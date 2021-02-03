UPDATE: Georgia reports 759,228 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 11,896 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 759,228 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 50,953 hospitalized for treatment, and 12,907 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 2, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 755,412 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 3,875 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 3, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 163,136 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Feb. 2, 2021, the state reports that 984,354 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 3, in Columbus, 11,896 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 258 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,459 total cases today, Feb. 3. There were 5206 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,820 total cases in Harris County, as of the Feb. 3 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: