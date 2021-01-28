 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 737,205 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 11,497 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 737,205 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 49,608 hospitalized for treatment, and 12,280 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 27, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 731,826 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 5,430 new cases were confirmed on Jan. 28, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 155,752 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Jan. 27, 2021, the state reports that 791,254 vaccines have been administered.

On Jan. 28, in Columbus, 11,497 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 242 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,330 total cases today, Jan. 28. There were 5,088 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,747 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 28 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett72464937468948
Fulton67040889587657
Cobb497591164168842
DeKalb46119423359343
Non-GA Resident239094078321102
Hall22300134030616
Cherokee1768360631938
Clayton17500177728115
Richmond16654351627953
Chatham16202169427713
Henry15168357218916
Forsyth1399522851023
Whitfield1327715221638
Bibb11596150629228
Muscogee1149713582429
Clarke109521901843
Columbia9487442811629
Douglas9360209212521
Bartow8834217615412
Houston8567317714238
Paulding8493393812815
Floyd8463133313822
Jackson72228428810
Barrow7132723881
Coweta698841501087
Lowndes6848372311151
Walton657515721419
Carroll6353310811056
Newton613520151519
Glynn564297713415
Gordon51361109757
Troup5088132014419
Fayette503415971018
Walker5014494644
Dougherty489316292399
Rockdale48317849813
Bulloch452811064630
Catoosa4409305503
Habersham42971621144
Coffee392891710120
Murray3486527503
Baldwin3416481903
Polk33841315614
Unknown3354894141
Laurens3335161412613
Spalding3261166510423
Tift324511808615
Thomas3185701916
Effingham3041455452
Colquitt289610295518
Camden2764473213
Ware2691155410212
Stephens265079632
White2632123526
Toombs26083717010
Lumpkin249287371
Oconee2449781463
Liberty2339316391
Dawson2331153240
Chattahoochee233025312
Madison2293377278
Wayne2279629575
Bryan2156509223
Gilmer2107344425
Franklin2085220285
Pickens2070613378
Chattooga1941408534
Decatur19415514710
Fannin1764158448
Union1750109512
Harris1747288370
Butts1744574563
Appling1665304493
Sumter1641559814
Emanuel16186654718
Tattnall16113392915
Monroe1604498729
Upson157513958214
Peach1553556351
Burke15166182412
Hart15155132914
Putnam1481259390
Haralson14747722730
Washington14613233118
Banks1426107261
Jefferson1421263462
Lee1421923373
Ben Hill14195194915
McDuffie1413614304
Elbert13946733211
Mitchell1392426673
Grady1387444396
Jones1349272262
Rabun1329129314
Greene1265244333
Meriwether1224370293
Crisp12135423516
Jeff Davis1136435326
Lamar1125559338
Pierce11011056338
Cook1091481303
Worth1087480474
Dodge10259085234
Oglethorpe1014239151
Morgan100555693
Bacon984317246
Charlton965253158
Berrien9415662411
Dade94012681
Early891134404
Towns889872911
Brooks858309325
Pike8579271710
Brantley788563223
Hancock74966521
Bleckley7435543210
Atkinson736192140
Candler6971692912
Screven69795144
Johnson689299344
Dooly681213267
Seminole673171141
Evans669156106
Jenkins663100361
Stewart66193170
Clinch659181180
Montgomery659138151
Telfair652438396
Wilkinson645154210
Irwin6401941410
Wilkes589307134
Treutlen562179162
Turner562338262
Jasper5595931113
Long55913281
Miller55813743
Pulaski529267267
Heard528186121
McIntosh524115102
Macon512167172
Terrell502184361
Twiggs460105234
Lanier45322473
Crawford44910192
Lincoln435209152
Taylor434246182
Wheeler434132192
Wilcox4242832615
Randolph414131301
Calhoun406105120
Echols3448324
Marion334116101
Warren32512172
Talbot32479130
Schley1829320
Clay1694630
Baker1505760
Glascock1249946
Taliaferro891400
Webster863330
Quitman707110

