526
Toombs25753546910
Lumpkin244982361
Oconee2386770453
Dawson2283149230
Chattahoochee224724712
Liberty2247298381
Madison2235370258
Wayne2231586555
Bryan2103476223
Gilmer2060314415
Franklin2056209265
Pickens2006585326
Chattooga1910396514
Decatur18935434710
Fannin1728133407
Union171799471
Harris1704270360
Butts1702553553
Appling1652296473
Sumter1619523794
Emanuel16116414718
Tattnall15793152814
Monroe1565489718
Upson155813628114
Peach1530533352
Hart14975002714
Burke14865972310
Putnam1457256390
Haralson14507662527
Washington14373223018
Banks1416105251
Jefferson1410257462
Ben Hill13985044712
Lee1388853372
Elbert13636503110
Grady1362433376
McDuffie1353599294
Mitchell1343390643
Jones1331255232
Rabun1310127314
Greene1238227283
Meriwether1197351272
Crisp11795203416
Jeff Davis1122406326
Lamar1104540327
Pierce10871033338
Cook1080457303
Worth1080450454
Dodge10178925233
Oglethorpe999233151
Morgan99052883
Bacon956304246
Charlton954245158
Berrien9295312411
Dade91812481
Towns879852911
Early870132403
Brooks854296325
Pike8458991610
Brantley774531223
Hancock74365511
Bleckley735544328
Atkinson729189120
Candler6941662810
Johnson681287323
Screven67489134
Seminole669170141
Dooly667197247
Evans660146106
Stewart65786170
Montgomery652133151
Telfair650410386
Jenkins64986340
Clinch647170160
Wilkinson646151210
Irwin624195149
Wilkes584305124
Turner556323262
Miller55513442
Jasper5485721112
Treutlen543172162
Long53811881
McIntosh523100102
Pulaski522246267
Heard517183121
Terrell499176361
Macon493161162
Twiggs456103224
Lanier44620573
Crawford4459691
Lincoln430203142
Taylor429239171
Wheeler429128192
Wilcox4192782515
Calhoun40099120
Randolph400125301
Echols3438324
Marion317110100
Talbot31678110
Warren31411972
Schley1819020
Clay1674630
Baker1485760
Glascock1209945
Taliaferro871400
Webster833330
Quitman667110

