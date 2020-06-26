UPDATE: Georgia reports 72,995 COVID-19 cases statewide, with 1,454 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 72,995 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 10,605 hospitalized for treatment and 2,770 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 71,095 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 8,275 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,454 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 43 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 548 cases. Currently, there are 1,277 positive cases in Troup County and 296 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTIESCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KTOTAL DEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Gwinnett7463768.47168972
Fulton6350577.73111042
DeKalb5322670.99171858
Cobb4433560.72238838
Non-Georgia Resident3453043199
Hall30751490.1959429
Dougherty18732083.31154455
Clayton1825598.6879222
Unknown14690241
Muscogee1454758.7743220
Troup12771813.5631137
Cherokee1189445.9644178
Henry1093455.6733107
Lowndes1087922.14986
Chatham1044357.3237169
Whitfield917876.071050
Douglas843554.9536177
Colquitt8371843.91868
Richmond81340248202
Forsyth756299.41584
Bibb702461.3938174
Tift6791662.992596
Carroll658547.7939114
Habersham6561432.313590
Bartow645582.2841154
Coweta615404.61557
Houston562357.8723128
Sumter5481864.0150146
Newton541481.511183
Paulding538311.811590
Glynn505586.89329
Floyd487487.411554
Coffee4841124.481793
Baldwin4701057.893375
Clarke463356.761556
Barrow459531.3525101
Mitchell4432008.523897
Rockdale419441.241191
Thomas408918.283270
Chattahoochee3933656.1506
Columbia392247.11949
Ware3881082.21561
Lee3861287.912267
Walton377393.472856
Spalding368532.483261
Upson3431305.324344
Jackson341456.491046
Gordon337580.541842
Fayette322273.941746
Walker310445.341116
Catoosa302439.14727
Harris296852.73937
Worth2961469.572154
Crisp2661193.411243
Bulloch261328.44320
Butts2611036.783329
Early2592552.733126
Decatur249945.98827
Appling2411298.421442
Terrell2242645.572754
Toombs221819.03516
Bacon2171902.84419
Hancock2102563.163237
Polk200459.96115
Dooly1971470.151242
Randolph1972916.792536
Stephens194736.86636
Murray188466.95218
Gilmer181576.12223
Echols1804535.1506
Grady177721.27432
Meriwether174827.78222
Turner1732142.151634
Franklin172737.28114
Calhoun1612548.68535
Pierce156798.16426
Monroe152548.21626
Laurens147310.81118
Ben Hill143859.12112
Brooks141896.551116
Oconee141337.831023
Burke138617.67632
White136428.24427
Dawson131484.81320
Putnam131598.581220
Lumpkin130384.59329
Banks128640.58022
Wilcox1251422.071520
Lanier1241197.95310
Cook123705.4115
Effingham122190.55114
Atkinson1171404.56216
Bryan115293.84522
Macon113870.03936
Camden112207.719
Liberty112180.93116
Stewart1101794.75324
Berrien109565.4705
Tattnall109428.9508
Lamar107553.06613
Clinch1001502.4310
Elbert97512.0108
Peach97354.34925
Greene96512.9920
Emanuel95419.17310
Fannin94357.1417
Jenkins941096.081124
Washington91448.23111
Oglethorpe88577.43717
Screven88633.09621
McDuffie87402.83621
Pike87461.29310
Jefferson86561.61112
Madison86284.99414
Brantley85442.6626
Pickens85253.5516
Dodge84412.0729
Johnson84869.48215
Telfair80511.38310
Jeff Davis78514.9227
Marion77928.49211
Wilkinson74829.69823
Haralson68221.34516
Talbot671088.02214
Union67264.46318
Jasper65457.7818
Dade63389.813
Jones61213.3504
Chattooga56226.1224
Clay561961.4725
Bleckley55428.4215
Hart53203.0105
Wayne53176.8206
Wilkes52519.2719
Irwin50530.0518
Seminole50614.2528
Pulaski48440.6527
Heard47379.9537
Miller47815.4103
Morgan46240.3606
Baker431379.97312
Charlton43324.526
Wheeler43543.6802
Crawford39318.9404
Rabun39229.6314
Towns38315.77110
Long36180.7712
Lincoln32393.8518
Montgomery31336.0803
Candler29267.604
McIntosh29199.0812
Taylor27339.28210
Schley24454.9817
Twiggs23284.4417
Treutlen22322.1613
Webster20784.3115
Warren19364.6809
Evans18168.4300
Quitman15653.8815
Glascock5165.2900
Taliaferro2122.5500

