 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 766,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 12,005 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 766,604 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 51,479 hospitalized for treatment, and 13,146 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Feb. 4, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 763,077 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 3,620 new cases were confirmed on Feb. 5, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 166,308 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of Feb. 4, 2021, the state reports that 1,073,482 vaccines have been administered.

On Feb. 5, in Columbus, 12,005 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 272 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,479 total cases today, Feb. 5. There were 5,246 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,841 total cases in Harris County, as of the Feb. 5 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett755361014276150
Fulton69624955493561
Cobb519431250272648
DeKalb47976457063846
Non-GA Resident238614345343102
Hall22966143832816
Clayton18550190131216
Cherokee1850263872098
Richmond17396377230164
Chatham16994183930414
Henry15830388320419
Forsyth1478425071164
Whitfield1367515831749
Bibb12033164930829
Muscogee12005145327215
Clarke113561974954
Douglas9973222813322
Columbia9905470912532
Bartow9246237116013
Paulding8925423413620
Houston8807347614642
Floyd8759141814227
Jackson759491710210
Barrow74687891011
Coweta733443611178
Lowndes6983395211951
Walton6855170016111
Carroll6595326511467
Newton6413219116311
Glynn5962108813715
Gordon53701201817
Fayette532916911068
Walker5304544675
Troup5246136615123
Dougherty5056168224711
Rockdale504684710313
Bulloch472612224634
Catoosa4684346513
Habersham44221761234
Coffee402195010322
Murray3678561533
Baldwin3551510903
Polk35061378624
Laurens3467170513014
Spalding3375173811123
Tift329812408919
Thomas3290730937
Effingham3224492472
Colquitt309310325622
Unknown3069863100
Camden2858501243
Ware2760161311014
Stephens273982672
White2731133559
Toombs26723947814
Lumpkin256190481
Oconee2560806503
Liberty2514343411
Chattahoochee247930032
Madison2427413299
Dawson2417183290
Wayne2383685626
Bryan2247556233
Gilmer2221371505
Franklin2162239325
Pickens21626634113
Decatur19956154810
Chattooga1993417535
Butts1845606613
Fannin1843180488
Harris1841299410
Union1821121603
Appling1726326514
Sumter1705630814
Tattnall16893653317
Monroe1667517749
Emanuel16447055120
Upson162114519014
Peach1616602392
Burke15806522717
Hart15735333214
Putnam1561297420
Haralson15217852838
Washington15083394018
McDuffie1494647314
Lee1487972405
Banks1477113281
Jefferson1467275503
Ben Hill14375405017
Grady1427477417
Elbert14247003711
Mitchell1424438683
Jones1423309303
Rabun1376128334
Greene1319256363
Meriwether1311389334
Crisp12765763617
Jeff Davis1173484336
Lamar1173587338
Pierce113110773410
Worth1108522495
Cook1106506333
Morgan1056623103
Oglethorpe1050260181
Dodge10429615236
Bacon1008323256
Dade100013881
Charlton980270158
Berrien9696032511
Towns924923211
Early923143404
Pike9179801910
Brooks875333355
Brantley814612223
Hancock76269531
Bleckley7595893211
Atkinson745204150
Johnson732305354
Screven72897154
Candler7031713115
Dooly703249268
Seminole690176141
Evans687168107
Jenkins685103361
Clinch678191200
Montgomery678147191
Telfair675514397
Stewart67396200
Wilkinson665159210
Irwin6482021510
Wilkes613328155
Long60014391
Miller58514743
Treutlen581190193
Jasper5776201314
Turner570348272
McIntosh552124102
Heard550193123
Pulaski543276267
Macon539193183
Terrell514194361
Crawford476108112
Twiggs470108244
Lincoln457225162
Lanier45623873
Taylor456263192
Wheeler444154202
Wilcox4353012617
Randolph428132301
Calhoun414112120
Marion352124111
Echols3478724
Warren34713082
Talbot34379130
Schley18910020
Clay1754830
Baker1525960
Glascock13310047
Taliaferro931700
Webster913430
Quitman737510

