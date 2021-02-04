 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 763,077 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 11,939 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 763,077 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 51,247 hospitalized for treatment, and 13,048 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 3, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 759,228 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 4,011 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 4, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 164,993 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Feb. 3, 2021, the state reports that 1,030,872 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 4, in Columbus, 11,939 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 266 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,469 total cases today, Feb. 4. There were 5,229 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,830 total cases in Harris County, as of the Feb. 4 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett752681005275450
Fulton69491942592761
Cobb516681240772346
DeKalb47755451963046
Non-GA Resident237544330339102
Hall22895142932716
Cherokee1841763502068
Clayton18253188630816
Richmond17276375830163
Chatham16882181429914
Henry15731385720419
Forsyth1465024501154
Whitfield1362815851699
Bibb11965162630729
Muscogee11939143926615
Clarke113061966944
Douglas9919221913222
Columbia9843466812532
Bartow9206235115913
Paulding8885419013320
Houston8804342614642
Floyd8734140914227
Jackson756291010210
Barrow74477881001
Coweta729243371148
Lowndes6958393311851
Walton6823168916111
Carroll6547324811467
Newton6376217816111
Glynn5929108613715
Gordon53521189817
Fayette528416851068
Walker5275536675
Troup5229136415023
Dougherty5033167624710
Rockdale502883310313
Bulloch470412074634
Catoosa4648341513
Habersham44101721234
Coffee401194510222
Murray3649557523
Baldwin3542497903
Polk35001371624
Laurens3450170112814
Spalding3364173211123
Tift329212368819
Thomas3284728937
Effingham3206489472
Colquitt308310305622
Unknown305387490
Camden2840497243
Ware2756160011014
Stephens273481672
White2723132559
Toombs26683887814
Lumpkin255390481
Oconee2549804503
Liberty2486342401
Chattahoochee246929832
Madison2409410299
Dawson2408180290
Wayne2373678626
Bryan2236549233
Gilmer2216369495
Pickens21586524013
Franklin2150237315
Decatur19926004710
Chattooga1981416535
Butts1836602613
Fannin1836173478
Harris1830297400
Union1804119593
Appling1717316504
Sumter1699599814
Tattnall16833643317
Monroe1658515749
Emanuel16407025120
Upson161514458814
Peach1613592382
Burke15766472717
Hart15675323214
Putnam1551291420
Haralson15157862838
Washington15073393918
Lee1483960405
McDuffie1482648314
Banks1467113281
Jefferson1456273493
Ben Hill14345385017
Grady1423475417
Elbert14227003711
Mitchell1422436683
Jones1418303303
Rabun1368128334
Greene1311256363
Meriwether1293386314
Crisp12765723617
Jeff Davis1173477336
Lamar1169584338
Pierce112210783410
Worth1106520495
Cook1103504333
Oglethorpe1050257171
Morgan1046616103
Dodge10439545236
Bacon1002323256
Dade99413681
Charlton981268158
Berrien9615982511
Early919144404
Towns917923211
Pike9129771910
Brooks875332335
Brantley810604223
Hancock76169531
Bleckley7565803211
Atkinson745204150
Johnson727305344
Screven72497154
Dooly703237268
Candler7021713115
Seminole687175141
Evans685166107
Jenkins682103361
Clinch678191200
Montgomery675147191
Telfair674505397
Stewart67195200
Wilkinson665158210
Irwin6482001510
Wilkes611328155
Long58614091
Miller58414643
Treutlen577191193
Jasper5766181314
Turner570345272
McIntosh549122102
Heard546192123
Pulaski542275267
Macon540183183
Terrell511192361
Crawford473107102
Twiggs469108244
Lanier45623773
Lincoln456225162
Taylor455261192
Wheeler444153202
Wilcox4343002617
Randolph428132301
Calhoun424111120
Marion348122101
Echols3468624
Warren34612982
Talbot34179130
Schley1859620
Clay1724830
Baker1515760
Glascock13210047
Taliaferro931600
Webster903430
Quitman737510

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

55° / 52°
Smoke
Smoke 0% 55° 52°

Friday

55° / 39°
AM Showers
AM Showers 57% 55° 39°

Saturday

48° / 41°
PM Rain
PM Rain 76% 48° 41°

Sunday

57° / 36°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 8% 57° 36°

Monday

62° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 62° 49°

Tuesday

67° / 44°
AM Showers
AM Showers 46% 67° 44°

Wednesday

63° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 63° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
54°

53°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

53°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
53°

55°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
55°

55°

10 PM
Cloudy
5%
55°

55°

11 PM
Cloudy
14%
55°

55°

12 AM
Few Showers
36%
55°

55°

1 AM
Showers
49%
55°

56°

2 AM
Light Rain
65%
56°

56°

3 AM
Rain
79%
56°

56°

4 AM
Rain
93%
56°

56°

5 AM
Rain
94%
56°

56°

6 AM
Rain
82%
56°

55°

7 AM
Showers
57%
55°

53°

8 AM
Showers
40%
53°

51°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
51°

51°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
50°

53°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
53°

55°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
55°

Don't Miss