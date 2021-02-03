 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 759,228 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 11,896 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 759,228 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 50,953 hospitalized for treatment, and 12,907 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 2, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 755,412 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 3,875 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 3, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 163,136 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Feb. 2, 2021, the state reports that 984,354 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 3, in Columbus, 11,896 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 258 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,459 total cases today, Feb. 3. There were 5206 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,820 total cases in Harris County, as of the Feb. 3 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett74825991574050
Fulton69079932191460
Cobb513741226971646
DeKalb47530445662546
Non-GA Resident239154274332102
Hall22819140932416
Cherokee1828963062018
Clayton18116186330216
Richmond17185368630059
Chatham16764179029814
Henry15648379120219
Forsyth1449724081143
Whitfield1357415791699
Muscogee11896142925815
Bibb11892161030429
Clarke112531948924
Douglas9818218813122
Columbia9775462812132
Bartow9141230115513
Houston8877328414641
Paulding8831412513320
Floyd8696139614125
Jackson752789710110
Barrow7404778981
Coweta722942971148
Lowndes6941390011751
Walton6785167716110
Carroll6519322111365
Newton6348214315811
Glynn5857108113715
Gordon53131178797
Fayette523716601068
Walker5226535675
Troup5206136014921
Dougherty5017166524310
Rockdale499982010213
Bulloch467211844632
Catoosa4601336513
Habersham43971701214
Coffee399594510222
Murray3620550523
Baldwin3521490903
Polk34791354614
Laurens3437168812814
Spalding3353170811023
Tift328712218818
Thomas3279723937
Effingham3180482462
Unknown309191490
Colquitt307010265620
Camden2826493223
Ware2748159310814
Stephens272081662
White2714132559
Toombs26523827814
Lumpkin254290461
Oconee2532804493
Chattahoochee245928932
Liberty2451339401
Dawson2392174280
Madison2389402289
Wayne2363674626
Bryan2227534233
Gilmer2203365485
Franklin2145235305
Pickens21436404013
Decatur19885984710
Chattooga1973415535
Butts1827596613
Fannin1827172478
Harris1820297400
Union1790117583
Appling1708313504
Sumter1694583814
Tattnall16693603215
Monroe1642511749
Emanuel16376925121
Peach1622578382
Upson160914418714
Burke15666422717
Hart15585293214
Putnam1540283420
Haralson15077842837
Washington15003323918
Lee1474944385
McDuffie1469645314
Banks1462113281
Jefferson1449268493
Ben Hill14315385017
Grady1421474417
Mitchell1416435683
Elbert14156963611
Jones1404300302
Rabun1363128324
Greene1304253363
Meriwether1287383314
Crisp12705643617
Jeff Davis1169476336
Lamar1160580338
Pierce11191075349
Cook1102503333
Worth1102518475
Morgan1043605103
Oglethorpe1043260161
Dodge10409485235
Bacon998323256
Charlton980266158
Dade97913681
Berrien9605912411
Towns916913211
Early911139404
Pike9069691910
Brooks872327335
Brantley807601223
Hancock76068531
Bleckley7535773211
Atkinson742205150
Screven72297154
Johnson714304344
Dooly702223268
Candler7011713014
Evans683161107
Seminole681176141
Jenkins678102361
Clinch673189200
Montgomery673143191
Stewart66995190
Telfair669499397
Wilkinson662158210
Irwin6481991410
Wilkes609327155
Long58314081
Miller57914643
Treutlen576190192
Jasper5746161314
Turner570344262
McIntosh548122102
Heard542189122
Pulaski539273267
Macon537175172
Terrell509191361
Crawford472105102
Twiggs467108234
Lanier45623573
Lincoln454224152
Taylor452263192
Wheeler443149192
Wilcox4332972617
Randolph426131301
Calhoun424110120
Marion347119101
Echols3468624
Warren34312882
Talbot33979130
Schley1859420
Clay1724830
Baker1515760
Glascock13010047
Taliaferro921600
Webster893430
Quitman727510

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

