UPDATE: Georgia reports 731,826 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 11,387 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 731,826 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 49,247 hospitalized for treatment, and 12,135 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 26, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 727,752 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 4,128 new cases were confirmed on Jan. 27, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 153,779 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Jan. 26, 2021, the state reports that 746,274 vaccines have been administered.

On Jan. 27, in Columbus, 11,387 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 241 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,317 total cases today, Jan. 27. There were 5,067 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,722 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 27 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett71899923368048
Fulton66611878886657
Cobb493721150467640
DeKalb45766419258243
Non-GA Resident239544016319102
Hall22191132429916
Cherokee1749759941888
Clayton17360173927615
Richmond16490344727652
Chatham16045166427413
Henry15035354218815
Forsyth1381422681022
Whitfield1321814961618
Bibb11540148729028
Muscogee1138713502419
Clarke108481888843
Columbia9406438811427
Douglas9276205412220
Bartow8728215514911
Houston8471314414338
Floyd8394131413522
Paulding8393390112614
Jackson71758358710
Barrow7082715871
Coweta692340881067
Lowndes6829367511149
Walton653715401379
Carroll6324308111053
Newton609019781509
Glynn562496213414
Gordon50841085747
Troup5067130414217
Fayette49941565998
Walker4972492644
Dougherty486615522389
Rockdale47957719713
Bulloch449610884529
Catoosa4369302483
Habersham42841611134
Coffee390991510119
Murray3454518483
Baldwin3388478883
Polk33621301594
Laurens3319160212311
Unknown3319866161
Spalding3244164910422
Tift322711598514
Thomas3169695915
Effingham3007438451
Colquitt288910235516
Camden2746462213
Ware267715429911
Stephens263078632
White2621124526
Toombs25913666910
Lumpkin248285361
Oconee2432777463
Chattahoochee231725112
Dawson2304154240
Liberty2298315391
Madison2276373278
Wayne2250611565
Bryan2124504223
Gilmer2089323425
Franklin2074215285
Pickens2058603347
Chattooga1930402534
Decatur19105504710
Fannin1748153428
Butts1740565553
Union1735111502
Harris1722286360
Appling1657303493
Sumter1635556814
Emanuel16176604718
Tattnall15973372915
Monroe1587498729
Upson156813848214
Peach1543547351
Hart15095092714
Burke15036122412
Putnam1470258390
Haralson14677692627
Washington14533233018
Banks1421106251
Ben Hill14125164814
Jefferson1411260462
Lee1408913373
McDuffie1390610304
Elbert13856703211
Grady1375441396
Mitchell1347411663
Jones1342269262
Rabun1322131314
Greene1256233323
Meriwether1211365293
Crisp12065373516
Jeff Davis1133430326
Lamar1120553328
Pierce10941053338
Cook1088475303
Worth1084470474
Dodge10219055232
Oglethorpe1007236151
Morgan100254793
Bacon981314246
Charlton962249158
Berrien9345562411
Dade93312581
Towns885872911
Early884135404
Brooks858302325
Pike8559201710
Brantley782552223
Hancock74765521
Bleckley739551329
Atkinson734194130
Candler6971682812
Screven69194134
Johnson687296334
Dooly678205267
Seminole673170141
Evans666157106
Stewart65992170
Jenkins65598361
Montgomery653135151
Telfair653424396
Clinch651177170
Wilkinson645154210
Irwin6361951410
Wilkes587306124
Jasper5585861112
Turner557335262
Miller55613742
Treutlen552177162
Long54812581
Pulaski526263267
Heard522185121
McIntosh522114102
Macon505161172
Terrell500181361
Twiggs457105234
Lanier45022173
Crawford44710092
Lincoln433208152
Taylor433245172
Wheeler433129192
Wilcox4222832615
Randolph410129301
Calhoun401104120
Echols3448124
Marion328116101
Warren32211972
Talbot32178130
Schley1839320
Clay1694630
Baker1505760
Glascock1229946
Taliaferro881400
Webster863330
Quitman687110

