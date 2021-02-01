 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 752,448 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 11,774 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 752,448 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 50,323 hospitalized for treatment, and 12,613 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 29, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 741,991 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,587 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 1, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 160,031 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Jan. 31, 2021, the state reports that 923,903 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 1, in Columbus, 11,774 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 256 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,402 total cases today, Feb. 1. There were 5,168 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,804 total cases in Harris County, as of the Feb. 1 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett73988968772150
Fulton68471915889659
Cobb509281204670245
DeKalb47091438560946
Non-GA Resident242634218319102
Hall22579137531216
Cherokee1807462172018
Clayton17932183629416
Richmond17083362129256
Chatham16535174228814
Henry15500369720018
Forsyth1433223581093
Whitfield1347215561659
Muscogee1177413902569
Bibb11767156129729
Clarke111621918903
Columbia9726453811829
Douglas9674214412922
Bartow9032226015512
Houston8748326414338
Paulding8705404713018
Floyd8576136513924
Jackson74068689610
Barrow7317752941
Coweta717042401107
Lowndes6911381111451
Walton672816311539
Carroll6475317111064
Newton6288209715311
Glynn5806102713715
Gordon52351146777
Fayette518016461038
Troup5168135114519
Walker5097517675
Dougherty4978164524110
Rockdale49198319913
Bulloch460211484632
Catoosa4495319503
Habersham43421671184
Coffee398293310221
Murray3573540503
Baldwin3488479913
Polk34431341614
Laurens3405165512714
Unknown338586591
Spalding3311168710723
Tift328412018818
Thomas3250714927
Effingham3135469462
Colquitt303910195619
Camden2809480223
Ware2728157110614
Stephens269880652
White2689126527
Toombs26383777411
Lumpkin251289391
Oconee2506786463
Liberty2410328401
Chattahoochee240227312
Dawson2371158250
Madison2356387289
Wayne2349657586
Bryan2194518233
Gilmer2165353455
Franklin2118220295
Pickens21166283813
Decatur19725884710
Chattooga1960417535
Fannin1811172458
Harris1804289400
Butts1789585593
Union1777115542
Appling1702310503
Sumter1664572814
Tattnall16443523015
Emanuel16346764920
Monroe1628506739
Upson159614158614
Peach1595571362
Burke15516332413
Hart15395213114
Putnam1519271390
Haralson14987772836
Washington14873263618
Lee1456933373
McDuffie1452637314
Banks1446112281
Jefferson1439267463
Ben Hill14285335016
Grady1413469397
Elbert14106743411
Mitchell1406434683
Jones1385286292
Rabun1352128314
Greene1292249353
Meriwether1277377294
Crisp12595543517
Jeff Davis1160451326
Lamar1149569338
Pierce11161068348
Cook1100494323
Worth1098515475
Dodge10409375235
Oglethorpe1033249161
Morgan103057493
Bacon995315256
Charlton975261158
Dade95713381
Berrien9545802411
Early910139404
Towns904903211
Pike8879541810
Brooks867315335
Brantley801582223
Hancock75567531
Bleckley7545623211
Atkinson741200140
Screven71596154
Johnson707301344
Candler6991713012
Dooly690221268
Evans678159107
Seminole677172141
Jenkins676102361
Clinch668186190
Stewart66895180
Montgomery665142181
Telfair664471396
Wilkinson655155210
Irwin6441981410
Wilkes603325155
Long57513781
Miller57514543
Jasper5706021314
Turner569338262
Treutlen567184172
Heard540189122
McIntosh538120102
Pulaski535272267
Macon525171172
Terrell506188361
Crawford466102102
Twiggs465107234
Lanier45423073
Lincoln452224152
Taylor443246192
Wheeler440141192
Wilcox4312862616
Calhoun426110120
Randolph420130301
Echols3458324
Marion343118101
Warren34112782
Talbot33379130
Schley1829320
Clay1714830
Baker1515760
Glascock1299946
Taliaferro911600
Webster873330
Quitman737410

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

40° / 31°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 40° 31°

Tuesday

52° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 52° 29°

Wednesday

56° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 56° 29°

Thursday

62° / 53°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 62° 53°

Friday

61° / 41°
Showers
Showers 47% 61° 41°

Saturday

54° / 39°
Showers
Showers 41% 54° 39°

Sunday

49° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 49° 26°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
40°

40°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
40°

39°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
39°

40°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
40°

39°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
39°

38°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
38°

38°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
38°

37°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
37°

36°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
36°

35°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
35°

34°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
34°

33°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
33°

33°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
33°

32°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
32°

33°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
33°

34°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
34°

37°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

39°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

42°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

46°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

50°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

49°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories