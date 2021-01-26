 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 727,752 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 11,323 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 727,752 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 48,915 hospitalized for treatment, and 11,996 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 25, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 722,062 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 5,706 new cases were confirmed on Jan. 26, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 151,469 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Jan. 25, 2021, the state reports that 674,967 vaccines have been administered.

On Jan. 26, in Columbus, 11,323 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 239 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,303 total cases today, Jan. 26. There were 5,051 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,714 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 26 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett71427909067548
Fulton66311865885956
Cobb490821133866338
DeKalb45476414157541
Non-GA Resident239853943315102
Hall22084130829516
Cherokee1736559401878
Clayton17219172327216
Richmond16399341927651
Chatham15863161027413
Henry14911348218415
Forsyth137372239992
Whitfield1316414751608
Bibb11503146828728
Muscogee1132313322399
Clarke107831877843
Columbia9351431411227
Douglas9233201011920
Bartow8627212114811
Houston8440309113936
Paulding8342383012614
Floyd8336129513322
Jackson71278268710
Barrow7022708871
Coweta689040381057
Lowndes6810365111148
Walton650215131269
Carroll6300302010953
Newton606519481479
Glynn557991513314
Troup5051128614017
Gordon50461074747
Fayette49721533988
Walker4926483634
Dougherty484314802388
Rockdale47757589413
Bulloch444810654328
Catoosa4338295463
Habersham42761591124
Coffee388990810119
Murray3427509463
Baldwin3377475863
Polk33441281593
Unknown3338834150
Laurens3299158712311
Spalding3233162810421
Tift322411498513
Thomas3135691915
Effingham2979433451
Colquitt287210025416
Camden2727452213
Ware266215299811
Stephens261777632
White2615122526
Toombs25843646910
Lumpkin246885361
Oconee2413776453
Chattahoochee230324812
Dawson2299149230
Liberty2271303381
Madison2258372268
Wayne2242598565
Bryan2110488223
Gilmer2079316415
Franklin2066213285
Pickens2044590347
Chattooga1919400514
Decatur19005494710
Fannin1741145408
Union1728105482
Butts1724562553
Harris1714276360
Appling1651300483
Sumter1625545804
Emanuel16166444718
Tattnall15903312914
Monroe1580491718
Upson156613708114
Peach1539541352
Hart15075032714
Burke14966092310
Putnam1466258390
Haralson14587672628
Washington14423223017
Banks1418106251
Jefferson1410258462
Ben Hill14065144814
Lee1399879373
Elbert13756623211
Grady1369436396
McDuffie1360602304
Mitchell1345394643
Jones1335260252
Rabun1318128314
Greene1249230303
Meriwether1206359292
Crisp12035263416
Jeff Davis1124418326
Lamar1116545327
Pierce10901043338
Cook1086470303
Worth1083462454
Dodge10179005233
Oglethorpe1004235151
Morgan100054183
Bacon979311246
Charlton955246158
Berrien9315462411
Dade92212581
Towns881862911
Early878135403
Brooks857298325
Pike8509141610
Brantley776537223
Hancock74665511
Bleckley737544328
Atkinson729191130
Candler6951662812
Johnson684296334
Screven68093134
Dooly676199247
Seminole671170141
Evans661150106
Stewart65992170
Montgomery652134151
Telfair652416396
Jenkins65192351
Clinch649176170
Wilkinson646152210
Irwin6281941410
Wilkes587305124
Jasper5575821112
Turner557329262
Miller55613642
Treutlen545177162
Long54411881
Pulaski525257267
McIntosh523103102
Heard521184121
Macon500160172
Terrell500176361
Twiggs456103224
Lanier44821273
Crawford4469792
Lincoln430207152
Taylor429240171
Wheeler429128192
Wilcox4222792515
Randolph401127301
Calhoun397101120
Echols3428024
Marion321112100
Warren31811972
Talbot31677120
Schley1829020
Clay1684630
Baker1485860
Glascock1209946
Taliaferro881400
Webster833330
Quitman677110

