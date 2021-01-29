 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 741,991 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 11,578 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 741,991 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 49,869 hospitalized for treatment, and 12,410 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 27, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 737,205 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 4,843 new cases were confirmed on Jan. 29, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 157,524 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Jan. 28, 2021, the state reports that 836,518 vaccines have been administered.

On Jan. 29, in Columbus, 11,578 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 247 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 16,295 total cases today, Jan. 29. There were 5,117 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,763 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 29 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett72848951169349
Fulton67492897988257
Cobb501731180369342
DeKalb46386430159844
Non-GA Resident240574139327102
Hall22407135730616
Cherokee1778461191948
Clayton17649180028615
Richmond16762354128153
Chatham16295171428414
Henry15267362619717
Forsyth1409423131063
Whitfield1333215531639
Bibb11647152129328
Muscogee1157813742479
Clarke110331914853
Columbia9558444411729
Douglas9441210812721
Bartow8896221115512
Houston8627322014238
Paulding8564398613015
Floyd8503134413822
Jackson73098549010
Barrow7199734911
Coweta703341961097
Lowndes6864377411351
Walton662716021449
Carroll6382313911063
Newton6181204015311
Glynn567099313515
Gordon51761124757
Troup5117134114419
Fayette506816201018
Walker5055502674
Dougherty492416442399
Rockdale48518049913
Bulloch454211224630
Catoosa4458306503
Habersham43031641164
Coffee393792710120
Murray3520533503
Baldwin3443480903
Polk34061329614
Laurens3365161612713
Unknown3322833140
Spalding3282167310623
Tift325711938615
Thomas3203711926
Effingham3081459462
Colquitt300710205618
Camden2785481213
Ware2704156410513
Stephens267179642
White2657122526
Toombs26223727110
Lumpkin250087381
Oconee2471784463
Liberty2358321391
Dawson2351157240
Chattahoochee235025912
Madison2308386278
Wayne2304645576
Bryan2163511233
Gilmer2120349425
Franklin2095220295
Pickens2081619389
Decatur19535724710
Chattooga1947410535
Fannin1770166458
Harris1763289370
Union1763112532
Butts1758581563
Appling1678309493
Sumter1653559814
Tattnall16283462915
Emanuel16226714818
Monroe1609503729
Upson158514058314
Peach1562565361
Burke15276242412
Hart15265203114
Putnam1491263390
Haralson14817742736
Washington14673243418
Lee1435929373
McDuffie1435619304
Jefferson1430263462
Banks1428109261
Ben Hill14225305015
Elbert13996743411
Mitchell1397432683
Grady1396466397
Jones1358275282
Rabun1335128314
Greene1272245343
Meriwether1249376294
Crisp12365463516
Jeff Davis1140445326
Lamar1133564338
Pierce11041066348
Cook1094487313
Worth1094513475
Dodge10299165234
Oglethorpe1018246151
Morgan101356393
Bacon987317246
Charlton968258158
Berrien9465722411
Dade94412881
Early895138404
Towns892903011
Pike8669351810
Brooks861308325
Brantley796570223
Hancock75067521
Bleckley7465563211
Atkinson737196140
Screven70596144
Johnson701297344
Candler6971702912
Dooly686218268
Evans674156106
Seminole674172141
Jenkins666100361
Stewart66395180
Clinch662184190
Montgomery662142161
Telfair652451396
Wilkinson645154210
Irwin6411971410
Wilkes591307145
Treutlen565180162
Turner564338262
Miller56314343
Jasper5625971213
Long56113681
Heard534188121
McIntosh530115102
Pulaski530271267
Macon511169172
Terrell503187361
Twiggs460106234
Lanier45422573
Crawford453102102
Lincoln437213152
Taylor435246182
Wheeler435138192
Wilcox4282842615
Randolph417130301
Calhoun409109120
Echols3448324
Marion340118101
Warren33212182
Talbot32680130
Schley1829320
Clay1714830
Baker1515760
Glascock12510046
Taliaferro891400
Webster863330
Quitman727410

