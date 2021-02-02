 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 755,412 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 11,830 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 755,412 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 50,685 hospitalized for treatment, and 12,772 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 1, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 752,448 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,996 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 2, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 162,028 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Feb. 1, 2021, the state reports that 954,786 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 1, in Columbus, 11,830 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 258 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,444 total cases today, Feb. 1. There were 5,191 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,810 total cases in Harris County, as of the Feb. 1 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett74367984372650
Fulton68705927290460
Cobb511191220370545
DeKalb47298444061946
Non-GA Resident242094254324102
Hall22693139432016
Cherokee1815962782018
Clayton18020185729916
Richmond17142364029659
Chatham16638175229614
Henry15565375920119
Forsyth1439123811103
Whitfield1350815721689
Bibb11847158930229
Muscogee11830141525815
Clarke111941943923
Columbia9749458611932
Douglas9720217112922
Bartow9088228115513
Houston8777330914541
Paulding8745411113120
Floyd8656137713925
Jackson74678939910
Barrow7364775961
Coweta719642851128
Lowndes6925387111551
Walton6751165715610
Carroll6503320311265
Newton6310212715511
Glynn5821105813715
Gordon52761164797
Fayette520216561038
Troup5191135714921
Walker5156527675
Dougherty4994165424310
Rockdale494982610213
Bulloch462111664632
Catoosa4530333503
Habersham43571701194
Coffee398993610222
Murray3583544513
Baldwin3507479913
Polk34581345614
Laurens3420167912714
Spalding3324170610823
Tift328512138818
Thomas3265722937
Effingham3147474462
Unknown3132892100
Colquitt305510235620
Camden2817488223
Ware2737158410814
Stephens271180662
White2706126559
Toombs26463787614
Lumpkin252890431
Oconee2516801483
Chattahoochee244428132
Liberty2435331401
Dawson2379169260
Madison2360395289
Wayne2355670616
Bryan2215521233
Gilmer2190355465
Franklin2133229295
Pickens21276274013
Decatur19865974710
Chattooga1962416535
Butts1819596603
Fannin1817173478
Harris1810295400
Union1781118563
Appling1704312504
Sumter1668577814
Tattnall16513573215
Emanuel16366865121
Monroe1632510749
Upson160714338614
Peach1606584362
Burke15586362617
Hart15445283214
Putnam1529274410
Haralson15037812837
Washington14933323918
Lee1464941375
McDuffie1460644314
Banks1452113281
Jefferson1444267473
Ben Hill14295375017
Grady1419473407
Mitchell1413434683
Elbert14126943411
Jones1392294302
Rabun1355128314
Greene1296252353
Meriwether1280382314
Crisp12625563617
Jeff Davis1164471336
Lamar1152575338
Pierce11161070349
Cook1100501333
Worth1100518475
Dodge10399445235
Morgan103958493
Oglethorpe1038259161
Bacon997322256
Charlton976265158
Dade96813481
Berrien9555912411
Early910139404
Towns908913211
Pike8959671910
Brooks868323335
Brantley804591223
Hancock75968531
Bleckley7535693211
Atkinson741202140
Screven71996154
Johnson711303344
Candler6991713014
Dooly698222268
Evans682160107
Jenkins678102361
Seminole677176141
Montgomery670143191
Clinch669188200
Stewart66995180
Telfair668489397
Wilkinson661154210
Irwin6461991410
Wilkes606326155
Long57913981
Miller57914643
Treutlen576186192
Jasper5726091314
Turner570343262
McIntosh543122102
Heard541190122
Pulaski538272267
Macon528174172
Terrell508190361
Crawford468104102
Twiggs467107234
Lanier45523473
Lincoln453224152
Taylor445264192
Wheeler440148192
Wilcox4312882617
Calhoun426110120
Randolph423130301
Echols3468624
Marion344118101
Warren34312882
Talbot33579130
Schley1829320
Clay1714830
Baker1515760
Glascock13010047
Taliaferro911600
Webster883330
Quitman737510

